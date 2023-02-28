01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Brodhead’s Cullen Walker tallied 21 points, but the Evansville Blue Devils ended the Cardinals’ season with a 76-59 loss in WIAA Division 3 regional basketball action Tuesday night.

No. 6 Evansville (15-10) got 22 points from Aiden Maves, 14 from Reilly Buehl, 13 from Teejay Hanson-Howell and 10 from Kole Johnson to advance. The Blue Devils will play at No. 3 Platteville at 7 p.m. Friday.

