Janesville Craig’s boys basketball team dug deep Saturday night.
After seeing a 13-point lead evaporate down the stretch in the second half, the Cougars came up clutch in overtime to down visiting Oconomowoc 84-79 on Bob Suter Court.
After being tied at halftime, the Cougars were up 57-44 with over 12 minutes left before the Raccoons made their charge.
In overtime, Craig trailed 79-76 with 2:33 left but scored the final eight points of the game to prevail.
Angelo Rizzo scored 18 points to lead four Craig players that scored at least 15 points. Marshaun Harriel had 16, while Da’marcus DeValk and Cole Bertagnoli each had 15.
The Cougars, now 2-5 on the season, play at Watertown on Tuesday night.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 84, OCONOMOWOC 79 (OT)Oconomowoc - Galloway 8 5-8 24; Fisher 12 0-0 30; Valley 1 2-2 4; Sulla 1 2-2 4; Cower 3 3-4 9; Ninmann 2 0-0 6; Marks 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 12-16 79.
Craig - DeValk 4 4-4 15; Harriel 5 6-8 16; Bertagnoli 5 4-4 15; Brown 1 3-5 5; DeGraaf 2 0-0 6; Halverson 3 0-0 9; Rizzo 7 2-5 18. Totals 27 19-26 84.
Oconomowoc 38 38 3—79
Janesville Craig 38 38 8—84
3-point goals: Oc 11 (Fisher 6, Galloway 3, Ninmann 2); JC 11 (DeValk 3, Halverson 3, DeGraaf 2, Rizzo 2, Bertagnoli 1). Total fouls: Oc 15; JC 18. Fouled out: Cower, Galloway.