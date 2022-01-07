Brodhead High's boys basketball team continues to lead the Rock Valley Conference.
Owen Leifker and Josiah Engen combined for 41 points Friday night to lead the Cardinals to a 78-65 win over Edgerton.
Brodhead (8-3, 6-0) led by 12 at half and kept the Crimson Tide at bay by scoring 41 points the second half.
Connor Coombs had a game-high 27 points for Edgerton (3-7, 2-4), which lost despite 12 3-point baskets.
BRODHEAD 78, EDGERTON 65
Edgerton (65)--Zellmer 5-0-13; Coombs 9-4-27; Hanson 1-1-3; McKillips 1-0-3; Schaffner 4-0-11; Schuman 1-0-2; Appel 3-0-6. Totals: 24-5-65
Brodhead (78)--Weeden 3-0-8; Engen 6-5-18; Vondra 1-2-4; Leifker 9-5-23; Walker 5-0-13; Malkow 4-2-10. Totals: 29-14-78
Halftime--Brodhead 38, Edgerton 26. Three-point goals--Edgerton 12 (Coombs 5, Zellmer 3, Schaffner 3), Brodhead 6 (Walker 3, Weeden 2, Engen). Free throws missed--Edgerton 3, Brodhead 6. Total fouls--Edgerton 20, Brodhead 15. Fouled out--Appel
Evansville 84, Clinton 39--The visiting Blue Devils opened up a 30-point halftime lead and cruised to the Rock Valley win.
Mason Miller had 24 points and Stephen Kopecky added 19 to lead Evansville (5-6, 3-4).
Clinton fell to 2-9 overall and 1-6 in the Rock Valley with the loss.
EVANSVILLE 84, CLINTON 39
Evansville (84)--Bahrs 4-0-8; Geske 1-0-2; Miller 7-4-24; Holman 2-1-5; Maves 1-0-2; Heinzelman 2-2-6; Howlett 3-3-11; Kraus 1-2-5; Buehl 1-0-2; Kopecky 7-5-19. Totals: 29-17-84
Clinton (39)--Espinoza 3-0-7; Mullooly 0-4-4; P. Bingham 2-4-8; Pei. Bingham 4-0-8; Gill 1-1-3; Flickinger 3-0-7. Totals: 14-9-39
Halftime--Evansville 48 , Clinton 18. Three-point goals--Clinton 2 (Flickinger, Espinoza), Evansville 9 (Miller 6, Howlett 2, Kraus). Free throws missed--Clinton 8, Evansville 8. Total fouls--Clinton 17, Evansville 16. Fouled out--Maves
Turner 76, Jefferson 43--The Trojans pulled away in the second half for the Rock Valley win.
Will Lauterbach had 17 points to lead Turner (4-3, 3-2).
TURNER 76, JEFFERSON 43
Jefferson (43)--Kammer 6-0-15; McGraw 3-0-8; Neitzel 1-0-2; Johnson 1-2-4; P. Phillips 1-0-2; E. Phillips 1-1-3; Devine 2-0-4; Butina 0-5-5. Totals: 15-8-43
Turner (76)--Howard 2-0-5; Giddley 3-2-8; Galvin 0-2-2; Lauterbach 8-1-17; Hoppe 1-0-2; Sutherland 3-4-10; Erickson 0-2-2; Teague-Johnson 3-0-8; Repta 4-2-10; Hobson 6-0-12. Totals: 30-13-76
Halftime--Turner 26, Jefferson 26. Three-point goals--Jefferson 5 (Kammer 3, McGraw 2), Turner 3 (Teague-Johnson 2, Howard). Free throws missed--Jefferson 5, Turner 11. Total fouls--Jefferson 20, Turner 17
Waterford 63, Badger 51--The host Wolverines pulled away in the second half for the Southern Lakes win.
Hiro Yaginuma and Ty McGreevy had 10 points each for Badger (3-7, 1-4).
WATERFORD 63, BADGER 51
Badger (51)--McGreevy 2-6-10; Lyon 3-3-9; Maloney 3-1-8; Zukowski 2-2-6; Liptak 1-0-2; Yaginuma 4-0-10; Buntrock 2-0-6. Totals: 17-12-51
Waterford (63)--Finnegan 6-2-17; Matinson 3-7-16; Thom 1-0-2; Beasley 3-4-11; Oppenorth 1-1-3; Cockrell 2-0-4; Kunze 2-3-8; Spencer 1-0-2. Totals: 19-17-63
Halftime--Waterford 33, Badger 31. Three-point goals--Badger 5 (Yaginuma 2, Buntrock 2, Maloney), Waterford 8 (Matinson 3, Finnegan 3, Beasley, Kunze). Free throws missed--Badger 1, Waterford 10. Total fouls--Badger 22, Waterford 17
Elkhorn 55, Wilmot 52--Drew Davey scored 18 points as the visiting Elks held off the Panthers in a Southern Lakes game.
Reid Paddock added 13 points for Elkhorn (4-7, 3-1), while Carter Kammes chipped in 12.
ELKHORN 55, WILMOT 52
Elkhorn (55)--Davey 8-2-18; Christensen 2-0-6; Paddock 4-4-13; Kammer 4-4-12; Forster 0-1-1; Moore 2-0-5. Totals: 20-11-55
Wilmot (52)--Ticha 3-0-7; Frisoy 1-1-3; Christiansen 2-0-6; Kunz 1-0-3; Irstinger 3-2-9; Corona 5-5-16; Zimmerman 2-4-8. Totals: 17-12-52
Halftime--Elkhorn 24, Wilmot 24. Three-point goals--Elkhorn 4 (Christensen 2, Paddock, Moore), Wilmot 6 (Christiansen 2, Kunz, Irstinger, Ticha, Corona). Free throws missed--Elkhorn 2, Wilmot 8. Total fouls--Elkhorn 17, Wilmot 13
Darlington 60, Big Foot 45--The Redbirds jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half and coasted to the win at the SwingFam Showcase game in Waunakee on Saturday.
Gus Foster had a game-high 20 points for Big Foot (6-5).
DARLINGTON 60, BIG FOOT 45
Big Foot (45)--Torrez 5-1-12; Schmitz 2-1-6; Pruessing 2-0-4; Foster 8-0-20; J. Schmitz 1-0-3. Totals: 18-2-45
Darlington (60)--Murray 4-1-9; Fitzsimons 3-0-6; Hardyman 7-4-19; Evenstad 4-3-12; Davis 1-0-2; Hendrickson 1-0-2; Long 4-1-10. Totals: 24-9-60
Halftime--Darlington 26, Big Foot 15. Three-point goals--Big Foot 7 (Foster 4, Torrez, Schmitz, J. Schmitz), Darlington 3 (Hardyman, Long, Evenstad). Free throws missed--Big Foot 2, Darlington 3.
Columbus 58, Delavan-Darien 48--The Cardinals pulled away in the second half for the win at the SwingFam Showcase Classic in Waunakee on Saturday.
R.J. Jordan had 16 points to lead Delavan-Darien (5-6), which trailed by one at half.
COLUMBUS 58, DELAVAN-DARIEN 48
Delavan-Darien (48)--Bales 1-0-2; O'Dell 2-0-4; Mortlock 3-0-7; Janssen 0-1-1; Jordan 5-6-16; Lumkes 3-1-7; Cesarz 5-1-11. Totals: 19-9-48
Columbus (58)--Carthew 0-2-2; Uttech 7-1-16; Brunell 2-1-6; Cotter 1-0-2; Sullivan 1-0-3; Schroeder 3-3-10; Fritz 4-2-10; Stauffacher 3-3-9. Totals: 21-12-58
Halftime--Columbus 27, Delavan-Darien 26. Three-point goals--Delavan-Darien 1 (Mortlock), Columbus 4 (Uttech, Brunell, Sullivan, Schroeder). Free throws missed--Delavan-Darien 2, Columbus 8