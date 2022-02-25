CITY BOYS BASKETBALL Craig beats Beloit Memorial in overtime to wrap up regular season Gazette staff Feb 25, 2022 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Janesville Craig boys basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a victory Thursday night.Da’Marcus DeValk scored 21 points and the Cougars made 12 3-point baskets in a 73-67 overtime victory over Beloit Memorial on Bob Suter Court.Craig finished the regular season 8-16 and 6-12 in the Big Eight Conference.“It was a good win for us,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “We still have a lot of work to do, especially on the boards, but it’s nice to go into the postseason with a win.“The game was kind of back and forth until the overtime (until) Denver Hughes made a big basket to give us the lead and then Keegan Clark scored our last four points.”Craig held Beloit (6-18, 2-16) scoreless in overtime to complete a regular-season sweep of the Purple Knights.Carson McCormick added 14 points for Craig and Clark chipped in 13.Craig will open WIAA Division 1 tournament play March 4 at Mukwonago.“We’ve proven we can play with the good teams,” McCormick said. “We just have to work harder on the boards and minimize our mistakes.”CRAIG 73, BELOIT 67 (OT)Beloit (67)—Copper 1-0-3; Bland 3-1-7; Abdur-Rasheed 9-1-21; Farr 7-2-16; Woods 1-0-2; Roman 4-2-10; McAtee 3-0-8. Totals: 28-6-67.Craig (73)—Clark 4-4-13; DeValk 7-3-21; McCormick 5-0-14; Collins 1-1-3; Shucha 2-0-6; DeGraaf 1-0-3; Halverson 3-1-7; Hughes 1-2-4; Ehret 1-0-2. Totals: 25-11-73.Halftime—Craig 31, Beloit 30. 3-point goals—Beloit 5 (Abdur-Rasheed 2, McAtee 2, Copper), Craig 12 (McCormick 4, DeValk 4, Shucha 2, Clark, DeGraaf). Free throws missed—Beloit 7, Craig 7. Total fouls—Beloit 16, Craig 11. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Janesville Craig Big Eight Conference Boys Basketball Beloit Memorial Recommended for you Trending Now The Exclusive Company, Janesville’s last record store, to close after liquidation sale City of Janesville could hand GM site owner daily fines for property violations Death notices for Feb. 21, 2022 KANDU to expand services in Janesville for clients with disabilities, shift focus away from event catering Death notices for Feb. 22, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form