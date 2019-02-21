A good contingent of Orfordville folks will have their eyes on Palmyra on Saturday night.

Parkview High’s boys basketball team kept its Trailways South Conference title hopes alive Thursday night and is now left to watch the scoreboard.

The Vikings avenged a loss last week to Palmyra-Eagle by beating the visiting Panthers 66-60 to close out the regular season.

Parkview is 15-6 overall and finished 10-2 in the Trailways South. Palmyra-Eagle is 10-1 in the Trailways.

The Panthers host Madison Country Day on Saturday night. Palmyra-Eagle won the first meeting between the teams, 70-42, so the Vikings know their chances are slim but were pleased to finish with a season split against the Panthers.

Four Parkview players scored in double digits as Justin Balch led the team with 17 points. Jarrett Brown added 16.

Parkview is the top seed in its WIAA Division 1 sectional and will host Wayland Academy or Waterloo on March 1.

PARKVIEW 66, PALMYRA-EAGLE 60

Palmyra-Eagle (60)—Wilde 4-1-11; Krystsek 1-0-3; Hammond 5-6-16; Carpenter 6-4-16; Butenhoff 2-0-5; Schneider 3-1-9. Totals: 21-12-60.

Parkview (66)— Meza 1-0-2; Brown 6-0-16; Oswald 2-0-6; Simonson 1-0-2; Campbell 4-3-11; Hoscheit 3-2-10; Balch 5-5-17; Crane 1-0-2. Totals: 23-10-66.

Palmyra-Eagle 35 25—60

Parkview 42 24—66

3-point goals—Palmyra-Eagle 6 (Wilde 2, Schneider 2, Krystsek 1, Butenhoff 1). Parkview 10 (Brown 4, Oswald 2, Hoscheit 2, Balch 2). Free throws missed—Palmyra-Eagle 4, Parkview 6. Total fouls—Palmyra-Eagle 16, Parkview 12.

Rock Valley

Turner 60, McFarland 48—The Trojans (14-7 overall, 13-5 RVC) took a late lead and turned it into their sixth victory in the last seven games.

Jordan Majeed scored 20 points to lead Turner, which finished second in the RVC. Steve Dillard added 17.

Trevon Chislom scored 23 points for McFarland (15-7, 11-7 RVC).

TURNER 60, MCFARLAND 48

Turner (60)—Lomax 2-0-5; Majeed 7-2-20; Wash 0-1-1; Draeving 2-0-4; Tinder 0-2-2; Dillard 5-2-17; Strong 4-3-11. Totals: 20-10-60.

McFarland (48)—Price-Johnson 1-4-6; Witter 2-1-6; Toennies 3-1-10; Hanson 1-1-3; Chislom 11-1-23. Totals: 18-8-48.

Beloit Turner 23 37—60

McFarland 25 23—48

3-point goals—Turner 10 (Dillard 5, Majeed 4, Lomax 1), McFarland 4 (Toennies 3, Witter 1). Free throws missed—Turner 5, McFarland 7. Total fouls—Turner 17, McFarland 15.

Evansville 57, Big Foot 48—The Blue Devils (14-8 overall, 13-5 RVC) built a 14-point halftime lead and held on from there to beat the host Chiefs (9-13, 6-12 RVC).

Evansville’s Sulley Geske led all players with 26 points, while Seth Maag added a dozen. The Blue Devils matched Turner for second place.

Big Foot got 18 points from AJ Courier.

EVANSVILLE 57, BIG FOOT 48

Evansville (57)—Maag 3-6-12; Louis 3-0-7; McAlister 1-2-4; Geske 7-9-26; Anderson 2-0-4; Hill 2-0-4. Totals: 18-17-57.

Big Foot (48)—Hildebrandt 3-0-8; Schoenbeck 1-0-2; Greco 2-0-5; Hibl 1-0-3; Trosclair 1-2-4; Foster 0-2-2; Courier 8-0-18; Gillingham 2-0-4; Nielsen 1-0-2. Totals: 19-4-48.

Evansville 35 22—57

Big Foot 21 27-48

3-point goals—Evansville 4 (Geske 3, Louis 1), Big Foot 6 (Hildebrandt 2, Courier 2, Greco 1, Hibl 1). Free throws missed—Evansville 5, Big Foot 1. Total fouls—Evansville 9, Big Foot 19.

East Troy 97, Brodhead 39—AJ Vukovich had a game-high 32 points for the host Trojans (20-1, 18-0 RVC), and teammate Quinten Lottig added 22 points as East Troy finished off an unbeaten conference season.

Dawson Van Whye (5-17, 3-15 RVC) scored a team-high 13 points for Brodhead.

EAST TROY 97, BRODHEAD 39

Brodhead (39)—Walker 1-2-5; Green 0-3-3; Turner 2-0-4; Baker 1-1-3; Van Wyhe 4-5-13; Malcook 1-2-4; McGinty 2-2-7. Totals: 11-15-39.

East Troy (97)—Nixon 1-2-4; Dudkiewicz 0-1-1; Sullivan 2-0-4; Rosin 1-1-3; Polakoski 9-1-20; Hart 1-0-2; Lottig 8-1-22; Vukovich 14-3-32; Cummings 3-1-9. Totals: 39-10-97.

Brodhead 18 21—39

East Troy 59 38—97

3-point goals—Brodhead 2 (Walker 1, McGinty 1), East Troy 9 (Lottig 5, Cummings 2, Polakoski 1, Vukovich 1). Free throws missed—Brodhead 6, East Troy 5. Total fouls—Brodhead 14, East Troy 18.

Edgerton 49, Jefferson 46—Kyle Wille scored 15 points for the Crimson Tide, who built a double-digit first-half lead but had to hang on late.

The Eagles (14-8 overall, 11-7 RVC) lost to a Rock Valley Conference opponent for the fourth straight game after starting the season 11-3 in conference play.

Brian Rusch added 11 points for Edgerton.

EDGERTON 49, JEFFERSON 46

Jefferson (46)—Sukow 2-0-4; Simdon 2-0-5; Kaiser 1-0-2; Fetherston 2-0-6; Stelse 2-3-8; Brost 1-0-2; Monogue 6-6-19. Totals: 16 -9-46.

Edgerton (49)—Jenny 3-0-8; Hanson 2-1-6; Rusch 4-1-11; Fox 1-0-2; Norland 1-0-2; Wille 5-2-15; Spang 2-1-5. Totals: 18-5-49.

Jefferson 15 31—46

Edgerton 25 24—49

3-point goals—Jefferson 5 (Fetherston 2, Simdon 1, Stelse 1, Monogue 1), Edgerton 8 (Wille 3, Jenny 2, Rusch 2, Hanson 1). Free throws missed—Jefferson 3, Edgerton 5. Total fouls—Jefferson 14, Edgerton 13.

Badger South

Monroe 54, Milton 48—The visiting Cheesemakers held off the Red Hawks, who were celebrating Senior Night.

No box score reported.

Southern Lakes

Wilmot 84, Delavan-Darien 46—No report.

Waterford 57, Badger 48—No report.