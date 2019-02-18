The East Troy boys basketball eliminated the biggest remaining threat to its hopes of completing an unbeaten run through the Rock Valley Conference.

A.J. Vukovich scored 30 points and visiting league-leading East Troy defeated second-place Beloit Turner 61-57 on Monday.

East Troy (18-1, 16-0 RVC) hasn’t lost since its season opener and needs to beat Edgerton and Brodhead to finish a perfect league campaign.

Turner (13-7, 12-5 RVC) got within two points of East Troy several times in the second half before the visitors used an 11-5 run to take an eight-point lead with about two minutes left.

Kenny Draeving had 19 points for Turner, which had a five-game winning streak snapped. Dai’Vontrelle Strong added 13 points.

EAST TROY 61, TURNER 57

East Troy (61)—Polakoski 4-3-14, Lottig 2-0-6, Vukovich 8-13-30, Cummings 2-5-11. Totals: 16-21-61.

Turner (57)—Majeed 2-5-9, Wash 3-0-7, Draeving 9-0-19, Tinder 1-0-2, Dillard 3-0-7, Strong 6-1-13. Totals: 24-6-57.

East Troy 33 28—61

Turner 25 32—57

3-point goals—ET 8 (Polakoski 3, Lottig 2, Cummings 2, Vukovich 1), Turner 3 (Wash 1, Draeving 1, Dillard 1). Free throws missed—ET 5, Turner 4. Total fouls—ET 11, Turner 20. Fouled out—Tinder, Strong.

Evansville 74, Brodhead 53—The visiting Blue Devils built a 42-18 lead by halftime.

Sulley Geske led all scorers with 24 points for Evansville, which improved to 13-8 overall and is 12-5 and tied for second place in the RVC. Davonte McAlister added 13 points and Ethan France had 10.

Dawson Van Whye had 15 for Brodhead (4-15, 3-14).

EVANSVILLE 74, BRODHEAD 53

Evansville (74)—Maag 5-0-10, Louis 2-0-4, McAlister 6-0-13, Geske 10-1-24, France 4-0-10, Mielke 1-0-3, Borchardt 1-0-2, Hill 3-2-8. Totals: 32-3-74.

Brodhead (53)—Walker 2-0-4, Kloepping 2-0-5, Green 2-0-5, Turner 1-0-3, Van Whye 5-3-15, Malcook 2-5-9, Knuth 2-1-5, McGinty 3-0-7. Totals: 19-9-53.

Evansville 42 32—74

Brodhead 18 35—53

3-point goals—E 7 (Geske 3, France 2, McAlister, Mielke), B 6 (Van Whye 2, Kloepping, Green, Turner, McGinty). Free throws missed—E 1, B 3. Total fouls—E 11, B 5.

Big Foot 68, Whitewater 65—The host Chiefs made three free throws in the final 30 seconds to separate for a Rock Valley Conference win over the Whippets.

A.J. Courier scored 22 points to lead Big Foot (9-12, 6-11 RVC), which rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit.

Jake Martin led Whitewater (4-17, 3-14 RVC) with 20 points.

BIG FOOT 68, WHITEWATER 65

Whitewater (65)—J. Martin 9-2-20, C. Pease 4-2-10, Gmur 2-2-4, D. Pease 5-2-14, Stoll 5-1-12, H. Martin 2-0-5. Totals: 26-9-65.

Big Foot (68)—Hildebrandt 1-3-6, Karabas 1-0-3, Greco 2-4-10, Eischeid 2-9-13, Hibl 1-0-2, Foster 1-0-3, Courier 9-3-22, Gillingham 4-1-9. Totals: 21-20-68.

Whitewater 36 29—65

Big Foot 27 41—68

3-point goals—WW 4 (D. Pease 2, Stoll 1, H. Martin 1), BF 6 (Greco 2, Hildebrandt 1, Karabas 1, Foster 1, Courier 1). Free throws missed—WW 3, BF 7. Total fouls—WW 14, BF 15. Fouled out—C. Pease, Kohl.

Edgerton 68, Clinton 22—Brian Rusch and Skylar Gullickson each scored 14 points as the Crimson Tide cruised to a road victory.

Edgerton made 10 3-pointers on the way to improving to 13-7 overall and 10-6 in the RVC.

Riley Anastasi had 10 points for the Cougars (1-19, 0-17).

EDGERTON 68, CLINTON 22

Edgerton (68)—Krause 1-0-2, Jenny 2-1-7, Hanson 2-2-8, Rusch 5-2-14, Gullickson 6-2-14, Norland 3-1-8, Wille 3-0-9, Spang 1-4-6. Totals: 23-12-68.

Clinton (22)—Anastasi 3-3-10, Duggan 0-1-1, Howard 0-2-2, Espinoza 1-0-2, Rangel 1-0-3, Wellnitz 1-0-2, DuCharme 1-0-2. Totals: 7-6-22.

Edgerton 40 28—68

Clinton 13 9—22

3-point goals—E 10 (Wille 3, Jenny 2, Hanson 2, Rusch 2, Norland), C 2 (Anastasi, Rangel). Free throws missed—E 7, C 2. Total fouls—E 13, C 17.

McFarland 73, Jefferson 70—The Spartans came from behind in the final minute to pull even with the host Eagles at 11-6 and in fourth place in the RVC.

Daniel Toennies’ 3-pointer in the final seconds was the difference for McFarland.

A full box score was not provided.

Nonconference

Elkhorn 67, Portage 47—Chance Larson scored 19 points to lead the host Elks, who rebounded from Saturday’s loss to Westosha Central.

Bill Lauderdale added nine points on three 3-pointers and Luke Umnus had eight points for Elkhorn (17-3).

Connor Levander had 16 points for Portage (5-15).

ELKHORN 67, PORTAGE 47

Portage (47)—Levander 4-8-16, Considine 6-1-14, Miles 2-0-4, Bass 1-0-2, Sheppard 5-1-11. Totals: 18-10-47.

Elkhorn (67)—Johnson 2-0-4, Lauderdale 3-0-9, Larson 8-2-19, Van Dyke 1-0-2, L. Umnus 3-2-8, Davey 1-1-3, McLeod 2-0-6, V. Umnus 3-0-6, Hergott 2-0-4, Brown 3-0-6. Totals: 28-5-62.

Portage 25 22—47

Elkhorn 38 29—67

3-point goals—Portage 1 (Considine 1), Elkhorn 6 (Lauderdale 3, McLeod 2, Larson 1). Free throws missed—Portage 3, Elkhorn 4. Total fouls—Portage 10, Elkhorn 15.

Parkview 82, Black Hawk 74—The host Vikings were up eight at halftime and held on from there.

Five Parkview players scored in double figures, including Eli Hoscheit, who led all players with 24. Aydon Campbell added 16, Justin Balch 13 and Adrian Meza and Jarrett Brown each had 10.

The teams combined to hit 21 3-pointers.

PARKVIEW 82, BLACK HAWK 74

Black Hawk (74)—Flanagan 0-2-2, Argall 6-1-13, Lowlace 7-1-17, Triem 1-2-4, Shelton 2-0-5, Baumgartner 3-2-10, Meyer 9-0-23. Totals: 28-8-74.

Parkview (82)—Meza 3-2-10, Brown 4-0-10, Oswald 1-0-3, Campbell 6-2-16, Hoscheit 6-9-24, Balch 4-4-13, Tracy 3-0-6. Totals: 26-17-82.

Black Hawk 29 45—74

Orfordville Parkview 37 45—82

3-point goals—BH 10 (Meyer 5, Lowlace 2, Baumgartner 2, Shelton), P 11 (Hoscheit 3, Meza 2, Brown 2, Campbell 2, Oswald, Balch). Free throws missed—BH 8, P 6. Total fouls—BH 20, P 16. Fouled out—Shelton.

Williams Bay 67, Delavan-Darien 52—The Comets fell to 0-20 with the road loss.

A full box score was not provided.