Janesville Craig's boys basketball team ran its winning streak to three Saturday night.
Angelo Rizzo scored 31 points and Da'marcus DeValk added 22 to lead the Cougars to an 85-79 nonconference win over Watertown on Bob Suter Court.
Craig improved to 8-12 on the season and avenged an earlier 23-point loss to Watertown.
The Cougars built an 11-point halftime lead and hung on down the stretch thanks to seven free throws the final 1:32, including four from Rizzo.
"We're starting to build some momentum and that's what you want at this point of the season," Craig coach Ben McCormick said.
"They cut it down to three a couple of times the second half, but each time we came back and hit some big shots. DeValk hit two big 3s, and we also got a couple of turnovers late that helped us seal it at the free-throw line."
Watertown cut the deficit to one at 80-79 with 1:08 to play, but Rizzo made two free throws with :27 to stretch the lead to three and Harriel added three more the last 11 seconds for the final margin of victory.
Craig hosts Monona Grove on Monday.
CRAIG 85, WATERTOWN 79
Watertown (79)--Wehler 2-2-6; Meyers 7-1-18; Shelton 3-0-7; Lampe 2-0-6; Gapinski 7-5-21; Bohmann 3-0-9; Martin 2-0-6. Totals: 29-8-79
Craig (85)--DeValk 7-5-22; Harriel 2-5-9; Bertagnoli 2-0-5; Brown 1-0-2; DeGraaf 3-0-9; Halverson 3-0-7; Rizzo 10-7-31. Totals: 28-17-85
Watertown; 34;45--79
Janesville Craig;45;40--85
3-point goals--Watertown 13 (Meyers 3, Bohmann 3, Lampe 2, Martin 2, Gapinski 2, Shelton). Craig 12 (Rizzo 4, DeValk 3, DeGraaf 3, Halverson, Bertagnoli). Free throws missed--Watertown 5, Craig 7. Total fouls--Watertown 17, Craig 15