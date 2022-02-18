01STOCK_BASKETBALL
The Orfordville Parkview boys basketball team ran into a hot-shooting Cambridge team Thursday night.

Matt Buckman scored 25 and Max Heth added 21 as the visiting Blue Jays made 12 3-point baskets and rolled to a 75-43 nonconference victory in Orfordville.

Cambridge (10-12) led 35-19 at half. Parkview (7-14) got 19 points from Trey Oswald.

CAMBRIDGE 75, PARKVIEW 43

Cambridge (75)—M. Buckman 8 5-6 25, Heth 7 2-2 21, N. Buckman 4 0-0 11, Holzhueter 2 2-2 6, Schuchart 3 0-0 6, Tesdal 1 2-2 4, Kozler 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 13-14 75.

Parkview (43)—Oswald 6 7-10 19, Klitzmen 4 0-0 11, Flood-Elyafi 2 0-0 4, Brown 1 0-0 3, Pomplun 1 1-4 3, Landis 1 0-0 2, Redmen 0 1-4 1. Totals 15 8-19 43.

Halftime—Cambridge 35, Parkview 19. 3-point goals—Parkview 4 (Klitzmen 3, Brown), Cambridge 12 (Heth 5, M. Buckman 4, N. Buckman 3). Total fouls—Parkview 16, Cambridge 18.

Turner 77, Lancaster 69—The visiting Trojans got 26 points from Konner Giddley in picking up a nonconference win.

Will Lauterbach added 13 points for Turner (13-7).

TURNER 77, LANCASTER 69

Turner (77)—Howard 1 1-3 3, Giddley 8 6-7 26, Lauterbach 3 6-9 13, Hoppe 3 2-5 8, Sutherland 1 0-0 2, Erickson 0 0-1 0, Teague-Johnson 5 1-2 12, Repta 1 1-2 3, Hobson 3 4-8 10. 25 21-37 77.

Lancaster (69)—Burkholder 1 0-0 2, Klass 3 4-7 11, Hughey 1 0-0 2, Koeller 2 0-0 6, Kelley 11 0-0 25, Ihm 0 1-3 1, Dhyanchand 2 2-6 7, Wolf 1 3-3 5. Gildersleeve 1 4-4 6. Bussan 1 2-2 4. Totals: 23 16-25 69.

Halftime—Turner 35, Lancaster 28. 3-point goals—Turner 6 (Giddley 4, Lauterbach, Teague-Johnson), Lancaster 7 (Klass, Koeller 2, Kelley 4) . Fouled out—Burkholder.

