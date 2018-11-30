01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

The Milton High boys basketball nearly ended its long losing streak Friday night.

But the Oregon Panthers emerged with a 71-68 overtime win as the two teams opened their Badger South Conference schedules, sending the Red Hawks to their 30th straight defeat.

Full stats were not reported.

Milton (0-3, 0-1 Badger South) hosts Jefferson in a nonconference game today.

Nonconference

Elkhorn 69, Lakeside Lutheran 50—The Elks handled another nonconference foe Friday to improve to 2-0.

Nick Brown scored in double figures for the second straight game, netting 14 points to lead Elkhorn. Vince Umnus and Chance Larson each scored 11 points while Luke Umnus added 10.

The Elks led by 11 points at halftime and outscored Lakeside Lutheran 37-29 in the second half to extend their lead.

ELKHORN 69, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 50

Elkhorn (69)—Johnson 2-3-7, Lauderdale 1-1-4, Larson 3-3-11, L. Umnus 4-2-10, Davey 3-0-8, V. Umnus 3-2-11, Hergott 2-0-4, Brown 4-5-14. Totals: 22-16-69.

Lakeside (50)—Hackbarth 0-1-1, Jegerlenner 2-0-4, Schneider 3-0-8, O’Donnell 2-0-5, Paske 4-4-12, Monis 5-2-12, Ulrich 0-2-2, Raymond 0-2-2. Totals: 17-12-50.

Elkhorn 32 37—69

Lakeside 21 29—50

Three-point goals—Elkhorn 9 (V. Umnus 3, Larson 2, Davey 2, Lauderdale 1, Brown 1), Lakeside 4 (Schneider 2, O’Donnell 1, Kuepers 1). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 3, Lakeside 7. Total fouls—Elkhorn 18, Lakeside 17.

Cudahy 57, Delavan-Darien 47—The Comets fell to 0-2 after a nonconference loss to the Packers.

Full stats were not reported.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse