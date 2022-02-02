The clutch play didn’t just happen in overtime for the Janesville Craig boys basketball team.
The Cougars were sharp under pressure throughout Tuesday night’s nonconference game at Elkhorn, making all six of their overtime free throws on their way to an 81-76 victory over the Elks.
“We did some really good things tonight and there were times we really struggled,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “We were really proud of our guys for not hanging our heads when they hit a big 3-pointer to send it to overtime.”
Craig (6-11) sank 13 baskets from 3-point range and made 16 of 18 free throws over the course of the night.
That sharp shooting was needed to counter an attack from Elkhorn (7-11) that included 33 points from Carter Kammes and 20 from Reid Paddock.
“We didn’t execute like we wanted to at the end of regulation but stuck together and rallied in overtime,” McCormick said.
Keagan Clark led the Cougars with 19 points and went 8-for-8 from the line, making all four of his overtime free throws. Craig also got 13 points from Hayden Halverson, 11 from Carson McCormick—including a 3-point basket that was Craig’s only overtime field goal—10 from Luke DeGraaf and nine from Damarcus DeValk.
“Carson hit a big 3 to take the lead for good after an excellent pass from Hayden in transition,” Ben McCormick said. “Keagan played his best game of the year, scoring 19 and hitting some clutch free throws in overtime.”
Craig opened a 35-30 halftime lead and withstood a second-half Elkhorn rally fueled by Kammes (20 points after halftime) and Paddock (14 after halftime before fouling out).
The Cougars next visit Sun Prairie in Big Eight Conference play Friday night.