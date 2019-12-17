MILTON

There appears to be no sophomore slump for Jack Campion.

The second-year Milton High guard finished with at least 20 points for a third straight game as Milton defeated Fort Atkinson, 63-52, in a Badger South Conference game Tuesday night in Milton.

Campion scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Red Hawks. In the last three games combined, Campion has scored a total of 74.

“My teammates are giving me confidence and I’m just feeling it,” Campion said.

“He’s their guy,” Fort Atkinson head coach Mike Hintz said. “He can shoot from 30 (feet), but you also can’t give him the lane. We needed to stop him earlier.”

Campion and Milton (2-4, 1-2) jumped out to a 23-8 lead less than five minutes into the game. Fort Atkinson (1-4, 0-3) got it down to three points at 29-26 with 3:25 to play until halftime.

The Red Hawks built their lead back to 39-28 at the break.

Senior guard Jack Weberpal scored 12 of hist 13 points in the first 18 minutes for Milton.

“He was awesome for us tonight,” Olson said. “The thing with ‘Web’ is that he’s always a fantastic defender, but his ability to cut and get lost while the entire defense is staring at Campion was huge.”

Olson also noted the play of sophomore Zach Bothun, who scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

Milton plays at Monona Grove on Friday.

MILTON 63, FORT ATKINSON 52Fort Atkinson—Fenner 1-0-2, Baker 5-4-18, Klingbell 1-1-3, Cosson 1-2-4, Haffelder 6-3-16, Wixom 2-0-5, Kees 1-2-4. Totals: 17-12-52.

Milton—Campion 9-0-21, Jordahl 2-2-6, Burrows 0-1-1, Weberpal 5-2-13, Bothun 3-2-11, Kudrna 3-0-6. Totals: 22-7-63.

Milton 39 24—63

Fort Atkinson 28 24—52

3-pointers—FA 6 (Baker 4, Haffelder, Wixom); M 8 (Campion 3, Jordahl, Weberpal, Bothun 3). Free throws missed—FA 7, M 3. Total fouls—FA 16, M 19.