JANESVILLE

The Janesville Craig boys basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a victory Thursday night.

Da’Marcus DeValk scored 21 points and the Cougars made 12 3-point baskets in a 73-67 overtime victory over Beloit Memorial on Bob Suter Court.

Craig finished the regular season 8-16 and 6-12 in the Big Eight Conference.

“It was a good win for us,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “We still have a lot of work to do, especially on the boards, but it’s nice to go into the postseason with a win.

“The game was kind of back and forth until the overtime (until) Denver Hughes made a big basket to give us the lead and then Keegan Clark scored our last four points.”

Craig held Beloit (6-18, 2-16) scoreless in overtime to complete a regular-season sweep of the Purple Knights.

Carson McCormick added 14 points for Craig and Clark chipped in 13.

Craig will open WIAA Division 1 tournament play March 4 at Mukwonago.

“We’ve proven we can play with the good teams,” McCormick said. “We just have to work harder on the boards and minimize our mistakes.”

CRAIG 73, BELOIT 67 (OT)

Beloit (67)—Copper 1-0-3; Bland 3-1-7; Abdur-Rasheed 9-1-21; Farr 7-2-16; Woods 1-0-2; Roman 4-2-10; McAtee 3-0-8. Totals: 28-6-67.

Craig (73)—Clark 4-4-13; DeValk 7-3-21; McCormick 5-0-14; Collins 1-1-3; Shucha 2-0-6; DeGraaf 1-0-3; Halverson 3-1-7; Hughes 1-2-4; Ehret 1-0-2. Totals: 25-11-73.

Halftime—Craig 31, Beloit 30. 3-point goals—Beloit 5 (Abdur-Rasheed 2, McAtee 2, Copper), Craig 12 (McCormick 4, DeValk 4, Shucha 2, Clark, DeGraaf). Free throws missed—Beloit 7, Craig 7. Total fouls—Beloit 16, Craig 11.

