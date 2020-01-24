Kenny Draeving plastered his name all over the Beloit Turner record books as a passer on the football field.
On Friday, he quarterbacked the Trojans to a critical road win in Rock Valley Conference boys basketball.
Draeving scored 21 points in a defensive slugfest at Evansville, and Turner rallied to a 39-37 victory that kept it alone in second place in the league standings.
Draeving had 11 of his points in the second half after Turner trailed 22-18 at the break.
The Trojans held Evansville to 15 second-half points.
The only other time Turner (9-3, 8-1 RVC) was held below 51 points this season was in a 71-31 loss to top-ranked Racine St. Catherine’s.
Evansville (9-5, 6-4) was led by 12 points from Aaron Anderson.
The Blue Devils’ four league losses have come by a combined 12 points, including three- and two-point losses to Turner.
TURNER 39, EVANSVILLE 37Turner (39)—Wash 0-1-1, Strong 3-0-6, Majeed 4-1-9, Draeving 8-3-21, Hoppe 1-0-2. Totals: 16-5-39.
Evansville (37)—Borchardt 3-2-8, Louis 2-0-4, Maag 2-2-7, Anderson 5-1-12, Kopecky 1-0-2, Thompson 1-2-4. Totals: 14-7-37.
Beloit Turner 18 21—39
Evansville 22 15—37
3-point goals—T 2 (Draeving 2), E 2 (Anderson, Maag). Free throws missed—T 9, E 8. Total fouls—T 16, E 14. Fouled out—Anderson.
Whitewater 46, Big Foot 41—Brock Grosinske scored 10 first-half points and the Whippets used a strong run to start the second half to hold off the Chiefs.
Down 23-21 early in the second half, Whitewater (6-7, 4-6) went on an 11-0 run and never trailed the rest of the game.
Big Foot cut its deficit to 34-33 with 7:43 remaining in the contest.
Grosinske and Jake Martin tied for a team-high with 11 points each.
Gus Foster had a dozen for Big Foot.
WHITEWATER 46, BIG FOOT 41Big Foot (41)—Bennett 2-0-5, Greco 2-0-4, Gillingham 5-0-10, Foster 5-1-12, Wilson 5-0-10. Totals: 19-1-41.
Whitewater—Martin 3-5-11, Grosinske 4-2-11, Pease 3-0-6, Zimdars 3-2-8, Brown 2-5-10. Totals: 15-14-46.
Walworth Big Foot 19 22—41
Whitewater 21 25—46
3-point goals—BF 2 (Bennett Foster), W 2 (Grosinske, Brown). Free throws missed—BF 7, W 7. Total fouls—BF 18, W 13.
Edgerton 87, Brodhead 44—Brian Rusch led five Crimson Tide players in double figures with 22 points, and they remained in sole possession of third place at 10-3 overall and 8-2 in conference.
Clayton Jenny added 16 points, Drew Hanson had 13, Nick Spang 12 and Peyton Fox 10 for Edgerton.
Connor Green scored 13 points to lead Brodhead (4-8, 2-7).
EDGERTON 87, BRODHEAD 44Edgerton (87)—Krause 2-2-6, Jenny 5-6-16, Hanson 4-2-13, Coombs 1-0-2, Rusch 8-2-22, Gullickson 3-0-6, P. Fox 4-1-10, Spang 5-2-12. Totals: 32-15-87.
Brodhead (44)—Walker 2-0-6, Harnack 1-0-3, Green 3-4-13, Malcook 2-0-4, Leifker 5-0-12, Anderson 0-2-2, Malkow 2-0-4. Totals: 15-6-44.
Edgerton 47 40—87
Brodhead 26 18—44
3-point goals—E 8 (Rusch 4, Hanson 3, Fox), B 8 (Green 3, Walker 2, Leifker 2, Harnack). Free throws missed—E 1, B 2. Total fouls—E 7, B 12.
East Troy 92, Clinton 42—The host Trojans were without AJ Vukovich, but that didn’t stop them from making 17 3-pointers and staying unbeaten in RVC play.
Quinten Lottig had seven of those 3s on the way to 28 points.
Carter Klein had a dozen points for the Cougars.
EAST TROY 92, CLINTON 42Clinton (42)—Dominy 2-0-5, Amador 2-0-5, Armwald 2-0-4, Jacobs 2-1-5, Peterson 1-0-2, Klein 4-3-12. Totals: 17-5-42.
East Troy (92)—Nixon 4-5-13, Terpstra 3-4-13, DePuydt 1-0-3, Rosin 5-1-11, Lottig 10-1-28, Cummings 8-021, Gilson-Calderon 1-0-3. Totals: 32-11-92.
Clinton 22 20—42
East Troy 57 25—92
3-point goals—C 3 (Dominy, Amador, Klein), ET 17 (Lottig 7, Cummings 5, Terpstra 3, DePuydt, Gilson-Calderon). Free throws missed—C 9, ET 11. Total fouls—C 18, ET 12.
McFarland 80, Jefferson 64—Jackson Werwinski scored 36 points to lead the host Spartans (6-3 in the Rock Valley, 8-4 overall).
James Monogue nearly matched Werwinski as he finished with 33 points to lead Jefferson (4-6, 4-9).
Southern Lakes
Elkhorn 71, Union Grove 38—Devon Davey scored 17 points in the first half, and Jordan Johnson added 12 as the host Elks built and 43-23 lead en route to an easy Southern Lakes victory Friday night.
Davey finished with 23 points, and Johnson added 21 as the Elks improved to 6-1 in the conference and 10-3 overall.
The Broncos fell to 2-4, 4-7.
ELKHORN 71, UNION GROVE 38
Union Grove (38)—Rampulla, 1-0-2; Hilardes, 1-0-2; Ross, 1-0-2; Domagalski, 1-1-4; Long, 1-0-2; Pfiffel, 5-0-13; Younglove, 1-2-5; Katterhagen, 1-0-3; Johnson, 0-2-2; Skalecki, 0-3-3. Totals: 12-8-38.
Elkhorn (71)—Johnson, 9-1-21; Franz, 1-0-3; Van Dyke, 1-4-6; Davey, 9-1-23; Nickelsen, 2-0-5; Stebnitz, 2-1-5; Brown, 3-0-8. Totals: 27-7-71.
Union Grove 23 15—38
Elkhorn 43 28—71
3-point goals—UG 6 (Domagalski, Pfiffel 3, Younglove, Katterhagen), E 10 (Johnson 2, Franz, Davey 4, Nickelsen, Brown 2). Free throws missed—UG 4, E 0. Total fouls—E 9, UG 9.
Burlington 67, Badger 54—Joey Berezowitz drilled eight 3-pointers en route to a 34-point game to lead the Demons past the host Badgers.
Berezowitz made six of the 3s in the first half. His 22 points helped the Demons to a 33-29 lead.
Dylan Minnich scored 11 of his 19 points in the second half, and Peyton O’Laughlin added eight of his 10 as the Demons pulled away.
Ty McGreevy led the Badgers with 20 points. Tyler Deleskiewicz contributed 12.
BURLINGTON 67, BADGER 54
Burlington (67)—Minnich, 5-8-19; O’Laughlin, 2-6-10; Berezowitz, 11-4-34; Rummler, 0-1-1; Runkel, 1-1-3. Totals: 19-20-67.
Badger (54)—McGrevy, 8-2-20; Dumez, 3-0-8; Bishop, 3-0-8; Deleskiewicz, 6-0-12; slayton, 0-1-1; Faul, 2-1-5. Totals: 22-4-54.
Burlington 33 34—67
Badger 29 25—54
3-point goals—Bu 9 (Minnich, Berezowitz 8), Ba 6 (McGrevy 2, DuMez 2, Bishop 2). Free throws missed—Bu 7, Ba 4. Total fouls—Bu 12, Ba 21.
Waterford 60, Delavan-Darien 42—Hunter Karpinski scored 20 points as the Wolverines improved to 9-4 overall and 5-2 in the RVC.
Oliver Hetzel had 14 points and Erik Cesarz 13 for the Comets (2-9, 1-5).
WATERFORD 60, DELAVAN-DARIEN 42Delavan-Darien (42)—Freitag 4, Hembrook 3, Cerros 2, Hetzel 14, Struck 2, E. Cesarz 13, Winkle 2, J. Cesarz 2.
Waterford (60)—Riska 2, Glembin 10, Grissmeyer 4, Hancock 9, Karpinski 20, Chart 6, Brekke 7, Graham 2.
Delavan-Darien 19 23—42
Waterford 27 33—60
Trailways South
Palmyra-Eagle 71, Parkview 46—Aiden Calderon scored 21 points, and the Panthers outscored the Vikings 35-11 in the first half to improve to 11-1 overall and 7-0 atop the Trailways South.
Parkview is 6-8 and 4-3.
A full box score was not provided.