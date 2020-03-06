JANESVILLE
Bob Suter has spent more than three decades on Janesville Craig boys basketball sideline.
On Friday night, the former head coach and now volunteer assistant told this year's Cougars they have grown as much in one year as any team he has coached.
That high praise came after they showed off their improvement in an 85-63 thrashing of Madison West in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal. The two teams split during the Big Eight Conference regular season, but the rubber match was all Craig. It had seven players score at least eight points, limited Dayne Armwald--the league's scoring leader--to 15 points and notched its highest point total of any game this season.
"Coming into my senior year, open gyms and everything, I barely knew who some of these younger kids were," said Craig senior Caleb Scoville, who scored a game-high 18 points. "But we've just really bonded as a team and got really close. I think that shows."
Eighth-seeded Craig will travel to take on top-seeded Madison La Follette in a regional final Saturday night in La Follette's gym.
On Friday, West attempted to surprised the Cougars with a full-court-pressure defense. Settling in after a couple early jittery turnovers, Craig took a 10-9 lead five minutes into the game and never really looked back.
"Their game plan was to pressure us full-court, and that's not what they did to us previously," Craig head coach Ben McCormick said. "I think we kind of adjusted to the pressure and shared the ball well."
Scoville went 9 of 10 from the field and had 14 of his 18 points during the first half. The Cougars led 45-34 at the break.
It was 47-36 in the early moments of the second half when Craig pulled away for good with a 22-5 run. Six different players scored during that spurt, including Luke Brown, who capped it by going 1 of 2 from the line but then earning a put-back layup when Eric Hughes grabbed a rebound and fed it back to Brown.
Junior guard Angelo Rizzo finished with 13 points, while Marshaun Harriel and Hughes each had 10. Brown and Connor Clark each pitched in nine, and freshman De'marcus DeValk had eight, all in the first half.
"It was a fun win, because everyone got involved," McCormick said. "I really do think we're playing our best basketball at the right time. They're a confident group that really believes they can beat anybody."
Armwald averaged 23 points per game this season and scored 31 when the Regents beat the Cougars in the teams' first meeting in Madison. He made just six buckets Friday as Craig worked hard to limit easy put-back opportunities.
With a big lead, McCormick was able to turn to his bench early and often to save his players' legs for the regional final game.
"I think Coach Suter hit it on the head when he said, 'I don't know if I've ever seen a team improve as much as you have from beginning to end,'" McCormick said. "The guys are really playing well together.
"Wins and losses aside, we're playing good basketball."
Craig's highest-scoring game this season before Friday was when it beat West 79-71 in the teams' second regular-season game.
The Cougars (11-12) lost twice, 80-51 and 79-68, to La Follette (21-1) during the regular season.
"They're obviously a tough team," Scoville said. "But with the confidence we have right now and how we have been playing, I think we will be fine. We're the underdogs, but it'll be interesting."
CRAIG 85, WEST 63
West (63)--Jacobs 4-0-9, McGrath 2-0-4, Hughes 1-4-6, Armwald 6-2-15, Bowman 1-0-3, Berry 3-0-7, Richmond 1-0-2, Osterberg 2-0-6, Hansen 1-0-2, Anderson 2-0-6, Nicholas 1-0-3. Totals: 24-6-63.
Craig (85)--Harriel 5-0-10, Scoville 9-0-18, Rizzo 6-0-13, Clark 2-4-9, Hughes 4-0-10, Brown 4-1-9, DeValk 3-1-8, Halverson 0-4-4, Bertagnoli 1-2-4. Totals: 34-12-85.
Madison West;34;29--63
Janesville Craig;45;40--85
3-point goals--West 9 (Osterberg 2, Anderson 2, Bowman, Berry, Nicholas, Jacobs, Armwald), Craig 5 (Hughes 2, DeValk, Rizzo, Clark). Free throws missed--West 8, Craig 7. Total fouls--West 19, Craig 16.