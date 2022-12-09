Milton couldn’t make its halftime lead over unbeaten Lakeside Lutheran hold up in a nonconference boys basketball game Thursday night in the Red Hawks’ home gym.
Levi Birkholz registered a game-high 21 points and Trey Lauber added 14 as the Warriors moved to 4-0 by beating the Red Hawks 66-56.
Milton (3-2) built an early 11-2 and led 25-20 at the break, but Lakeside got the wind in its sails midway through the second half and never looked back.
Logan Branch led the Red Hawks in scoring with 16 points and hit four of the team’s 11 3-pointers, and Ayden Goll and Matthew Kirk added 11 points apiece.
Lakeside went 11 of 15 at the free throw line compared to 3 for 5 by Milton.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 66, MILTON 56
Lakeside Lutheran (66)—Lauber 4-6-14, Miller 1-0-2, Schuetz 5-1-10, Reinke 3-0-6, Birkholz 9-1-21, Mlsna 0-1-1, Liermann 4-4-12. Totals 26-11-66.
Milton (56)—Goll 4-1-11, Branch 6-0-16, Twist 1-0-2, McIntyre 3-0-7, Kirk 4-2-11, Wuetrich 2-0-6, Kavanaugh 1-0-3. Totals 21-3-56.
Halftime—M 25, LL 20. 3-point goals—LL 3, (Birkholz 2, Lauber 1), M 11 (Branch 4, Goll 2, Wuertich 2, Kirk 1, Kavanaugh 1, McIntyre 1). Missed free throws—LL 4, M 2. Total fouls—LL 10, M 15.
Big Foot 77, Whitewater 32—The Chiefs routed the visiting Whippets on Thursday.
Big Foot (3-2, 2-1 Rock Valley) led 46-13 at halftime. Hudson Torrez and Evan Penniman both scored all 11 of their points before the intermission.
Junior forward Ivan Gonzalez led the Whippets (0-4, 0-3) with nine points.
Big Foot will travel to Jefferson on Tuesday. Whitewater will travel to Lake Mills on Saturday.
BIG FOOT 77, WHITEWATER 32
Whitewater (32)—Conden 1-0-3, Sagrevo 0-4-4, Hagedorn 1-1-4, Gonzalez 4-0-9, Vidales 1-0-2, Corollo 1-0-3, Boudreau 2-1-5, Nixon 1-0-2. Totals 11-6-32.
Big Foot (77)—Torrez 5-0-11, Paul 3-0-7, Gerdes 4-0-9, Penniman 5-0-11, Corey 2-0-5, Nelson 1-0-3, Hullen 2-0-4, Nordmeyer 6-0-12, Robinson 4-2-10, Scolman 1-0-3, Lavariega 1-0-2. Totals 34-2-77.
Halftime—BF 46, W 13. 3-point goals—W 4 (Conden, Hagedorn, Gonzalez, Corollo), BF 7 (Torrez, Paul, Gerdes, Penniman, Corey, Nelson, Scolman). Missed free throws—W 12, BF 1. Total fouls—W 10, BF 17.
Brodhead 72, East Troy 63—Cullen Walker’s five 3-pointers were enough to lift the Cardinals over the Trojans on Thursday. The Cardinals (2-2, 1-2) won 72-63.
Brodhead was able to outlast East Troy’s 10 made 3-point goals with a balanced offensive attack. Walker led the team with 31 points. Sam Searls scored 12. Brody Riese and Nathan Engen each scored 11 points for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals were disciplined, only committing 11 fouls in the matchup. East Troy (1-4, 1-2) made just 30% of its free throw opportunities and the Cardinals took advantage.
Brodhead will play at Whitewater on Tuesday.
BRODHEAD 72, EAST TROY 63
Brodhead (72)—C. Walker 9-4-31, J. Dooley 2-3-7, S. Searls 5-0-12, B. Riese 4-2-11, N. Engen 4-3-11. Totals 26-12-72.
East Troy (63)—R. Weed 4-0-8, C. Dessart 1-1-3, S. Lingford 3-0-6, J. Erman 4-2-10, A. Taylor 6-0-17, J. Gulig 7-0-19. Totals 25-3-63.
Halftime—Brodhead 42, East Troy 35. 3-point goals—Brodhead 8 (Walker 5, Searls 2, Riese), East Troy 10 (Taylor 5, Gulig 5). Missed free throws—Brodhead 5, East Troy 7. Team fouls—Brodhead 11, East Troy 19.
Edgerton 53, Jefferson 50—Sophomore guard Olin Zellmer led all scorers with 16 points as Edgerton topped the visiting Jefferson boys basketball team 53-50 in a Rock Valley game on Thursday.
The Crimson Tide (3-1, 2-1) trailed 25-23 at halftime before turning it on around the 12-minute mark of the second half, building an eight-point lead at one juncture. The Eagles (1-3, 1-2) hit several shots from beyond the arc late down the stretch but came up a possession or two short.
Edgerton had a major leg up at the free throw line, shooting 17 for 24 including 11 of 16 in the second half. Zellmer made seven of his eight second-half free throws. Jefferson went just 5 for 10 at the stripe, including 1 for 5 in the second half.
Edgerton will travel to McFarland on Tuesday.
EDGERTON 53, JEFFERSON 50
Edgerton (53)—Hazeltine 2-0-4, Zellmer 3-8-16, Gunderson 1-1-4, Schaffner 2-1-6, McKillips 3-4-9, Schuman 1-0-2, Fox 3-0-6, Johnson 1-3-5. Totals 16-17-53.
Jefferson (50)—Kammer 1-2-5, Cisse 2-0-4, Altermatt 4-1-10, Peterson 2-0-6, Schroedl 5-1-11, P. Phillips 2-1-5, DeBlare 3-0-7, Butina 1-0-2. Totals 20-5-50.
Halftime—Jefferson 25, Edgerton 23. 3-point goals—Jefferson 5 (Kammer, Altermatt 1, Peterson 2, DeBlare 1), Edgerton (Zellmer 2, Gunderson, Schaffner). Missed free throws—Edgerton 7, Jefferson 5. Team fouls—Edgerton 14, Jefferson 17.
Beloit Turner 89, Clinton 55—The Trojans remain undefeated early in the season with their 89-55 victory over Clinton on Thursday.
Five Turner players scored double-digit points in the blowout game. Konner Giddley led the game in scoring with 23 points. Zay Howard was behind him scoring 17 points. Tyshawn Teague-Johnson, Will Lauterbach and Avonte Repta each scored 10 points for Turner.
Peyton Bingham and Peircen Bingham each scored 16 points for Clinton. Reagan Flickinger scored 15 points.
Turner will look to remain undefeated in its next game at Milwaukee Washington on Saturday. Clinton will search for its first win of the season on Saturday against North Boone (Illinois) at home.
BELOIT TURNER 89, CLINTON 55
Turner (89)—Howard 8-1-17, Giddley 8-5-23, Teague-Johnson 4-1-10, Lauterbach 5-0-10, Hoppe 2-1-5, Sutherland 2-0-5, Erickson 1-0-2, Buckley 0-1-1, Repta 4-0-10, Amosa 1-2-4, Elliot 1-0-2. Totals 36-11-89.
Clinton (55)—Shallenberger 0-1-1, Williams 0-1-1, Pey. Bingham 6-4-16, Wiggins 1-0-3, Flickinger 6-3-15, Perez 0-1-1, Aceves 1-0-2, Pei. Bingham 6-4-16. Totals 20-14-55.
Halftime—BT 41, C 25. 3-point goals—BT 6 (Giddley 2, Repta 2, Teague-Johnson, Sutherland), C 1 (Wiggins). Missed free throws—BT 9, C 16. Total fouls—BT 25, C 17. Fouled out—Teague-Johnson (BT), Pey. Bingham (C), Aceves (C).