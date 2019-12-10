Westosha Central used a dominant second half to spoil Elkhorn’s Southern Lakes Conference-opening boys basketball game Tuesday night.

The visiting Falcons outscored the Elks 36-21 in the second half to pull away to a 72-53 victory.

Jack Rose poured in 32 points to lead Westosha.

Jordan Johnson had 17 points and Will Brown 15 for the Elks, who fell to 2-2 and 0-1.

WESTOSHA 72, ELKHORN 53

Westosha (72)—Griffin 1-0-3, Garth 5-4-15, Rose 11-8-32, McMillian 5-0-10, Bell 4-2-10, Simmons 1-0-2. Totals: 27-14-72.

Elkhorn (53)—Johnson 5-5-17, Van Dyke 1-2-5, Davey 4-3-13, Stebnitz 0-3-3, Brown 6-3-15. Totals: 16-16-53.

Westosha 36 36—72

Elkhorn 32 21—53

3-point goals—W 4 (Rose 2, Griffin, Garth), E 5 (Johnson 2, Davey 2, Van Dyke). Free throws missed—W 7, E 3. Total fouls—W 16, E 17. Fouled out—Davey.

Delavan-Darien 63, Badger 59—

The host Comets led by double digits in the first half, but had to hold on with late free throws.

The Badgers cut their deficit to one point late, but Delavan-Darien (1-2, 1-0) made three late free throws to hang on.

Eric Cesarz led the Comets with 20 points.

Grant DuMez had 25 points for the Badgers.

DELAVAN-DARIEN 63, BADGER 59Badger (59)—McGreevy 3-5-12, Giovingel 1-2-4, DuMez 9-7-25, Bishop 3-0-8, 34 Deleskiewicz 4-2-10. Totals: 20-16-59

Delavan-Darien (63)—Freitag 2-6-12, Hembrook 2-0-6, Hetzel 4-0-9, Greenwald 2-0-5, Morales 1-2-4, E. Cesarz 8-3-20, J. Cesarz 2-1-5, Winkle 1-0-2. Totals: 22-12-63.

Lake Geneva Badger 25 34—59

Delavan-Darien 28 35—63

3-point goals—B 3 (Bishop 2, McGreevy), DD 7 (Freitag 2, Hembrook 2, Hetzel, Greenwald, E. Cesarz). FTs missed—B 3, DD 9. Total fouls—B 16, DD 18. Fouled out—Bishop.

Trailways South

Palmyra-Eagle 59, Parkview 37—Aiden Calderon scored 22 points to lead the way for visiting Palmyra-Eagle.

Parkview, which fell to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in league play, got a dozen points from Tyler Oswald.

PALMYRA-EAGLE 59, PARKVIEW 37

Palmyra-Eagle (59)—Joyner 4-7-17, D. Hammons 7-0-14, Webber 1-1-3, J. Hammons 1-1-3, Calderon 9-3-22. Totals: 22-12-59.

Parkview (37)—Unseth 1-2-4, Barlass 2-0-4, Oswald 5-0-12, Simonson 3-0-7, Kundert 1-1-3, N. Crane 3-2-7. Totals: 14-5-37.

Palmyra-Eagle 25 4—59

Orfordville Parkview 15 22—37

3-point goals—PE 3 (Joyner 2, Calderon), OP 4 (Oswald 2, Simonson, Crane). Free throws missed—PE 13, OP 7. Total fouls—PE 17, OP 22. Fouled out—Simonson.