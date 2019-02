BRODHEAD

Connor Green's offensive potential has usually been limited by the role he plays for the Brodhead High boys basketball team.

The sophomore point guard is the team's primary ball-handler and offensive facilitator.

He showed Tuesday what can happen when he creates chances for himself.

Green set a career high with 28 points, leading the Cardinals as they defeated visiting Montello 78-60 in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal game and ended a long drought without a postseason win.

Brodhead (6-17) opened up a 13-point lead by halftime and led by 30 points briefly in the second half in coasting to its first playoff win since 2011.

"We talked about it beforehand," Brodhead coach Nick Jarvis said of the team's recent lack of playoff success. "We've taken our lumps this year, but this group of guys continued to battle."

The Cardinals will face a more difficult challenge Friday, when they travel to No. 2 Belleville for a regional semifinal. Members of Belleville's team were in the bleachers at Brodhead on Tuesday to scout their potential second-round opponent.

Green gave the Cardinals their first lead, 9-7, when he banked in a shot through contact and added a free throw. He totaled 17 points in the first half, breaking out of a recent scoring funk. Green had scored 10 points in his three previous games.

"If he continues to work, he can be a special kid," Jarvis said of Green. "I think we saw a glimpse of that tonight.

"We see it in spurts. The problem is, we ask him to do a lot in terms of bringing the ball up and facilitating for us. Tonight, he got to attack a little bit off the catch and really took advantage of it."

Cade Walker scored 19 points and Dawson McGinty added 12 for Brodhead, which shot 48.1 percent from the field and snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Cardinals stayed patient in the first half as they worked to break down Montello's 1-3-1 zone defense, eventually taking a 44-31 lead into halftime.

Green sank a 3-pointer to give Brodhead a 63-42 lead with about 12 minutes to play. After heading to the bench for a few minutes to rest, he re-entered and added his fourth 3 to make it 71-44.

"I think getting to the middle and kicking it out and getting open shots on the wing was going to work for us," Green said. "It ended up looking pretty good."

Donovan Kendall led Montello (5-18) with 17 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

BRODHEAD 78, MONTELLO 60

Montello (60)--Williams 0-2-2, Postler 0-3-3, York 2-1-5, Kendall 5-4-17, Stelter 2-2-7, Bagley 2-0-5, Klapper 1-2-5, Jones 4-2-10, Bloom 2-0-6. Totals: 18-16-60.

Brodhead (78)--Walker 7-4-19, Kloepping 0-1-1, Green 9-6-28, Baker 0-2-2, Moss 1-1-3, Van Whye 2-0-4, Malcook 2-3-7, McGinty 5-2-12. Totals: 27-19-78.

Montello;31;29--60

Brodhead;44;34--78

3-point goals--Montello 8 (Kendall 3, Bloom 2, Stelter 1, Bagley 1, Klapper 1), Brodhead 5 (Green 4, Walker 1). Free throws missed--Montello 8, Brodhead 12. Total fouls--Montello 23, Brodhead 21. Fouled out--Knuth.