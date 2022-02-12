Long distance hasn’t been a problem for the Janesville Craig boys basketball team most of the season.
The Cougars lead the Big Eight Conference in 3-point shots made and were coming off a game against Janesville Parker in which they made a program-record 20 3s.
Unfortunately, Craig couldn't get dialed in from beyond the arc Saturday in a 69-49 loss to Milwaukee Marquette at the Luke Homan Invitational at Brookfield Central High School. The Cougars made only six 3s, including one in the second half, in falling to 7-14 on the season.
The game was one of seven in the Big Eight vs Greater Metro Challenge one-day evemt.
The teams traded baskets the first few minutes before the Hilltoppers went on an 8-0 run and then a 12-0 run to stretch the lead to 31-13. The Cougars answered with an 11-0 run of their own to close the gap to seven at the 4:46 mark of the first half but were held scoreless the rest of half and eventually trailed by 18.
In the second half, the Cougars cut the lead to nine with 7:28 to go thanks to baskets by Jackson Bertagnoli, Dylan Tyler, Keegan Clark and Luke DeGraaf but would get no closer. Clark led Craig with 16 points and was the only player in double figures. Ryan Meehan knocked down seven 3s for Marquette (9-8) and finished with a game-high 21 points.
Craig plays at conference-leading Madison La Follette on Tuesday.