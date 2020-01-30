The gut-wrenching Rock Valley Conference losses continued for Evansville's boys basketball team Thursday night.
The Blue Devils are 6-5 in league play, and their five losses have come by a combined 14 points.
The latest was a 35-33 setback against visiting Whitewater.
Jake Martin scored 10 of his team-high 15 points to lead the Whippets, who improved to 7-8 overall and 5-6 in the RVC.
Seth Maag had a game-high 16 points for Evansville (9-6 overall).
Evansville plays at league leading East Troy on Tuesday. The Blue Devils took the Trojans to overtime the first time they played. The Whippets host second-place Turner that night.
WHITEWATER 35, EVANSVILLE 33
Whitewater (35)--Martin 7-1-15, Grosinske 2-0-5, Pease 2-0-4, Zimdars 3-0-6, Brown 1-0-2, Nickels 1-0-3. Totals: 16-1-35.
Evansville (33)--Borchardt 1-0-2, Louis 2-0-4, Maag 7-1-16, Andesron 2-0-4, Kopecky 1-0-2, Thompson 1-2-5. Totals: 14-3-33.
Whitewater;15;20--35
Evansville;13;20--33
3-point goals--Whitewater 2 (Grosinske, Nickels), Evansville 2 (Maag, Thompson). Free throws missed--Whitewater 2, Evansville 2. Total fouls--Whitewater 10, Evansville 7.
- Jefferson 74, Brodhead 52—James Monogue, Jared Vogel and Reese Fetherston combined for 50 points to lead the Eagles past the visiting Cardinals.
Monogue had 18, Vogel 17 and Fetherston 15 points as the Eagles had nine players contribute points in the victory. Jefferson led 38-26 at halftime.
Cody Malcook led the Cardinals with 16 points. Devan Anderson had 11 and Owen Leifker added 10.
JEFFERSON 74, BRODHEAD 52
Brodhead (52)—Walker, 0-2-2; Harnack, 0-2-2; Green 1-1-4; Malcook, 5-5-16; Leifker, 3-2-10; Anderson, 3-2-11; Malkow, 3-1-7. Totals: 15-15-52.
Jefferson (74)—Miller, 1-0-3; McGrow, 1-0-2; Rechlin, 2-0-4; Wade, 1-1-4; Fetherston, 5-3-15; Hoffman, 2-0-4; Stelse, 3-1-7; Monogue, 6-4-18; Vogel, 8-1-17. Totals: 29-10-74.
Brodhead;26;26—52
Jefferson;38;36—74
3-point goals—B 7 (Green, Malcook, Leifker 2, Anderson 3), J 6 (Miller, Wade, Fetherston 2, Monogue 2). Free throws missed—B 6, J 3. Total fouls—B 14, J 18.
- McFarland 70, Clinton 29—Host McFarland rolled to a 51-19 lead at halftime and breezed past Clinton.
Pete Pavelec hit five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 23 points. Blake Kes added four 3-points and finished with 16 points. Etan Nichols rounded out a trio of Spartans in double figures with 12 points.
Tyler Dominy led the Cougars with eight points.
MCFARLAND 70, CLINTON 29
Clinton (29)—Dominy, 3-1-8; Amader, 1-0-2; Espinoza, 2-0-4; Howard, 2-3-7; DuCharme, 1-0-2; Peterson, 3-0-6. Totals: 12-4-29.
McFarland (70)—Nichols, 4-4-12; Semmann, 0-1-1; Pavelec, 9-0-23; Kussow, 2-1-5; Werwinski, 3-2-9; Kes, 6-0-16; Vogel, 1-0-2; Hanson, 0-2-2. Totals: 25-8-70.
Clinton;14;15—29
McFarland;51;19—70
3-point goals—Clinton 1 (Dominy), McFarland 10 (Pavelec 5, Kes 4, Werwinski). Free throws missed—C 3, M 7. Total fouls—C 12, M 11.
- East Troy 103, Big Foot 65--AJ Vukovich scored 27 points and the visiting Trojans made 17 3-pointers to stay unbeaten in league play.
Gus Foster had 25 points and Jack Gillingham added 14 for the Chiefs.
EAST TROY 103, BIG FOOT 65
East Troy (103)--Nixon 5-3-14, Terpstra 2-0-5, Rosin 1-1-3, Hart 3-3-11, Lottig 7-0-21, Vukovich 10-6-27, Cummings 6-1-17, Calderson 2-0-5. Totals: 36-14-103.
Big Foot (65)--Bennett 2-0-6, Demco 0-1-1, Greco 1-0-3, Peterson 1-2-4, Gillingham 6-2-14, Foster 10-5-25, Wilson 2-1-5, Schmitz 2-1-5, Dickerson 1-0-2. Totals: 25-12-65.
East Troy;45;58--103
Walworth Big Foot;23;42--65
3-point goals--ET 17 (Lottig 7, Cummings 4, Hart 2, Nixon, Terpstra, Vukovich, Calderon), BF 3 (Bennett 2, Greco). Free throws missed--ET 14, BF 7. Total fouls--ET 16, BF 21. Fouled out--Demco, Wilson.
Trailways South
- Deerfield 75, Parkview 65--Tyler Haak (27 points) and Cal Fisher (24) combined for 51 points to lead the host Demons over the Vikings in a Trailways South Conference game.
Tyler Oswald led Parkview with 22 points, while Connor Simonson had 19 and Calvin Barlass 10.
The Vikings are 7-9 overall and 4-4 in the Trailways.
DEERFIELD 75, PARKVIEW 65
Parkview (65)--Unseth 2-1-5, Barlass 4-0-10, Oswald 10-0-22, Simonson 6-6-19, Kundert 1-3-5, A. Crane 1-0-2, Klitzman 1-0-2. Totals: 25-10-65.
Deerfield (75)--Navarro 2-2-6, Mathwig 2-0-4, Fisher 7-9-24, Klade 2-4-8, Haak 13-1-27, Nehring 1-3-6. Totals: 27-19-75.
Orfordville Parkview;28;37--65
Deerfield;33;42--75
3-point goals--P 5 (Barlass 2, Oswald 2, Simonson), D 2 (Fisher, Nehring). Free throws missed--P 4, D 5. Total fouls--P 17, D 13. Fouled out--Klade.