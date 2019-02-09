JANESVILLE

On a night when the offense was out of sync, defense bailed out Janesville Craig’s boys basketball team Saturday night.

The Cougars held Middleton to its second-lowest point total of the season in a 45-43 Big Eight Conference win on Bob Suter Court.

Craig, behind 14 points from Aaron Leverson, improved to 10-9 overall and won its second straight conference game to improve to 7-8 in the Big Eight.

Middleton (12-7, 9-6) had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but Jack Boyle’s 3-pointer rattled in and out.

“We were able to hang on at the end and get a good win against a good basketball team,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “We did a few things that are uncharacteristic of us down the stretch with a couple of turnovers and some missed free throws, but we made enough plays when it counted.

“That’s back-to-back games now where we’ve played well defensively. It wasn’t pretty for us offensively, but they played pretty good defense, too.”

Craig held Middleton scoreless for more than nine minutes in the first half but led only 18-17 at the break.

The Cougars started the second half on a 17-7 run to take a 35-24 lead with 10:54 to play. Leverson’s 3-pointer from the top of the key capped off the run.

Craig still led 41-33 with 3:15 before Middleton mounted a furious comeback. Boyle hit four straight free throws to cut the margin to four before Leverson nailed two free throws with 1:21 to play to push the lead to six. The Cougars led 45-42 with 37 seconds left on two more Leverson free throws, but Chandon Thomas made a free throw with 15 seconds left to make it a two-point game. Thomas had a chance to tie the game but missed two of three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt.

Middleton had two chances to tie or take the lead in the final seconds, but a Sam Close 3-pointer and Boyle’s attempt at the buzzer both went in and out.

Leverson was the only Craig player in double figures, while Close had 15 points to lead all scorers.

“We weren’t perfect by any means, but I thought our kids did a great job of executing the gameplan we worked on all week on how we were going to defend them defensively,” McCormick said.

Isaac Strong

In a pregame ceremony that featured Miss Wisconsin, Danika Tramburg, and University of Wisconsin basketball standout Brad Davison, the faculty and student body at Janesville Craig presented the family of Isaac Johnson a check for $16,000.

The 4-year-old Johnson is battling neuroblastoma, a form of pediatric cancer.

Isaac Strong was the prevailing theme for the night, and McCormick said the emotions that came with trying to go out and play a game immediately after watching a live video feed of Isaac in his hospital bed, was not easy.

“When all was said and done, we just played a basketball game,” McCormick said. “Isaac Strong put everything into perspective, and I think we as coaches, and the players, fully understood that.

“It was really amazing to see this school come together and raise the money we did for such a great cause. I’m so proud of everyone.”

CRAIG 45, MIDDLETON 43

Middleton (43)—Thomas 1-2-5; Close 6-0-15; Boyle 3-5-12; Klubertanz 1-5-7; Hellenbrand 1-0-2; Wirkus 1-0-2. Totals: 13-12-43

Craig (45)—Huml 3-1-8; Rizzo 3-0-7; Fieiras 1-0-3; Leverson 4-4-14; Lynch 2-0-4; Ronde 1-2-4; Bertagnoli 2-0-5. Totals: 16-7—45

Middleton 17 26—43

Janesville Craig 18 27—45

Three-point goals—Middleton 5 (Close 3, Thomas, Boyle), Craig 6 (Leverson 2, Bertagnoli, Fieiras, Huml, Rizzo). Free throws missed—Middleton 8, Craig 8. Total fouls—Middleton 16, Craig 17. Fouled out—Lynch