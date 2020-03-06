SUN PRAIRIE
Neither Janesville Parker nor Sun Prairie lit up the scoreboard early in Friday’s WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game.
But while the fourth-seeded Cardinals were able to right the ship a bit, the Vikings never found their groove in a 68-42 season-ending defeat at Sun Prairie Field House.
“We didn’t shoot the ball really well at all,” Parker head coach Matt Bredesen said. “We’re kind of a perimeter-orientated team, and when we don’t shoot the ball very well we’re in trouble. I felt like we got some looks in the paint in the first half, and if we hit some of them it’s a different game.”
The 13th-seeded Vikings (4-19) took a 12-10 lead on senior forward Brady Biba’s reverse layup at the 6:52 mark of the first half. But it was all Sun Prairie the rest of the way.
After closing the first half on a 19-6 run, fueled by a pair of 3-pointers by sophomore southpaw Ben Olson, the Cardinals (17-6) led 29-18 at the break.
But they didn’t stop there, opening the second half on a 12-3 surge.
The Cardinals won both Big Eight Conference regular-season meetings, including a 62-55 decision Feb. 1.
“The last two times we faced Sun Prairie, we hit shots. Today we didn’t,” Bredesen said. “Basketball’s kind of an easy game: If you hit shots, you’re going to be in the game.”
Sun Prairie’s length also played a role in the win, with 6-foot-6 senior forward Delaware Hale leading the way.
“Hale didn’t play the last time we played them, and he obviously affects a lot with that length,” Bredesen said of Hale, who finished with 12 points.
Sun Prairie also got 12 points from senior point guard Colin Schaefer, while Olson led all scorers with 16.
“They’re a good team, and they’re going to make a long run into March, especially if they’re getting contributions from guys like Ben Olson, and they have the best point guard in our conference in Colin Schaefer,” added Bredesen.
Junior guard Brenden Weis led Parker with 10.
Sun Prairie will host No. 5 Waunakee, a 68-55 winner over No. 12 Watertown, in Saturday’s regional championship.
SUN PRAIRIE 68, PARKER 42
Parker (42)—O’Leary 1-0-3, Thompson 1-0-3, DeLong 3-2-8, Conners 1-0-2, Biba 4-0-8, Hartwig 1-1-3, Nabor 2-1-5, Weis 3-3-10. Totals: 13-7-42.
Sun Prairie (68)—Schaefer 4-4-12, B. Olson 6-0-16, Ostrenga 4-2-10, Hale 5-1-12, Carpenter 1-0-3, Ware 2-3-7, Murray 1-0-2, P. Olson 1-0-2, Knight 1-0-2. Totals: 25-10-68.
Janesville Parker;18;24--42
Sun Prairie;29;39—68
3-point goals—Parker 2 (O’Leary 1, Thompson 1), Sun Prairie 6 (B. Olson 4, Hale 1, Carpenter 1). Free throws missed—Parker 4, Sun Prairie 3. Total fouls—Parker 12, Sun Prairie 11.