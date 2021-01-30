A disastrous first half doomed Janesville Craig's boys basketball team Saturday.
The Cougars allowed 50 first-half points to Milwaukee Marquette en route to a 79-58 nonconference loss on Bob Suter Court.
Trailing by 17 points at halftime, Craig (5-11) got no closer than 16 the second half.
"We have to keep working defensively to limit easy buckets," Craig coach Ben McCormick said. "We played better in the second half limiting them to 29, but gave up too much the first half."
Angelo Rizzo had a game-high 31 points for Craig.
Craig hosts Beaver Dam on Monday night.
MARQUETTE 79, CRAIG 58
Marquette (79)--Wesley 2-2-7; Meinholz 3-2-9; Radomski 3-0-8; Ferge 6-1-14; Hansen 8-3-20; Simonz 8-0-19; Gordon 1-0-2. Totals: 31-8-79
Craig (58)--DeValk 4-0-10; Bertagnoli 2-0-4; Brown 1-0-2; Halverson 2-0-5; Rizzo 12-3-31; Currie 3-0-6. Totals: 24-3-58
Milwaukee Marquette 50;29--79
Janesville Craig;33;25--58
3-point goals--Marquette 9 (Simonz 3, Radomski 2, Hansen, Ferge, Wesley, Meinholz), Craig 7 (Rizzo 4, DeValk 2, Halverson). Free throws missed--Marquette 0, Craig 1. Total fouls--Marquette 6, Craig 9