MADISON
Janesville Craig’s boys basketball team sent a message Friday night.
The Cougars are going to keep scoreboard operators and opposing defenses on their toes this season.
Jack Huml scored 30 points and Craig erupted for 52 first-half points in a 82-65 nonconference win over Madison Edgewood in the season-opener for both teams. Aaron Leverson added 16 points and Jake Fieiras chipped in 10 for the Cougars, who were unselfish and efficient on the offensive end.
“We’re going to probably have a four-hour film session because there are a ton of things we can learn from, but overall, it was a good start,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “Our guys have a lot of confidence in their abilities, which is great, but we’ve still got to continue to get better and better each week.
“I’m not real happy about giving up 42 points the first half, and the guys know that. That’s not generally going to be a recipe for winning, but tonight it was because we shot the ball well and did a lot of good things offensively.”
Craig led 24-21 with nine minutes left in the first half before going on a 12-3 run.
That put the Cougars in command at 36-24 with 6:23 left. Huml, whose quick release is going to make it difficult for opponent’s to play Craig man-to-man, led the surge. His two free throws with 6:46 left made it 32-24 and he capped off the run with a 3-pointer to push Craig’s lead to 12.
Edgewood made a run late in the half to cut the deficit to three, but Craig responded with a 12-4 run to take a 52-41 lead at the break. Craig’s Seve Bertagnoli hit an off-balance 3 at the buzzer to end the first half.
The Crusaders got the first four points of the second half to trim the lead to seven, but the Cougars put the game away with a 19-8 run to open up an 18-point lead. Huml had 10 points to key the run, including two free throws with 10:19 remaining to push the margin to 71-53.
Edgewood got no closer 15 the rest of the way.
“Edgewood’s a solid program, and Chris (Zwettler) does a great job coaching them,” McCormick said. “It’s good for us to open the season on the road against a team like this.
“Our message to our guys coming into the season was how important team chemistry was going to be if we were going to be successful. These guys have grown up with each other and have bought into that.”
Craig opens up the Big Eight Conference season Thursday at Beloit Memorial.
CRAIG 82, EDGEWOOD 65
Craig (82)—Huml 10-6-30; Bertagnoli 3-0-7; Fieiras 4-2-10; Leverson 8-0-16; Scoville 2-0-4; Rizzo 2-0-4; Lynch 4-0-9; Smith 1-0-2. Totals: 34-8-82
Edgewood (65)—T. Wendler 1-0-2; M. Wendler 1-0-3; Jimenez 3-1-9; Meriggioli 8-4-21; Newton 2-1-5; Nwankwo 0-1-1; Regnier 4-0-11; Salzwedel 3-0-8; Clark 1-0-3; Drumm 1-0-2. Totals: 24-7-65
Janesville Craig 52 30—82
Madison Edgewood 41 24—65
Three-point goals—Craig 6 (Huml 4, Bertagnoli, Lynch), Edgewood 10 (Regnier 3, Jimenez 2, Salzwedel 2, M. Wendler, Clark, Meriggioli). Free throws missed—Craig 1, Edgewood 9. Total fouls—Craig 10, Edgewood 10
