The first time the Janesville Parker boys basketball team met Madison West this season, the result was a three-point loss.
Not this time.
Behind 26 points from junior guard Tre Miller and 24 from senior forward Jacob Naber, the Vikings opened an 11-point halftime lead and blew the lead up to as many as 30 points in the second half before taking a 76-52 victory over the Regents in a Big Eight Conference game at Parker.
“We told the kids in the locker room that this game was kind of a coin-flip game and so we’ve got to come out with intensity,” said Parker coach Matt Bredesen, whose team improved to 7-7 overall and 4-6 in the Big Eight.
“It was a little bit back and forth in the early going, but over the last five minutes of the first half we went up by as many as 13 and we never looked back from there.”
West (4-8, 3-7) beat the Vikings 66-63 at West on Dec. 4, the third game of the season for the young Parker team.
This time, Parker adjusted to West’s chosen style of play—an aggressive pressure defense—and made the most of its three top scorers: Miller, Naber and junior forward Sam Bess (14 points).
“We didn’t have Bess in the first meeting, so that made a difference,” Bredesen said. “It was nice to see him get going because he had struggled a little bit offensively the last couple of games.”
The coach said Miller took advantage of West’s high-pressure defense to attack the basket and create shots for himself and his teammates.
“We did a nice job of getting Tre to the rim, and Tre was able to finish,” Bredesen said.
On the inside, Naber’s size and power forced multiple West players into foul trouble, as the Regents finished with 23 fouls and the Vikings went 23-for-28 from the free-throw line.
Parker is scheduled to host Beloit Memorial on Friday.
PARKER 76, WEST 52
West (52)—Williams 7-2-16, T. Pender 4-2-10, Jacobs 3-0-8, Harding 1-1-4, Gardon 1-0-2, Brown 4-2-11, L. Pender 0-1-1. Totals 20-8-52.
Parker (76)—Youderan 1-0-2, Jarrett 1-0-2, Miller 9-8-26, Bess 5-3-14, Skzrypchak 0-2-2, Douglas 1-2-4, Naber 8-8-24, Greer 1-0-2. Totals 26-23-76.