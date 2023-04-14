City's only boys basketball champions — Parker High's 1971 squad — to be enshrined in Janesville Sports Hall of Fame

When talking Janesville sports, it’s long been known as the greatest story ever told.
For more than 50 years, people have been telling the remarkable story of Parker High School’s historic boys’ state basketball championship.
It’s also like Beloit’s LaMont Weaver said in retelling the story of his famous 55-foot shot in the 1969 state championship game: “It’s not just barbershop talk. It really happened.”
Yes, in only the fourth year of the school’s existence, Parker’s 1971 team really did rise from an 8-4 record in the Big Eight Conference and an 11-7 regular season to capture the WIAA’s last single-class basketball championship and Janesville’s only boys state basketball title in the WIAA’s 107-year tournament history.
What’s more, Parker did it in record fashion—making all 23 of its free throws and 62.2% of its field-goal attempts in a 79-68 championship victory over Milwaukee Rufus King, which entered the title game with a 24-1 record.
As the Wisconsin State Journal headline memorably put it: “Slipper Fits! Cinderella Vikes Win”
The great story is now resurfacing again because Parker’s 1971 champions have become the first team to be elected to the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame. The Vikings will be inducted Saturday, May 20, at the Janesville Country Club.
Parker’s team will be joined in the inductions by Janet Bruss, Mike Liebenstein Sr., Ryan Callahan, Brittini Sherrod Roberts and an honor roll of 18 people from earlier generations (1920s-50s).
The co-captains of Parker’s state champs, Bob Luchsinger and Dick Meier; their teammates John Bobzien, John Brikowski and Terry Ryan; and coaches Bob Morgan, Dale Barry and Dan Madden already are in the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame, but the hall’s committee members unanimously agreed the championship group should be inducted as a team.
Seniors Luchsinger, Meier, Brikowski, and Jeff Paulson and junior Bobzien were the starting five, with senior Greg Rud and junior Mike McGrath usually the first two off the bench. Those seven were joined on the team by seniors Tom Wolfe, Jim Quaerna, Ted Schuler and juniors Craig Brace and Ryan. Morgan was the head coach, assisted by Barry and Madden.
As time has flown by, those players are now in their 70s or close to it and, as widely predicted, have had eventful and successful lives. After the gold ball, the success that followed started with Luchsinger, Ryan, Quaerna, Rud and Wolfe playing for Janesville’s 1971 state championship American Legion baseball team, coached by Barry, Madden and Bob Suter.
Luchsinger, who now lives in Arizona, earned 1971 all-state basketball honors from The Associated Press and UPI. He lettered three years as a scholarship basketball player for the University of Wisconsin, where he once appeared as a Badger in a Sports Illustrated cover photo. A long and successful career in education followed, including time as head coach for Parker boys’ basketball. His daughter, Nicole, was inducted into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.
Meier joined the basketball program at Miami University in Ohio, but he graduated from the University of Wisconsin. He then returned to Janesville and took a family tradition to the next generation in becoming president of the family-owned Culligan Watering Conditioning business, which his son (Dan) now heads.
Ryan, renowned for his awesome left-handed curveball as an exceptional pitcher, has had a long and distinguished career in baseball as a player and executive. That was highlighted by his time as Twins general manager in Minnesota, where he now lives.
Bobzien, who lives in Colorado, led Parker back to the 1972 Class A state basketball tournament, in which the Vikings came within four seconds of returning to the championship game. He then had a notable playing career at Tulane University before entering the retail brokerage business.
McGrath, who died in 2017, became the scoring champion of the 1972 Class A state tournament. He played basketball in the highly successful UW-Parkside program and became president of the family-owned business in Janesville, McGrath Electric.
Brikowski, sometimes known as Zeke, was a three-sport standout at Parker and the 1971 Legion Medal winner. He went on to a teaching career in the Janesville School District and was an assistant coach at Parker in boys basketball and boys track.
Wolfe, a UW-Whitewater graduate, became a three-time vice president of the Janesville City Council and a school board member. He has retired from a distinguished financial career and now is on The Gazette’s editorial board.
Paulson had two years under coach Eli Crogan at UW-Whitewater, then spent more than 30 years in the Antigo School District as a teacher and coach. He was the head coach of the 2007 team that earned the school’s only appearance in the WIAA girls state basketball tournament, and he still lives in Antigo, where the Red Robins won the WIAA Division 1 state football championship in 1976, his first year there.
Rud, a Milton College graduate, had a teaching and coaching career that included a baseball championship at Orfordville Parkview. Quaerna, an all-state linebacker in football, was a longtime General Motors employee. Brace became an application engineer for Gilman Engineer & Manufacturing. Schuler, a UW-Eau Claire graduate, became part owner of a sales training company.
Morgan, who died in 2013, topped off a memorable career by being inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1979. Barry, who died in 2018, also had a great career as a head baseball coach, highlighted by 14 conference championships at Parkview and Parker. Madden has long been retired from an illustrious career as Parker baseball coach, highlighted by the WIAA’s last single-class state title in 1977 and his 1992 induction into the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.
In tracing the road to 1971 basketball glory for those people on an often-injured team that started 3-5 but won 16 of its last 18 games, where does one begin? Maybe on a Friday in early February of that year at Beloit, when Parker made 35 free throws and shot 63.4% (26 of 42) on field goals in a dazzling 87-61, regular-season win over a typically good Bernie Barkin-coached Purple Knights team that grew up to be the 1973 Class A state champion.
“I clearly remember the Beloit game and thinking afterward: ‘Wow! We could be pretty good,’” Meier recalled of a night he made all 15 of his free throws. “Especially because it was at Beloit. Nobody beats them like that on their home court.”
This writer covered that game for The Gazette. After returning from what later became known as Barkin Arena, he told then-sports editor Dave Kalvelage: “If they play like that, they’ll win the state championship.”
The Vikings clearly measured up to that level. After their magnificent performance in the state championship game, an upstate writer asked Morgan if his team had ever played that well before.
This Janesville writer knew.
The Vikings obviously didn’t know they would win the state championship, but things were falling into place for an interesting postseason. Parker’s only losses in the last 10 regular-season games were by a total of five points on back-to-back nights—79-77 to Big Eight runner-up Madison West and 66-63 to champion Janesville Craig.
“What most people don’t know about those two games,” Meier said, “is that I missed the West game with an injury, and Lucky (Luchsinger) missed the Craig game with an injury. Even with each of us missing a game, we still only lost to West by two points and to Craig by three.”
So at that point, Parker clearly was on a roll.
“In the last third on the season, Jeff Paulson was inserted as point guard,” Wolfe said, “and things jelled very nicely after that.”
Even so, as the regular season wound down, not many people were taking Parker seriously. But the warning signs were there.
“Looking back at it now, the signs were there that we had a very good team,” Meier said. “We very well could have won our last 18 games of the season.”
But people seemed to look only at the season record.
“Since we finished the regular season at 11-7, no one had any expectations of us, thus not a lot of pressure,” Wolfe said. “I believe this helped us immensely.”
The road to the state tournament began with a district playoff game at Monroe. Those familiar with the Cheesemakers’ great basketball tradition under coach Lee Mitchell always said: “A win over Monroe is great in any generation.”
Monroe was just a few years removed from a state championship of its own. But the Vikings decisively upstaged the Cheesemakers’ chances for more tournament success, 75-57.
That set up a regional semifinal rematch with Craig and all-state guard Tim Paterick at Beloit, and the result might not have been quite the upset that history has often made it out to be. After all, the Vikings had beaten Craig, 52-51, in double overtime in December, making this the rubber game between the crosstown rivals. When Paterick couldn’t get off the final shot, Parker again emerged as the winner, 51-50, with Paulson’s late free throw making the difference.
After that, it was back to Beloit the next night for a regional final against favored Monona Grove, a state qualifier the previous year. It was another nail-biter, with Parker surging at the end to gain a 57-54 victory.
The sectional semifinal game that followed at the UW Field House finally was a breather, an 85-48 win over small-school qualifier Blanchardville (now Pecatonica). That called for the Vikings to avenge two regular-season losses to talented Madison West in the sectional final, also at the UW Field House. Parker impressively passed the test, 71-63, earning Janesville’s first trip to the state tournament since 1948.
“I knew we had a chance after we beat West in the sectional,” Brikowski said. “That’s when I knew.”
The most exciting times followed, as the Vikings let everyone know they were for real. They even upstaged the stunning news that postage stamps were going up from six to eight cents that week.
“After qualifying for the state tournament, it was a real fun week at school, as all the students and teachers were excited for the games to begin,” Luchsinger said.
“I remember reading about how good people were saying we were now,” he added. “I questioned that in my mind. Yes, I thought we could win, but we weren’t as good as some of the writers were saying we were.”
A typically snowy, but ultimately successful, venture proved the writers were right. The Vikings made their way to Madison and back through the hazards of a 12-inch blizzard, day after day, refusing to be denied as they put the finishing touches on a 19-7 season.
In an eight-team state tournament at the UW Field House, with none of today’s seeding or divisions, Parker’s popular and intimidating “rat patrol” press took a toll on Reedsburg in a Thursday quarterfinal game. A 23-5 first quarter set the tone for a 71-51 mismatch.
The semifinal matchup with Neenah was a different story, at least for three quarters. The unbeaten and top-ranked Rockets gave every indication of making it a miserable 18th birthday for Luchsinger, Parker’s leading scorer, who fouled out just over two minutes into the third quarter and his team trailing 40-24.
“I was playing absolutely terrible, but luckily I fouled out,” Luchsinger said. “Once Greg Rud got in there, we played much better and showed we were a real team with lots of heart.”
And typical of their late-season surge, the Vikings had an answer for every challenge. In this case, up stepped Rud, an unlikely hero, who filled the void and made three free throws in the last 64 seconds to give Parker a stunning 54-52 victory.
“When I went up there (to the free-throw line), I was just thinking about the team,” Rud said at the time. “I figured if I didn’t make the free throws, the team would lose, and this was the game we wanted (and needed).
“I wasn’t really scared,” he added. “It’s probably the first time in my life I wasn’t nervous.”
As usual, the rat patrol also played a huge part in the win. That got Parker back within 46-36 by the end of the third quarter, and an 18-6 domination of Neenah in the final period completed the job, with Paulson and Meier the leading scorers with 17 and 15 points, respectively.
Happy birthday, Lucky, after all!
So what was next? “Vikings Go After King-Sized Goal,” The Gazette’s Saturday headline proclaimed in setting the stage for that night’s title game against Rufus King.
King’s rock band, featuring electric guitars and amplifiers, had gotten away with playing while games were in progress the previous two days, and it was evident that contributed to the downfall of defending state champion Appleton West and Wausau East in the Generals’ quarterfinal and semifinal games. WIAA officials assured coach Morgan such shenanigans wouldn’t be allowed in in the title game, and they weren’t.
Luchsinger came back with a typical 25-point performance in a championship game that had to be seen to be believed. The Vikings simply could do no wrong, especially in rolling up a 23-11 advantage in the last 6½ minutes, and Rufus King had no answers down the stretch to keep the gold ball from its glorious trip to Janesville and a wild celebration that packed 5,000 people into the Parker gym. That, of course, was preceded by the never-to-be-forgotten fire truck ride through frigid Janesville that the Vikings insisted on taking.
But before that, it was a bittersweet night in the Parker locker room at the UW Field House, especially for Luchsinger.
“I remember after the game in the locker room, with all the celebrating going on, I felt a bit sad,” he said. “I was happy we won, but also knew it was over. I knew we would never practice together again or play together again.
“As nice as winning the state championship was, being part of this group was the best thing of all,” Luchsinger added. “Some people might think winning a state championship forms a bond that some that become championship teams seem to have. In our case, the bond was there many years before that year, and that bond was what enabled us to win a state championship.”
And that bond still remains as strong as ever, as shown in a 50-plus-1-year reunion last spring and what followed.
“It’s amazing how you can pick right up and take off as if everything we went through just happened a week ago,” Meier said of the reunion. “Team chemistry is a hard thing to quantify, but it played a big part in our season.”
And that did not go unnoticed by Wolfe.
“On the way home from the reunion,” he recalled, “my wife (Gail) said: ‘It’s like you guys have never been apart.’ Fifty-one years later, we still had the same camaraderie we had in 1971. Just less hair.”
But still a lot of cherished memories to share about the greatest story ever told in Janesville sports.