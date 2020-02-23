01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Janesville Craig will get a rubber match in its WIAA Division 1 boys basketball tournament opener.

The Cougars (10-11, 7-10 Big Eight Conference) got a No. 8 seed in the Sun Prairie Sectional after seeding meetings took place Sunday. They will host ninth-seeded Madison West (9-12, 7-10) in a regional semifinal game Friday, March 6. Barring an upset, the winner will take on top-seeded and top-ranked Madison La Follette (19-1, 16-1) in a regional final the following night.

Craig beat Madison West, 79-71, on Friday night, avenging a 68-67 road loss earlier in the season.

Janesville Parker (4-17, 2-15) is a No. 13 seed and will play at fourth-seeded Sun Prairie (15-6, 12-5) in the regional semis March 6. Sun Prairie won the two Big Eight regular-season meetings between the teams, 84-71, and 62-55.

The winner will take on either fifth-seeded Waunakee or 12th-seeded Watertown in the regional finals.

In Division 2, Elkhorn (17-4, 11-2 Southern Lakes) is a No. 1 seed as it looks to advance to state for the second year in a row.

The Elks will host either eighth-seeded Wilmot or ninth-seeded Jefferson in a regional semifinal.

They reached state last spring for the first time since 1987.

Milton is the No. 5 seed in that bracket and will travel to fourth-seeded Westosha in the regional semis.

Beloit Turner (16-4, 14-2 Rock Valley) is the No. 1 seed in its half of the Evansville Sectional. The Trojans will open against either Richland Center or Edgewood in the regional semis.

Edgerton (16-4, 13-3 RVC) is the No. 2 seed, setting up a potential sectional semifinal rematch from a year ago against Turner if the top two seeds advance that far.

The regular season comes to a close this week. On Thursday, Janesville Craig hosts Madison Memorial while Janesville Parker travels to Beloit Memorial. And Elkhorn will attempt to win at least a share of the SLC crown when it plays at Union Grove.

WIAA boys basketball tournament

Area schedule

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Division 1 Sun Prairie Sectional

REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL TUESDAY, MARCH 3

(17) Badger at (16) Waukesha South

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Badger-Waukesha South winner at (1) Madison La Follette

(9) Madison West at (8) Janesville Craig

(12) Watertown at (5) Waunakee

(13) Janesville Parker at (4) Sun Prairie

(14) Verona at (3) Madison Memorial

(11) Middleton at (6) Oconomowoc

(10) Mukwonago at (7) Kettle Moraine

(15) Beloit Memorial at (2) Madison East

Division 2 Oregon Sectional

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY, MARCH 3

(9) Jefferson at (8) Wilmot

(11) Delavan-Darien at (6) Waterford

(10) Fort Atkinson at (7) Union Grove

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Jefferson-Wilmot winner at (1) Elkhorn

(5) Milton at (4) Westosha

DDHS-Waterford winner at (3) Waukesha West

UG-Fort winner at (2) Burlington

Division 3 Evansville Sectional

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY, MARCH 3

(9) Richland Center at (8) Edgewood

(12) Dodgeville at (5) Prairie du Chien

(13) Platteville at (4) River Valley

(11) Poynette at (6) Evansville

(10) Brodhead at (7) Marshall

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS FRIDAY, MARCH 6

RC-Edgewood winner at (1) Turner

PdC-Dodgeville winner vs. Platteville-RV winner, at best remaining seed

Poynette-Evansville winner at (3) Lodi

Marshall-Brodhead winner at (2) Edgerton

Division 3 Waukesha Sectional

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY, MARCH 3

(9) Big Foot at (8) Whitewater

(12) Kenosha Reuther at (5) Martin Luther

(13) Clinton at (4) Lake Mills

(11) St. Thomas More at (6) Lakeside Lutheran

(10) Shoreland Lutheran at (7) Saint Francis

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Big Foot-Whitewater winner at (1) Racine St. Cat's

ML-Reuther winner vs. Clinton-Lake Mills winner, at best remaining seed

STM-Lakeside winner at (3) St. John's NW Military

SF-Shoreland winner at (2) East Troy

Division 4 Middleton Sectional

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY, MARCH 3

(9) Waterloo at (8) Cambridge

(12) Montello at (5) Westfield

(13) Princeton/Green Lake at (4) Deerfield

(11) Dodgeland at (6) Parkview

(10) Johnson Creek at (7) Williams Bay

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Waterloo-Cambridge winner at (1) Palmyra-Eagle

Westfield-Montello winner vs. PGL-Deerfield winner, at best remaining seed

Dodgeland-Parkview winner at (3) Pardeeville

Bay-Creek winner at (2) Markesan

