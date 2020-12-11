Janesville Craig's boys basketball team got in the win column Friday night.
Angelo Rizzo scored 19 of his 24 points during a second half when the Cougars fought back from a three-point deficit to down visiting Beloit Turner 68-63 in a nonconference game on Bob Suter Court.
Just four Craig players scored, but all of them were in double figures. Marshaun Harriel added 19 points, Da'Marcus Devalk added 15 and Cole Bertagnoli had 10.
The Cougars (1-3) overcame 10 made 3-pointers by the Trojans (0-3). David Heldt made three of them on the way to a team-high 20 points.
Craig is right back in action again Saturday night, hosting unbeaten Edgerton in a nonconference game at 7:15 p.m.
CRAIG 68, TURNER 63
Turner (63)--Howard 1-0-2, Burrows 4-01-2, Heldt 8-1-20, Hanson 6-0-12, Jacobs 1-0-3, Cain 6-0-14. Totals: 26-1-63.
Craig (68)--Devalk 6-3-15, Harriel 8-1-19, Bertagnoli 5-0-10, Rizzo 8-5-24. Totals: 27-9-68.
Beloit Turner;34;29--63
Janesville Craig;31;37--68
3-point goals--Turner 10 (Burrows 4, Heldt 3, Cain 2, Jacobs), Craig 5 (Rizzo 3, Harriel 2). Free throws missed--Turner 3, Craig 4. Total fouls--Turner 16, Craig 11.