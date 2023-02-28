Brodhead’s Cullen Walker tallied 21 points, but the Evansville Blue Devils ended the Cardinals’ season with a 76-59 loss in WIAA Division 3 regional basketball action Tuesday night.
No. 6 Evansville (15-10) got 22 points from Aiden Maves, 14 from Reilly Buehl, 13 from Teejay Hanson-Howell and 10 from Kole Johnson to advance. The Blue Devils will play at No. 3 Platteville at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Blue Devils led 41-28 at halftime as Maves scored 12 of his points. He could have had an even bigger night but only converted 2-of-9 free throws. As a team, Evansville went 14 of 31 at the line.
The No. 11 Cardinals (7-18) also struggled at the line, going just 7 of 18.
Jaxon Dooley scored 16 points for Brodhead and Gabe Bockhop had 14.
Halftime—E 41-28. 3-point goals—B 6 (Walker 3, Bockhop 2, Dooley), E 2 (Johnson, Kraus). Missed free throws—B 11, E 17. Total fouls—B 22, E 18. Fouled out—Walker (B), Vondra (B), Buehl (E).
In other area regional action, No. 11 Delavan-Darien lost its Division 2 game against No. 6 Greendale 78-51, while No. 10 Elkhorn fell to No. 7 Racine Park 66-61.
In Division 3, No. 7 seed Edgerton advanced with a 62-53 win over No. 10 Richland Center. The Crimson Tide play at No. 2 Beloit Turner at 7 p.m. Friday. No. 13 Whitewater fell to No. 4 Lake Country Lutheran, 72-53.
In Division 4, 11th-seeded Orfordville Parkview lost at No. 6 Poynette 73-26.
