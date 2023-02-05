Janesville Parker fell for the seventh time in as many games with a 64-58 conference boys basketball loss to Madison East on Friday.
The Vikings (4-14 overall, 4-11 Big Eight) led 29-26 at halftime, but a hard fight to the finish wasn't enough to put East away.
"Another close game. We continue to battle," said Parker coach Matt Bredesen. "(We) told the team we're proud of the effort every night. Now we simply need to execute better, and a couple games can go our way."
With six Purgolders (7-10, 7-8) over 6-foot-5, the Vikings were forced to find shots along the perimeter in the second half of the game, and it proved costly in the loss. Neither team led by more than six points and Parker fell in another close game.
J.J. Douglas led Parker with 24 points and he grabbed 15 rebounds. Sam Bess scored 21 points and hit four 3-point shots whle guard Tre Miller scored 10.
"We have to find a way to get offensive production out of more than four players," Bredesen said. "That has been a concern the past couple of weeks."
Parker will face a tough opponent on Thursday as it travels to Middleton, who sits in first-place in the conference.
MADISON EAST 64, JANESVILLE PARKER 58
East (64)—Henderson 15, Tuinstra 14, Reynolds 10, Easton Jr. 10, Laongoen 6, Smith Jr. 4, Mayes 3, Yancy 2, Jarjue 1.
Parker (58)—Douglas 24, Bess 21, Miller 10, Babbitt 3.