JEFFERSON
Jack Campion got wherever he wanted. There was nothing the Jefferson Eagles could do.
Combine that with 15 first-half turnovers and it spelled doom for the Eagles.
Campion scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Milton Red Hawks to an easy 79-57 victory over Jefferson in a nonconference boys basketball game at Jefferson High on Monday night.
"He’s unpredictable because he has so many moves," Jefferson senior guard Caleb Stelse said. "He’s quick. He gets to the rim, but you don’t know what he’s going to do. If you try to take a charge—euro-step and finish. He drives in and dishes to wide-open guys because he’s so good.
"We tried to face guard him and it didn’t work because he hurt us in the first half. He’s a really good player and we couldn’t contain him tonight."
As Campion knifed his way into the paint, he was able to kick it to the perimeter where Evan Jordahl made three 3-pointers. Or he dumped it off in the post to Ethan Burrows, who scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half.
As a team, Milton had five 3-pointers in the first half to help build a 55-32 advantage.
"(Campion) has no problem sharing the ball, and his teammates see that and know that," Milton coach Alex Olson said. "He can get to the rim so well, but he’s not stubborn in the sense that he knows that when he draws two, he’s done his job. This year especially, he trusts the guys next to him to really make plays.
"These guys are making plays around him and he sees that and I think he wants to reward them for it."
Senior James Monogue scored 19 points to lead Jefferson.
It's on the defensive end where Milton benefited from some Jefferson carelessness, but the Red Hawks (6-5, 3-3 Badger South) also sped up the Eagles (3-6, 3-3 Rock Valley) with ball pressure to induce turnovers as the game started getting out of hand.
"That was kind of our game plan going into it," Olson said. "We felt like we had really good length, really good quickness. That’s been a strength for us in a lot of games. When you can pressure the other team come from the help side and get steals, it usually turns into layups."
Milton came into the game four days removed from a 63-62 victory over Madison Edgewood. All three losses in the Badger South have been by 10 points or fewer.
"It’s another step," Olson said. "Not everything went well on Thursday and not everything went right tonight, but we were able to put it together, find a way to win and regroup ourselves back to where we started, and that’s defending.
"That’s been our bread and butter."
Milton continues its season at home against Monroe on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Jefferson will look to regroup against Evansville (5-4, 3-3) on the road Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
MILTON 79, JEFFERSON 57
Milton (79)--Campion 10-1-22, Jordahl 3-0-9, Hughes 1-0-2, Burrows 5-2-12, Widner 2-0-5, Burdette 2-0-4, Hoefner 3-2-9, Bothun 2-2-8, Kudrna 4-0-8. Totals: 32-7-79.
Jefferson (57)--Miller 3-0-9, Rechlin 1-0-3, Martin 1-0-3, Fetherston 3-2-8, Hoffman 2-0-4, Stelse 1-2-4, Monogue 8-2-19, Vogel 3-1-7. Totals: 22-7-57.
Milton;55;24—79
Jefferson;32;25—57
3-point goals--M 8 (Jordahl 3, Bothun 2, Campion, Widner, Hoefner), J 6 (Miller 3, Rechlin, Martin, Monogue). Free throws missed--M 1, J 9. Total fouls--M 19, J 11.