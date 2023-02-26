The Beloit Turner boys basketball team capped off a stellar regular season with a 79-36 win over Whitewater on Friday night.
Turner (21-3, 15-3 Rock Valley) was coming off a tough loss to RVC champion McFarland on Monday but bounced back nicely by jumping out to a 36-17 lead over the Whippets (0-24, 0-18) by halftime.
Senior Avonte’ Repta piled up the points in the paint in the first half with 11.
Turner was even more impressive in the second half as they poured on 43 points while limiting Whitewater to 19. Repta finished with a team-high 21 points while senior Tyler Sutherland scored 14 points on four 3-pointers.
Casey Lyon had a team-high 14 points for the Whippets.
The second-seeded Trojans received a first-round bye and will host the winner of Edgerton-Richland Center in the regional semifinals Friday at 7 p.m.
BELOIT TURNER 79, WHITEWATER 36
Turner (79)—Giddley 3-0-7, Teague-Johnson 1-1-3, Lauterbach 4-0-9, Brent Hoppe 5-2-12, Sutherland 5-0-14, Erickson 1-0-3m Hughes 3-1-7, Repta 8-3-21, Terrell 1-1-3. Totals 31-8-79.
Whitewater (36)—Lyon 5-0-14, Condon 1-0-3, Gonzalez 0-2-2, Vidales 1-0-3, Carollo 1-0-3, Ellenwood 1-0-2, Nixon 3-1-9. Totals 12-3-36.
Halftime—BT 79-36. 3-point goals—BT 9 (Giddley, Lauterbach, Sutherland 4, Erickson, Repta 2), W 9 (Lyon 4, Condon, Vidales, Carollo, Nixon 2). Missed free throws—BT 7, W 5.
Jefferson 57, Brodhead 48—A solid first half from the Eagles was too much for the Cardinals to overcome on Friday night in Brodhead.
Jefferson (6-18, 5-13) jumped out to a 35-27 lead by halftime in the RVC dual as Finn Deblare had 12 points for the Eagles.
The Cardinals (7-17, 5-13) slipped offensively in the second half, only putting up 21 points as Jefferson rode to victory.
Junior Jaxon Dooley had a team-high 13 points for Brodhead while sophomore Cullen Walker had 12.
Eleventh-seeded Brodhead will travel to play Evansville in the regional opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
JEFFERSON 57, BRODHEAD 48
Jefferson (57)—Kammer 2-5-10, Krause 0-1-1, Peterson 1-0-2, Schroedl 6-2-14, P. Phillips 4-0-8, DeBlare 8-2-19, E. Phillips 1-0-3. Totals 22-10-57.
Brodhead (48)—Walker 5-1-12, Bockhop 3-0-9, Pinnow 1-0-2, Vondra 1-0-2, Dooley 5-3-13, Searls 1-0-3, Riese 2-0-4, Engen 1-1-3. Totals 19-5-48.
Halftime—J 35-27. 3-point goals—J 3 (DeBlare 1, E. Phillips 1, Kammer 1), B 5 (Bockhop 3, Walker 1, Searls 1). Missed free throws—J 13, B 5. Team fouls—J 16, B 19.
Big Foot 57, Clinton 55—The Chiefs played the part of spoiler Friday night as they edged the hosting Cougars on senior night.
Clinton (7-15, 4-14) held a 37-32 lead at halftime as senior Gio Aceves had a team-high 13 points through the first half. Senior Eli Gerdes hit two treys as he had 10 points for Big Foot (14-10, 10-8) before halftime.
But the Chiefs made the important second-half comeback to get the win as Gerdes put up 11 more points to lead Big Foot with 21. Aceves had 17 for the Cougars.
Clinton, a No. 10 seed in its sectional, plays at St. Augustine Prep at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a regional opener.
Big Foot will host a regional opener as the fifth seed against St. Anthony, also at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
BIG FOOT 57, CLINTON 55
Big Foot (57)—Torrez 4-1-9, Gerdes 8-1-21, Penniman 1-10-12, Corey 3-0-9, Nordmeyer 3-0-6. Totals: 19-12-57.
Clinton (55)—S. Krummel 1-0-2, Pey. Bingham 4-2-12, Conway 3-0-6, Flickinger 4-2-11, I. Krummel 1-0-2, Aceves 8-1-17, Pei. Bingham 2-0-5. Totals: 23-5-55.
Halftime—BF 57-55. 3-pointers—BF 7 (Gerdes 4, Corey 3), C 4 (Pey. Bingham 2, Flickinger, Pei. Bingham). Missed free throws—BF 2, C 4. Team fouls—BF 13, C 10.
Deerfield 83, Orfordville Parkview 54—The Vikings couldn’t find a way to topple the Trailways South division-leading Demons on Friday night in Orfordville.
Parkview (7-16, 5-7) had a solid first half, only trailing Deerfield (21-3, 12-0) 36-28 at the break.
But the Demons’ Cal Fisher poured on 16 points in the second half, part of Deerfield’s 46-point effort in the final 18 minutes.
Freshman Aiden Crane was the only double-digit scorer for the Vikings with 19 points. Fisher finished with 31.
Parkview ended up in fifth place and will play at Poynette at 7 p.m. Tuesday as an 11 seed in its sectional.
DEERFIELD 83, PARKVIEW 54
Deerfield (83)—Lees 3-0-8, Betthauser 1-0-2, Wetzel 1-0-3, Fisher 10-9-31, Manning 1-1-4, K. Kimmel 2-1-5, Christianson 2-1-7, M. Kimmel 4-1-10, Hahn 2-0-5, Drobac 3-2-8. Totals 29-15-83.
Parkview (54)—Cramer 2-1-6, C. Williams 0-2-2, Redman 1-1-3, Cronin 4-0-9, Crane 7-0-19, Pomplun 2-1-5, Treinen 1-0-3, M. Williams 2-3-7. Totals 19-8-54.
Halftime—D 83-54. 3-pointers—D 10 (Lees 2, Fisher 2, Christianson 2, Wetzel, Manning, K. Kimmel, Hahn). Missed free throws—D 7, OP 8. Team fouls—D 15, OP 19.