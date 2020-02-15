Angelo Rizzo led a trio of double-figure scorers for Janesville Craig, but the Cougars could not match host Madison East’s firepower Saturday night.
The Purgolders built a 42-33 halftime lead en route to a 75-67 win in Big Eight Conference boys basketball action.
Rizzo finished with 24 points for the Cougars, including three 3-pointers. Caleb Scoville added 19 points, and Marshaun Harriel added 12.
EAST 75, CRAIG 67
Craig (67)—Harriel, 3-6-12; Scoville, 9-1-19; Rizzo, 9-3-24; Clark, 2-0-6; Devolk, 2-2-7. Totals: 25-12-67.
East (75)—Jones, 7-3-18; Washington, 3-3-11; McKinley, 6-0-15; Fadele, 1-0-2; Jackson, 3-1-7; McIntosh, 1-0-2; Boyton, 6-1-13; Justice, 2-2-7. Totals: 29-10-75.
Craig 33 34—67
East 42 33—75
3-point goals—C 6 (Rizzo 3, Clark 2, Devolk), E 7 (Jones, Washington 2, McKinley 3, Justice). Free throws missed—C 4, E 5. Total fouls—C 13, E 17. Fouled out—Justice.