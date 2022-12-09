01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Milton couldn’t make its halftime lead over unbeaten Lakeside Lutheran hold up in a nonconference boys basketball game Thursday night in the Red Hawks’ home gym.

Levi Birkholz registered a game-high 21 points and Trey Lauber added 14 as the Warriors moved to 4-0 by beating the Red Hawks 66-56.

