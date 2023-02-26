01STOCK_BASKETBALL
The Beloit Turner boys basketball team capped off a stellar regular season with a 79-36 win over Whitewater on Friday night.

Turner (21-3, 15-3 Rock Valley) was coming off a tough loss to RVC champion McFarland on Monday but bounced back nicely by jumping out to a 36-17 lead over the Whippets (0-24, 0-18) by halftime.

