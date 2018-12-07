And then there was one.
The Beloit Turner High boys basketball team picked up its most impressive win of what’s so far been an uneven season, defeating Evansville 64-55 on Friday to knock out one of the Rock Valley Conference’s two unbeaten teams.
Kenny Draeving scored 13 of his team-high 15 points in the first half, helping Turner (2-2, 2-1 RVC) to a 34-26 halftime lead. Ty’Shone Lomax had 14 points, while Jordan Majeed added 13.
The Trojans have won two straight games since opening the season with losses to Milwaukee Bradley Tech and Edgerton. Turner made nine 3-pointers Friday, led by Lomax, who hit three.
Seth Maag scored 19 points to pace the Blue Devils (3-2, 2-1 RVC), who had their three-game winning streak end.
Evansville’s loss leaves East Troy as the Rock Valley’s last unbeaten.
TURNER 64, EVANSVILLE 55
Turner (64)—Lomax 5-1-14, Majeed 3-6-13, Wash 3-0-7, Carter 0-2-2, Draeving 7-0-15, Sawyer 1-0-2, Dillard 3-0-8, Hoppe 1-0-3. Totals: 23-9-64.
Evansville (55)—Maag 8-1-19, Louis 1-2-4, McAlister 4-2-12, Geske 3-4-13, Anderson 0-1-1, Hill 3-0-6. Totals: 19-10-55.
Turner 34 30—64
Evansville 26 29—55
3-point goals—Turner 9 (Lomax 3, Dillard 2, Majeed 1, Wash 1, Draeving 1, Hoppe 1), Evansville 7 (Geske 3, McAlister 2, Maag 2). Free throws missed—Turner 4, Evansville 5. Total fouls—Turner 16, Evansville 12.
McFarland 72, Whitewater 49—Daniel Toennies and Trevon Chislom took turns wreaking havoc on the host Whippets.
Toennies hit all seven of his 3-pointers in a first half, when he scored 27 of his game-high 34 points for the Spartans. Then Chislom scored 17 of his 21 in a second half where McFarland pulled away.
Jake Martin led Whitewater with 12 points.
McFARLAND 72, WHITEWATER 49
McFaralnd (72)—Price-Johnson 0-1-1, Pavelec 1-1-3, Witter 1-0-3, Toennies 12-3-34, Hanson 4-2-10, Chislom 9-3-21. Totals: 27-10-72.
Whitewater (49)—J. Martin 4-4-12, C. Pease 2-1-5, Gmur 2-2-6, Kohl 1-3-5, D. Pease 3-2-9, Stoll 2-0-4, H. Martin 3-1-8. Totals: 17-13-49.
McFarland 40 27—72
Whitewater 27 22—49
3-point goals—McFarland 8 (Toennies 7, Witter1), Whitewater 2 (D. Pease, H. Martin). Free throws missed—McFarland 6, Whitewater 7. Total fouls—McFarland 17, Whitewater 15.
Big Foot 78, Clinton 26—AJ Courier erupted for 31 points to lead the Chiefs in a Rock Valley Conference rout of the Cougars.
Big Foot (2-1, 2-1 RVC) built a 44-15 halftime lead, with Courier and Logan Eischeid combining for 29 points. Eischeid made four 3-pointers for 12 points.
Aidan Greco added 11 points for the Chiefs, who shook off Tuesday’s 34-point loss to East Troy.
Riley Anastasi led Clinton (0-3, 0-3 RVC) with nine points.
BIG FOOT 78, CLINTON 26
Clinton (26)—Anastasi 3-2-9, Duggan 2-0-4, Iniquez 2-0-5, Wellnitz 2-0-4, Howard 1-2-4. Totals: 10-4-26.
Big Foot (78)—Hildebrandt 1-1-3, Karabas 1-0-2, Greco 5-0-11, Eischeid 4-0-12, Trosclair 0-1-1, Buchholz 1-0-2, Foster 1-0-2, Courier 12-6-31, Gillingham 4-1-9, Nielsen 0-2-2, Peterson 1-1-3. Totals: 30-12-78.
Clinton 15 11—26
Big Foot 44 34—78
3-point goals—Clinton 2 (Anastasi 1, Iniquez 1), BF 6 (Eischeid 4, Courier 1, Greco 1). Free throws missed—Clinton 5, BF 9. Total fouls—Clinton 20, BF 13.
Jefferson 73, Brodhead 46—The Eagles cruised past the Cardinals to join a glut of teams at 2-1 in the Rock Valley Conference.
James Monogue had four 3s and 19 points for Jefferson, which is in a five-way tie for second place.
Brodhead (2-2, 1-2 RVC) was held to its lowest point total this season. Connor Green led the Cardinals with 15 points.
JEFFERSON 73, BRODHEAD 46
Jefferson (73)—Sukow 6-2-14, Wegner 1-0-3, Simdon 3-0-6, Kaiser 4-0-8, Fetherston 2-0-6, Calvert 0-2-2, Brost 1-2-5, Monogue 8-1-19, Vogel 5-0-10. Total: 30-7-73.
Brodhead (46)—Walker 3-3-10, Green 4-4-15, Van Whye 4-0-8, Knuth 3-1-7, McGinty 2-2-6. Totals: 16-10-46.
Jefferson 34 39—73
Brodhead 25 21—46
3-point goals—Jefferson 8 (Monogue 4, Fetherston 2, Wegner 1, Brost 1), Brodhead 4 (Green 3, Walker 1). Free throws missed—Jefferson 7, Brodhead 2. Total fouls—Jefferson 13, Brodhead 11.
Southern Lakes
Badger 57, Delavan-Darien 48—The Badgers opened their Southern Lakes Conference schedule with a home win over the Comets.
Grant DuMez (15 points) and Spencer Bishop (13 points) were the offensive leaders for Badger (1-2, 1-0 SLC), which had lost a pair of games to Illinois-based opponents to begin the season.
Delavan (0-3, 0-1 SLC) trailed by four points at halftime but couldn’t pull closer. Colin Terpstra scored a season-high 17 points to lead the Comets.
BADGER 57, DELAVAN-DARIEN 48
Delavan-Darien (48)—Greenwold 2-0-6, Hembrook 1-0-2, Freitag 0-2-2, Hetzel 2-2-7, Terpstra 5-4-17, Morales 1-1-3, Winkle 0-1-1, Cesarz 4-1-10. Totals: 15-11-48.
Badger (57)—McGreevy 1-0-3, Rodgers 4-0-9, DuMez 2-11-15, Bishop 6-1-13, Johnston 4-0-9, Deering 1-0-2, Popenhagen 3-0-6. Totals: 21-12-57.
Delavan-Darien 21 27—48
Badger 25 32—57
3-point goals—DD 7 (Terpstra 3, Greenwold 2, Hetzel 1, Cesarz 1), Badger 3 (McGreevy 1, Rodgers 1, Johnston 1). Free throws missed—DD 13, Badger 7. Total fouls—DD 20, Badger 20.
Badger South
Monona Grove 86, Milton 46—The Red Hawks fell to 0-2 in the Badger South, while the Silver Eagles improve to 2-0.
Game stats were not reported.
Nonconference
Parkview 92, Waterloo 65—Eli Hoscheit and Justin Balch combined for 45 points and six 3s as the Vikings won big in a nonconference game Friday.
Hoscheit led all players with a season-high 24 points, while Balch contributed 21 in Parkview’s second blowout win of the week. The Vikings (2-2) blasted Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 85-44 on Tuesday.
Adrian Meza added 19 points for Parkview.
PARKVIEW 92, WATERLOO 65
Waterloo (65)—Brey 5-0-11, Noel 5-0-12, Huebner 3-0-7, Bostwick 4-5-15, Sanzen Bachor 1-0-2, Jiles 4-4-12, Strap 3-0-6. Totals: 25-9-65.
Parkview (92)—Meza 8-2-19, Brown 3-4-12, Oswald 2-0-4, Simonson 1-0-2, Campbell 4-2-10, Hoscheit 9-3-24, Balch 8-2-21. Totals: 35-13-92.
Waterloo 30 35—65
Parkview 44 48—92
3-point goals—Waterloo 6 (Bostwick 2, Noel 2, Brey 1, Huebner 1), Parkview 9 (Hoscheit 3, Balch 3, Brown 2, Meza 1). Free throws missed—Waterloo 2, Parkview 8. Total fouls—Waterloo 21, Parkview 15.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse