MILTON
Jack Campion picked up the first of what figures to be a slew of postseason awards Tuesday.
The Milton High School senior point guard was named to the all-Badger East Conference first team.
Campion joined DeForest’s Max Weisbrod and DeForest’s Andrew Keller as unanimous selections. Weisbrod was named the conference’s player of the year.
Josh Jansen of DeForest and Nate Gapinski of Watertown rounded out the first team.
Campion was fifth in the Badger East in scoring at 17.1 points per game and second in assists with 6.7 per game. The 5-foot-11 sparkplug has been the catalyst behind Milton’s strong season, which continues at 7 p.m. Thursday with a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal against Westosha Central at Wilmot.
The Red Hawks are 21-5 on the season and shared the regular-season Badger East title with DeForest at 12-2.
“What stands out for me more than anything when it comes to Jack is how his leadership has grown from midway through last season to now,” Milton coach Alex Olson said. “He’s not only one of the best players in the state, but he’s also one of the best teammates.
“He comes to practice every day ready to work, and he’s done a terrific job sacrificing some of his own scoring stats to get his teammates involved. That’s a big reason why we’ve had so much success this season.”
Campion had 30 points in a regional final victory over Burlington and a season-best 33 in a nonconference win over West Allis Central.
“You never, ever have to tell Jack something twice,” Olson said. “He just gets it. And he doesn’t get nearly enough credit for his defense, either.
“He’s kind of put college on the back burner right now, but I think his options are only going to increase—especially if we can win our next two games.”
Weisbrod, an NCAA Division II Northern Michigan University recruit, had a stellar senior season. The 6-4 guard led the Badger East in scoring at 21.1 points a game and assists with 7.1 a game. He scored 36 in the Norskies’ 74-73 win over Milton in the Badger East championship game.
“Max is a lot like Jack in that he’s just a winner,” Olson said. “He’s a hard-nosed kid that can score and defend at a different level than most.”
Milton’s Brogan McIntyre was named to the second team. The 6-foot-6 junior averaged 13.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
“Brogan improved so much because he understood that to take his game to the next level, he had to be more physical and he was,” Olson said. “He’s very good at finishing around the rim, but he can also step out and shoot the 3.
“He hit 38 percent of his 3-point shots, which is very good for someone with his size.”
Milton senior Tommy Widner earned honorable mention.
BADGER EAST CONFERENCE
2021-22 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Max Weisbrod, sr., DeForest; Jack Campion, sr., Milton; Andrew Keller, sr., Waunakee; Josh Jansen, sr., DeForest; Nate Gapinski, sr., Watertown.
SECOND TEAM
Brady Helbing, sr., Beaver Dam; Dew Evans, sr., Fort Atkinson; Brogan McIntyre, jr., Milton; Ty Fernholz, sophh., Stoughton; Joey Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beaver Dam—Tyler Bunkoske, sr. DeForest—Tim Frederickson, sr.; Brody Hartig, jr. Fort Atkinson—Carson Baker, sr. Milton—Tommy Widner, sr. Monona Grove—Jordan Hibner, sr. Stoughton—Luke Fernholz, sr.; Sawyer Schipper, so. Watertown—Ollie Meyers, sr. Waunakee—Aidan Driscoll, sr.