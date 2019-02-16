SALEM

The pronounced clash in styles between Elkhorn and Westosha Central has created compelling basketball over the past two seasons.

The Falcons win with pace and style, while the Elks overwhelm teams with relentless grit.

With the Southern Lakes Conference title at stake, the Falcons’ high-powered offense overwhelmed the Elks grit en route to a 66-52 victory Saturday afternoon.

Falcon senior Jaden Zackery scored 19 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, while Joey Michelau added 17 to help Westosha Central (18-1, 12-0 SLC) earn a share of the Southern Lakes Conference championship.

Elkhorn (16-3, 10-2 SLC), which needed a victory to move into a first-place tie with the Falcons, struggled to make baskets for most of the game.

“We just couldn’t get a shot to fall,” said Elkhorn coach Josh Skatrud, whose team’s nine-game winning streak was snapped. “It wasn’t from a lack of good shots, they just weren’t falling tonight.”

The Falcons took advantage of the Elks’ shooting woes from the opening tip and opened up a 14-6 first-half lead on Dylan Anderson’s 3-pointer from the top of the key.

The Elks eventually answered with a Nick Brown turnaround jumper in the paint and a Luke Umnus three to cut it to 16-13 midway through the first half.

Elkhorn controlled the pace of play for the remainder of the half, with Brown scoring the only basket in the final six minutes to cut Westosha's advantage to 18-17 at halftime.

Brown paced the Elks with 13 points, while Luke Umnus added 12.

“I think we played at our pace in the first half,” Skatrud said. “I was pretty happy with the first half and that was the game I expected, but we couldn’t keep it up in the second half.”

The Elks hung with the energized Falcons early in the second half behind a pair of Will Lauderdale 3-pointers to stay within a point, 26-25, with 13 minutes to play.

Then it was the Falcons’ turn to dictate pace with its trademark up-tempo offense igniting an 18-5 run to equal their biggest lead of the game, 44-30, midway through the second half.

“We knew as long as we kept playing defense that our offense would eventually come,” Westosha Central guard Adam Simmons said. “We tried to take advantage our length with our guards in the post and it started working.”

Elkhorn did all it could to play at the faster pace, cutting the deficit to 47-38 on Devon Davey’s 3 with four minutes left. But that was as close as the Elks would get as the Falcons sank 24 second half free throws to seal the victory.

“We always have trouble with them when they turn up the pressure,” said Lauderdale, who had 10 points off the bench for the Elks. “They got two wins on us in the regular season, but we may see them again in the playoffs and (we) have to be ready.”

Score this round of the battle of styles to Westosha Central.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 66, ELKHORN 52

Elkhorn (52)--Davey 3-0-8, Brown 4-3-13, Larson 1-0-2, L. Umnus 4-2-12, V. Umnus 3-0-7, Lauderdale 4-0-10. Totals: 19-5-52.

Westosha Central (66)--Simmonds 2-2-6, Michelau 4-6-17, Mueller 0-3-3, Anderson, 2-3-9, Zackery 8-9-25, Rose, 1-4-6. Totals: 17-27-66.

Elkhorn;17;35--52

Westosha Central;18;48--66

3-point goals--Elkhorn 9 (Davey 2, Brown 2, L. Umnus 2, V. Umnus, Lauderdale 2). Westosha Central 5 (Michalau 3, Anderson 2). Free throws missed--Elkhorn 3, Westosha Central 5. Total fouls--Elkhorn 24, Westosha Central 11. Foulded out--Brown