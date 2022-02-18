AREA BOYS BASKETBALL Cambridge makes 12 3-pointers en route to beating Parkview; Turner holds off Lancaster Gazette staff Feb 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Orfordville Parkview boys basketball team ran into a hot-shooting Cambridge team Thursday night.Matt Buckman scored 25 and Max Heth added 21 as the visiting Blue Jays made 12 3-point baskets and rolled to a 75-43 nonconference victory in Orfordville.Cambridge (10-12) led 35-19 at half. Parkview (7-14) got 19 points from Trey Oswald.CAMBRIDGE 75, PARKVIEW 43Cambridge (75)—M. Buckman 8 5-6 25, Heth 7 2-2 21, N. Buckman 4 0-0 11, Holzhueter 2 2-2 6, Schuchart 3 0-0 6, Tesdal 1 2-2 4, Kozler 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 13-14 75.Parkview (43)—Oswald 6 7-10 19, Klitzmen 4 0-0 11, Flood-Elyafi 2 0-0 4, Brown 1 0-0 3, Pomplun 1 1-4 3, Landis 1 0-0 2, Redmen 0 1-4 1. Totals 15 8-19 43.Halftime—Cambridge 35, Parkview 19. 3-point goals—Parkview 4 (Klitzmen 3, Brown), Cambridge 12 (Heth 5, M. Buckman 4, N. Buckman 3). Total fouls—Parkview 16, Cambridge 18.Turner 77, Lancaster 69—The visiting Trojans got 26 points from Konner Giddley in picking up a nonconference win.Will Lauterbach added 13 points for Turner (13-7).TURNER 77, LANCASTER 69Turner (77)—Howard 1 1-3 3, Giddley 8 6-7 26, Lauterbach 3 6-9 13, Hoppe 3 2-5 8, Sutherland 1 0-0 2, Erickson 0 0-1 0, Teague-Johnson 5 1-2 12, Repta 1 1-2 3, Hobson 3 4-8 10. 25 21-37 77.Lancaster (69)—Burkholder 1 0-0 2, Klass 3 4-7 11, Hughey 1 0-0 2, Koeller 2 0-0 6, Kelley 11 0-0 25, Ihm 0 1-3 1, Dhyanchand 2 2-6 7, Wolf 1 3-3 5. Gildersleeve 1 4-4 6. Bussan 1 2-2 4. Totals: 23 16-25 69.Halftime—Turner 35, Lancaster 28. 3-point goals—Turner 6 (Giddley 4, Lauterbach, Teague-Johnson), Lancaster 7 (Klass, Koeller 2, Kelley 4) . Fouled out—Burkholder. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Boys Basketball Recommended for you Trending Now Evansville man killed in car crash Friday night Man killed in Friday crash near Janesville was Kevin Olson, an auto racing champion and hall of famer Food trucking company wants to build transit, cold-storage site near I-90/39-Milton Avenue interchange Former president of Rock County Rifle and Pistol Club charged in shooting incident Death notices for Feb. 14, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form