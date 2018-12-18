Beloit Turner’s cold start is a distant memory.
The Trojans surged to their fifth straight victory Tuesday, shooting past Big Foot 71-46 in a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game in Walworth.
D.J. Wash led Turner (5-2, 4-1 RVC) with 16 points, while Jordan Majeed (15 points) and Steve Dillard (10 points) also finished in double figures. Wash and Ty’Shone Lomax each made three of the Trojans’ 10 3s.
The Trojans have averaged 71 points per game since early-season losses to Milwaukee Bradley and Edgerton.
Big Foot (3-3, 2-3 RVC) played without leading scorer Logan Eischeid (17 points per game), who missed Tuesday’s game with an undisclosed injury, according to coach Jeff Fenrick.
A.J. Courier scored 16 points and Jack Gillingham added 13 in the loss.
TURNER 71, BIG FOOT 46
Turner (71)—Lomax 3-0-9, Majeed 6-2-15, Wash 6-1-16, Burrows 1-0-3, Marquardt 0-2-2, Heldt 1-2-3, Carter 1-0-2, Draeving 1-0-2, Sawyer 1-0-2, Dillard 4-2-10, Hoppe 3-0-6. Totals: 27-6-71.
Big Foot (46)—Hildebrandt 1-4-6, Greco 1-5-7, Trosclair 1-0-2, Foster 0-1-1, Courier 6-4-16, Gillingham 5-3-13, Peterson 0-1-1. Totals: 14-18-46.
Beloit Turner 35 36—71
Big Foot 27 21—46
3-point goals—Turner 10 (Lomax 3, Wash 3, Sawyer 2, Majeed 1), Big Foot 0. Free throws missed—Turner 5, Big Foot 9. Total fouls—Turner 20, Big Foot 14. Fouled out—Tinder.
East Troy 84, Whitewater 57—A.J. Vukovich scored 34 points, including a 15-of-21 performance from the line, as the first-place Trojans won at Whitewater.
Mike Polakoski added 24 points as the Tojrans improved to 4-0 in the Rock Valley Conference and 6-1 overall. The visitors built a 47-21 lead by halftime, and Whitewater never got any closer than 13 points in the second half.
Jake Martin led the Whippets with 20 points, and Dylan Pease had 18 and Ben Stoll added 14, but the Whippets fell to 0-5 in the RVC and 1-6 overall.
EAST TROY 84, WHITEWATER 57
East Troy (84)—Nixon, 1-3-5; Rosin, 0-4-4; Polakoski, 9-3-24; Lottig, 4-2-12; Vukovich, 9-15-34; Cummings, 2-0-5. Totals: 25-27-84.
Whitewater (57)—Martin, 10-0-20; Brown, 2-0-4; Krull, 0-1-1, Pease, 6-1-18; Stoll, 6-1-14. Totals: 24-3-57.
East Troy 47 37—84
Whitewater 21 36—57
3-point goals—East Troy 7 (Polakoski 3, Lottig 2, Vukovich, Cummings), Whitewater 6 (Pease 5, Stoll). Free throws missed—ET 5, WW 13. Total fouls—ET 18, WW 27. Fouled out—Krull, Pease.
McFarland 93, Brodhead 43—The Spartans scored 67 first-half points to cruise to the road victory.
Trevon Chislom led all scorers with 25 points for McFarland.
Cory Walker had 12 to pace the Cardinals.
McFARLAND 93, BRODHEAD 43
McFarland (93)—Schwarting 1-0-2, Price-Johnson 4-0-9, Nichols 3-0-7, Miller 2-0-4, Paveler 2-0-6, C. Werwinski 1-1-3, Witter 3-2-9, J. Werwinski 1-2-4, Toennies 4-1-11, Hanson 5-3-13, Chislom 11-3-25. Totals: 37-12-93.
Brodhead (43)—Walker 2-6-12, Turner 1-0-3, Baker 1-0-2, Van Whye 4-1-11, Malcook 1-3-4, McGinty 5-0-11. Totals: 14-9-43.
McFarland 67 26—93
Brodhead 21 22—43
3-point goals—M 7 (Paverler 2, Toennies 2, Witter, Nichols, Price-Johnson), B 6 (Walker 2, Van Whye 2, Turner, McGinty). Free throws missed—M 4, B 3. Total fouls—M 14, B 13.
Jefferson 71, Clinton 35—The host Cougars fell to 1-5.
No box score was reported.
Southern Lakes
Westosha 78, Delavan-Darien 38—The Comets mustered just 19 points in each half and fell to 0-6 this season.
Adam Simmons led Westosha with 14 points. Delavan-Darien got 11 from Colin Terpstra.
WESTOSHA 78, DELAVAN-DARIEN 38
Westosha (78)—Simmons 14; Zackery 10; Michelau 8; Lois 1; McMillan 4; Mueller 4; Burzawa 8; Greco 10; Anderson 12; Rose 7.
Delavan-Darien (38)—Greenwald 6; Hembrook 3; Freitag 9; Butke 2; Terpstra 11; Morales 2; Crull 3; Cesarz 2.
Westosha Central 42 36—78
Delavan-Darien 19 19—38
Team stats not reported.
Nonconference
Elkhorn 82, Milton 43—The Elks scored 45 first-half points on the road to cruise to the nonconference victory.
The Elks got 20 points from Chance Larson and 13 from Vince Umnus to improve to 5-1.
Milton (0-7) was led by nine points from Jared Brown.
ELKHORN 82, MILTON 43
Elkhorn (82)—Johnson 2-2-7; Lauderdale 2-2-7; Stebnitz 1-1-3; Larson 7-6-20; Van Dyke 1-2-5; L. Umnus 2-4-8; Davey 2-1-5; McLeod 1-0-2; V. Umnus 5-2-13; Hergott 1-0-2; Brown 3-2-8. Totals: 27-22-82.
Milton (43)—Campion 3-1-8; Bowditch 2-0-5; Radke 0-1-1; Austin 2-1-5; Stuckey 0-3-3; Brown 3-0-9; Burdette 0-2-2; Wecker 2-1-6; Buswell 1-0-2 . Totals: 13-9-43.
Elkhorn 45 37—82
Milton 28 15—43
3-point goals—Elkhorn 6 (V. Umnus 3, Johnson 1, Lauderdale 1, Van Dyke 1), Milton 6 (Brown 3, Campion 1, Bowditch 1, Wecker 1). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 6, Milton 12.Total fouls—Elkhorn 19, Milton 20.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse