AJ Vukovich took control again Tuesday night.
The East Troy junior scored 28 points to lead his team past Beloit Turner in a Rock Valley Conference battle of the Trojans.
Vukovich hit a trio of 3-pointers and led all scorers to help East Troy win the game despite a second-half comeback attempt from Turner.
Kenny Draeving led Turner with 13 points.
East Troy remains undefeated (7-0) in the Rock Valley, while Turner fell to 6-4 overall and 5-3 in the RVC.
EAST TROY 64, TURNER 50
Turner (50)—Lomax 2-0-4; Majeed 5-0-11; Wash 1-1-3; Marquardt 0-2-2; Carter 1-0-3; Draeving 6-0-13; Tinder 1-0-2; Dillard 1-1-3; Hoppe 3-2-9. Totals: 20-6-50.
East Troy (64)—Rosin 0-2-2; Polakoski 2-7-12; Lottig 3-6-14; Vukovich 11-3-28; Cummings 4-0-8. Totals: 20-18- 64.
Beloit Turner 24 26—50
East Troy 34 30—64
3-point goals—Turner 4 (Majeed 1, Carter 1, Draeving 1, Hoppe 1). East Troy 6 (Vukovich 3, Lottig 2, Polakoski 1). Free throws missed—Turner 6, East Troy 7. Total fouls—Turner 19, East Troy 15.
Whitewater 62, Big Foot 52—The host Whippets (2-10) secured their first RVC win of the year thanks to 20 points from Dylan Pease and 14 from Jake Martin.
AJ Courier led the Chiefs (4-5) with 16 points.
WHITEWATER 62, BIG FOOT 52
Big Foot (52)—Hildebrandt 1-0-2; Karabas 2-0-5; Greco 1-0-2; Eischeid 5-2-15; Foster 2-0-4; Courier 5-6-16; Gillingham 4-0-8. Totals: 20-8-52.
Whitewater (62)—J. Martin 6-2-14; C. Pease 2-0-4; Popke 1-0-2; Stoll 3-1-7; D. Pease 6-5-20; Stoll 2-0-4; H. Martin 4-3-11 . Totals: 24-11-62.
Big Foot 17 35—52
Whitewater 33 29—62
3-point goals—Big Foot 4 (Karabas 1, Eischeid 3), Whitewater 3 (D. Pease 3). Free throws missed—Big Foot 6, Whitewater 13. Total fouls—Big Foot 20, Whitewater 16.
Edgerton 70, Clinton 23—Clayton Jenny scored 17 points as the host Crimson Tide (5-4, 4-3) rolled over the Cougars (1-10, 0-8).
Edgerton led 43-11 at halftime and got 10 points from Kyle Wille.
EDGERTON 70, CLINTON 23
Clinton (23)—Anastasi 1-2-4; Dominy 2-0-6; Duggan 3-0-6; Howard 0-2-2; Iniguez 1-0-2; Mueller 1-0-3. Totals: 8-4-23.
Edgerton (70)—Rusch 1-1-3; Jenny 7-2-18; Fox 3-1-8; Radke 0-2-2; Norland 3-1-7; Wille 3-3-10; Spang 3-2-8; Coombs 1-0-3; Gullickson 1-2-4. Totals: 24-16-70.
Clinton 11 12—23
Edgerton 43 27—70
3-point goals—Clinton 3 (Dominy 2, Mueller 1), Edgerton 7 (Jenny 2, Hanson 2, Fox 1, Wille 1, Coombs 1). Free throws missed—Clinton 2, Edgerton 8. Total fouls—Clinton 19, Edgerton 8.
Evansville 81, Brodhead 57—The Blue Devils (7-5, 6-2) had four different players score in double digits, including a game-high 19 points for Sulley Geske, as they picked up a home win.
Davonte McAlister added 17 points, Seth Maag had 15 and Ethan France 11 as Evansville remained tied for second place.
Dawson McGinty led Brodhead (3-7, 2-6) with 19 points.
EVANSVILLE 81, BRODHEAD 57
Brodhead (57)—Walker 2-0-4; Green 0-4-4; Moss 0-2-2; Van Wyhe 6-1-14; Malcook 2-2-6; Knoth 4-0-8; McGinty 7-1-19. Totals: 20-10-57.
Evansville (81)—Fischer 1-0-2; Maag 6-2-15; Stencel 0-2-2; McAlister 6-3-17; Geske 7-3-19; France 4-1-11; Anderson 3-1-7; Bisch 1-0-2; Korfmacher 1-0-2; Hill 2-0-4. Totals: 31-12-81.
Brodhead 29 28—57
Evansville 53 28—81
3-point goals—Brodhead 5 (McGinty 4, Van Whye 1), Evansville 7 (McAlister 2, Geske 2, France 2, Maag 1). Free throws missed—Brodhead 2, Evansville 3. Total fouls—Brodhead 14, Evansville 10.
Jefferson 64, McFarland 61—Despite a game-high 24 points from Daniel Toennies, the James Monogue-led Eagles (8-2, 6-2) came away with the win in a battle of teams that came in tied for second place.
Monogue finished with 21 points.
The Spartans fell to 8-3 overall and 5-3 in the RVC.
JEFFERSON 64, MCFARLAND 61
Jefferson (64)—Simdon 0-2-2; Kaiser 5-0-11; Fetherston 0-6-6; Stelse 1-9-11; Brost 3-1-9; Monogue 6-6-21; Vogel 2-0-4. Totals: 17-24-64.
McFarland (61)—Price-Johnson 0-1-1; Nichols 2-1-5; Pavelec 0-2-2; Werwinski 0-4-4; Witter 1-2-4; Toennies 6-7-24; Hanson 2-0-4; Chislom 7-3-17. Totals: 18-20-61.
Jefferson 34 30—64
McFarland 28 33—61
3-point goals—Jefferson 6 (Monogue 3, Brost 2, Kaiser 1), McFarland 5 (Toennies 5). Free throws missed—Jefferson 10, McFarland 8. Total fouls—Jefferson 27, McFarland 24.
Southern Lakes
Elkhorn 65, Union Grove 38—Nick Brown racked up 17 points to lead the Elks, who improved to 10-2 this season and 4-1 in the Southern Lakes Conference.
Chance Larson added 13 points for the Elks, who host Wilmot in a battle of second-place teams Friday night.
ELKHORN 65, UNION GROVE 38
Elkhorn (65)—Johnson 2-1-7; Lauderdale 1-0-2; Larson 6-0-13; VanDyke 1-0-2; L. Umnus 3-0-7; Davey 3-0-8; McLeod 0-1-1; V. Umnus 3-0-8; Brown 8-0-17. Totals: 27-2-65.
Union Grove (38)—Koch 1-0-2; Mutchie 1-0-3; Hilandes 0-2-2; Hempel 2-0-4; Nelson 3-0-7; Long 2-0-4; Hansel 1-0-2; Weicrenbeck 0-1-1; Younglove 1-0-3; Pfuffor 1-0-3; Rampulla 3-1-7. Totals: 15-4-38.
Elkhorn 31 34—65
Union Grove 22 16—38
3-point goals—Elkhorn 9 (Johnson 2, Davey 2, V. Umnus 2, Brown 1, L. Umnus 1, Larson 1), Union Grove 4 (Mutchie, Nelson, Younglove, Pfuffor). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 2, Union Grove 5. Total fouls—Elkhorn 12, Union Grove 10.
Wilmot 71, Badger 43—No report.
- Waterford 55, Delavan-Darien 31—No report.
