Janesville Craig will get a rubber match in its WIAA Division 1 boys basketball tournament opener.
The Cougars (10-11, 7-10 Big Eight Conference) got a No. 8 seed in the Sun Prairie Sectional after seeding meetings took place Sunday. They will host ninth-seeded Madison West (9-12, 7-10) in a regional semifinal game Friday, March 6. Barring an upset, the winner will take on top-seeded and top-ranked Madison La Follette (19-1, 16-1) in a regional final the following night.
Craig beat Madison West, 79-71, on Friday night, avenging a 68-67 road loss earlier in the season.
Janesville Parker (4-17, 2-15) is a No. 13 seed and will play at fourth-seeded Sun Prairie (15-6, 12-5) in the regional semis March 6. Sun Prairie won the two Big Eight regular-season meetings between the teams, 84-71, and 62-55.
The winner will take on either fifth-seeded Waunakee or 12th-seeded Watertown in the regional finals.
In Division 2, Elkhorn (17-4, 11-2 Southern Lakes) is a No. 1 seed as it looks to advance to state for the second year in a row.
The Elks will host either eighth-seeded Wilmot or ninth-seeded Jefferson in a regional semifinal.
They reached state last spring for the first time since 1987.
Milton is the No. 5 seed in that bracket and will travel to fourth-seeded Westosha in the regional semis.
Beloit Turner (16-4, 14-2 Rock Valley) is the No. 1 seed in its half of the Evansville Sectional. The Trojans will open against either Richland Center or Edgewood in the regional semis.
Edgerton (16-4, 13-3 RVC) is the No. 2 seed, setting up a potential sectional semifinal rematch from a year ago against Turner if the top two seeds advance that far.
The regular season comes to a close this week. On Thursday, Janesville Craig hosts Madison Memorial while Janesville Parker travels to Beloit Memorial. And Elkhorn will attempt to win at least a share of the SLC crown when it plays at Union Grove.
WIAA boys basketball tournament
Area schedule
All games 7 p.m. unless noted
Division 1 Sun Prairie Sectional
REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL TUESDAY, MARCH 3
(17) Badger at (16) Waukesha South
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Badger-Waukesha South winner at (1) Madison La Follette
(9) Madison West at (8) Janesville Craig
(12) Watertown at (5) Waunakee
(13) Janesville Parker at (4) Sun Prairie
(14) Verona at (3) Madison Memorial
(11) Middleton at (6) Oconomowoc
(10) Mukwonago at (7) Kettle Moraine
(15) Beloit Memorial at (2) Madison East
Division 2 Oregon Sectional
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY, MARCH 3
(9) Jefferson at (8) Wilmot
(11) Delavan-Darien at (6) Waterford
(10) Fort Atkinson at (7) Union Grove
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Jefferson-Wilmot winner at (1) Elkhorn
(5) Milton at (4) Westosha
DDHS-Waterford winner at (3) Waukesha West
UG-Fort winner at (2) Burlington
Division 3 Evansville Sectional
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY, MARCH 3
(9) Richland Center at (8) Edgewood
(12) Dodgeville at (5) Prairie du Chien
(13) Platteville at (4) River Valley
(11) Poynette at (6) Evansville
(10) Brodhead at (7) Marshall
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS FRIDAY, MARCH 6
RC-Edgewood winner at (1) Turner
PdC-Dodgeville winner vs. Platteville-RV winner, at best remaining seed
Poynette-Evansville winner at (3) Lodi
Marshall-Brodhead winner at (2) Edgerton
Division 3 Waukesha Sectional
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY, MARCH 3
(9) Big Foot at (8) Whitewater
(12) Kenosha Reuther at (5) Martin Luther
(13) Clinton at (4) Lake Mills
(11) St. Thomas More at (6) Lakeside Lutheran
(10) Shoreland Lutheran at (7) Saint Francis
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Big Foot-Whitewater winner at (1) Racine St. Cat's
ML-Reuther winner vs. Clinton-Lake Mills winner, at best remaining seed
STM-Lakeside winner at (3) St. John's NW Military
SF-Shoreland winner at (2) East Troy
Division 4 Middleton Sectional
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY, MARCH 3
(9) Waterloo at (8) Cambridge
(12) Montello at (5) Westfield
(13) Princeton/Green Lake at (4) Deerfield
(11) Dodgeland at (6) Parkview
(10) Johnson Creek at (7) Williams Bay
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Waterloo-Cambridge winner at (1) Palmyra-Eagle
Westfield-Montello winner vs. PGL-Deerfield winner, at best remaining seed
Dodgeland-Parkview winner at (3) Pardeeville
Bay-Creek winner at (2) Markesan