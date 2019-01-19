JANESVILLE

No matter what happens the rest of the season, the seniors on Janesville Craig’s boys basketball team have city bragging rights the rest of their lives.

The eight seniors on Craig’s team never lost a game to crosstown rival Janesville Parker.

Coming into Saturday night’s Big Eight Conference makeup game, Craig had won seven straight in the series.

Make it eight.

Jacob Lynch scored 13 points to lead five players in double figures as the Cougars pulled away late for a 60-50 win.

Craig (8-7, 5-6) made eight 3s and hit seven free throws in the last 2:42 to continue the Cougars recent domination in the storied history between the two city schools.

“It’s a huge deal for us beating Parker,” Lynch said. “We didn’t want to be the team to lose to them.

“We made a couple adjustments at half, and I thought the second half, we played much better.”

Parker (2-12, 1-10) played well in spurts in the first half. The Vikings led 16-13 on Tremar Curry’s 3-pointer with 5:38 left in the half. Lynch’s turnaround basket gave Craig the lead for good at 20-18 with 2:32 left, and the Cougars eventually led 24-22 at the break.

“I felt like our game plan coming in was good,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen. “We wanted to control tempo, and we did that for the most part the first half.

“It got away from us a little bit the second half, and then they (Craig) had a couple of role players hit two big 3s. We’ve just got to learn to put together that 36-minute game instead of a 30- or 32-minute game.”

Craig stretched its lead to 36-30 on Angelo Rizzo’s 3-pointer with 12:50 left and eventually stretched the lead to eight points on two Lynch free throws with 6:14 to play. Parker got no closer than six the rest of the way.

Seve Bertagnoli and Aaron Leverson had 11 points each for Craig, while Jack Huml and Brandon Ronde added 10 each. All five double figure scorers for Craig are seniors.

Curry led all scorers with 18 points, and Brenden Weis added 14.

Craig coach Ben McCormick knew his team would be tested despite being favored.

“I think our guys understand that you better come ready to play every night in this league,” McCormick said. “All you have to do is look at what happened last night with West beating top-ranked East.

“Down the stretch, we extended the lead by making a couple of big shots and hitting our free throws. It was a good win against a Parker team that’s getting better.”

CRAIG 60, PARKER 50

Craig (60)—Huml 2-5-10; Bertagnoli 4-1-11; Fieiras 1-0-2; Leverson 4-1-11; Ronde 2-4-10; Lynch 5-3-13; Rizzo 1-0-3. Totals: 19-14-60

Parker (50)—Dahlke 3-0-8; Weis 5-3-14; Curry 7-2-18; Hartwig 1-1-3; E. Thompson 1-2-5; Biba 1-0-2. Totals: 18-8-50

Janesville Craig 24 36—60

Janesville Parker 22 28—50

Three-point goals—Craig 8 (Bertagnoli 2, Leverson 2, Ronde 2, Huml, Rizzo), Parker 6 (Dahlke 2, Curry 2, E. Thompson, Weis). Free throws missed—Craig 5, Parker 7. Total fouls—Craig 10, Parker 17