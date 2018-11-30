The Milton High boys basketball nearly ended its long losing streak Friday night.
But the Oregon Panthers emerged with a 71-68 overtime win as the two teams opened their Badger South Conference schedules, sending the Red Hawks to their 30th straight defeat.
Full stats were not reported.
Milton (0-3, 0-1 Badger South) hosts Jefferson in a nonconference game today.
Nonconference
Elkhorn 69, Lakeside Lutheran 50—The Elks handled another nonconference foe Friday to improve to 2-0.
Nick Brown scored in double figures for the second straight game, netting 14 points to lead Elkhorn. Vince Umnus and Chance Larson each scored 11 points while Luke Umnus added 10.
The Elks led by 11 points at halftime and outscored Lakeside Lutheran 37-29 in the second half to extend their lead.
ELKHORN 69, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 50
Elkhorn (69)—Johnson 2-3-7, Lauderdale 1-1-4, Larson 3-3-11, L. Umnus 4-2-10, Davey 3-0-8, V. Umnus 3-2-11, Hergott 2-0-4, Brown 4-5-14. Totals: 22-16-69.
Lakeside (50)—Hackbarth 0-1-1, Jegerlenner 2-0-4, Schneider 3-0-8, O’Donnell 2-0-5, Paske 4-4-12, Monis 5-2-12, Ulrich 0-2-2, Raymond 0-2-2. Totals: 17-12-50.
Elkhorn 32 37—69
Lakeside 21 29—50
Three-point goals—Elkhorn 9 (V. Umnus 3, Larson 2, Davey 2, Lauderdale 1, Brown 1), Lakeside 4 (Schneider 2, O’Donnell 1, Kuepers 1). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 3, Lakeside 7. Total fouls—Elkhorn 18, Lakeside 17.
Cudahy 57, Delavan-Darien 47—The Comets fell to 0-2 after a nonconference loss to the Packers.
Full stats were not reported.
