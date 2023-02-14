There was no letdown Tuesday night for Janesville Parker after its upset win over Madison La Follette over the weekend.
Tre Miller made sure of that with a program-record 45 points in an 83-63 victory at Madison West
"You worry about focus after a big win, but we did a nice job of starting fast," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said.
The Vikings (6-14 overall, 6-11 Big Eight) opened the game with a 15-6 run and stretched their advantage to 20 multiple times in the first half, but the Regents (3-18, 2-15) were able to chip it back down to six. West couldn't get that close again after Keegan Skrzypchak made a 3 to give the Vikings control for good.
"It was good to see us build an early lead, take their best shots, and then rebuild the lead," Bredesen said. "That is a sign of maturity and growth."
JJ Douglas provided 21 points of his own—13 in the second half—to complement Miller's record-breaking effort. Kaden Babbitt also reached double figures with 10 points.
Parker now has its first winning streak since early December and will have a chance to make it three in a row at Beloit Memorial at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
"You always want to play your best basketball in February, and I feel like we're rounding into that," Bredesen said. "Seniors realize the sand is almost out of the hourglass and don't want to leave anything behind."
JANESVILLE PARKER 83, MADISON WEST 63
Janesville Parker (83)—Miller 45, Douglas 21, Babbitt 10, Skrzypchak 5, Bowers 2. Total 83.
Madison West (63)—Simonson 15, Wilson 20, Liggens 17, Mosley 2, Gavens 4, Nicholas 1, Pender 2. Total 63.