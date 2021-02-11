Milton's boys basketball team continues to find different ways to win.
Fort Atkinson held Red Hawks leading scorer Jack Campion, a junior averaging 23 points per game, to just 12 on Thursday night.
But the Red Hawks got 17 from sophomore post player Brogan McIntyre to pull away to a 56-41 home victory.
Milton was up just two, 26-24, at halftime but outscored the Blackhawks 30-17 from there.
Tommy Widner added 13 points, including three first-half 3-pointers, for Milton, which improved to 12-4.
MILTON 56, FORT ATKINSON 41
Fort Atkinson;24;17--41
Milton;26;30--56
FORT ATKINSON (fg ft-fta pts)--Galisch 5 0-0 10, Baker 2 0-0 6, Burke 1 0-0 3, Buchta 1 4-4 6, Wixom 4 2-7 10, Dudzek 0 0-2 0, Evans 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 6-13 41.
MILTON--Campion 6 0-0 12, Burrows 1 1-2 3, Bothun 1 0-2 2, Widener 5 0-0 13, Burdette 2 0-0 5, McIntyre 7 2-2 17, Kavanaugh 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 3-6 56.
3-point goals: Fort Atkinson 3 (Baker 2, Burke), Milton 5 (Widner 3, Burdette, McIntyre). Total fouls: Fort Atkinson 9, Milton 15.
- Evansville 59, Brodhead 46--Tyr Severson scored a game-high 19 points, and the host Blue Devils pulled away from the Cardinals after leading by just four points at halftime.
Ryan Thompson scored 10 of his 14 points in the decisive second half for Evansville (16-2), which also got 10 from Mason Miller.
Cade Walker and Owen Leifker each had 13 to lead Brodhead (12-9).
EVANSVILLE 59, BRODHEAD 46
Braodhed;23;23--46
Evansville;27;32--59
BRODHEAD--Walker 5 0-0 13, Green 3 2-2 9, Leifker 5 1-2 13, Anderson 2 0-0 5, Boegli 1 0-0 2, Malkow 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 3-4 46.
EVANSVILLE--Maves 1 1-2 3, Bahrs 1 0-0 3, Miller 2 4-4 10, Bisch 1 0-0 3, Stencel 1 0-0 2, Howlett 1 0-1 3, Severson 9 1-2 19, Thompson 5 4-4 14. Totals: 22 10-13 59.
3-point goals: B 7 (Walker 3, Leifker 2, Green, Anderson), E 5 (Miller 2, Bahrs, Bisch, Howlett). Total fouls: B 17, E 12. Fouled out--Stencel.
- Edgerton 72, Big Foot 40--Clayton Jenny scored 19 points and Connor Coombs made three 3-pointers in each half on his way to 18 as the visiting Crimson Tide improved to 20-4.
Eli Gerdes led the Chiefs (7-17) with 12 points, while Gus Foster--who is averaging 24--scored 11.
EDGERTON 71, BIG FOOT 40
Edgerton;34;38--72
Walworth Big Foot;12;28--40
EDGERTON--Knauf 6 0-0 14, Jenny 9 0-0 19, D. Hanson 2 2-2 6, Coombs 6 0-0 18, McKillips 2 0-0 6, Krause 0 2-2 2, Fox 3 0-0 6, Norlander 0 1-4 1. Totals: 28 5-8 71.
BIG FOOT--Greco 1 0-0 2, Torrez 2 0-0 5, Schmitz 0 0-1 0, Gerdes 4 1-4 12, Foster 2 6-7 11, Wilson 3 2-5 8, Bailey 0 2-4 2. Totals: 12 11-21 40.
3-point goals: E 11 (Coombs 6, Knauf 2, McKillips 2, Jenny), BF 5 (Gerdes 3, Torrez, Foster). Total fouls: E 17, BF 13. Fouled out--Krause.
East Troy 62, Turner 49--Chase Cummings scored 19 points to help visiting East Troy improve to 17-5.
Alvin Jacobs scored 13 to lead three Turner (7-14) players in double figures. Donavhan Cain scored 11 and David Heldt added 10.
EAST TROY 62, BELOIT TURNER 49
East Troy 29 33--62
Turner 16 33--49
EAST TROY: Schaefer 6 4-5 16, Terpstra 5 2-3 15, Lindow 1 0-0 3, Cummings 5 6-6 19. Totals: 20 12-14 62.
TURNER: Revels 4 0-0 8, Combs 0 2-2 2, Burrows 1 0-0 3, Heldt 4 2-2 10, Jacobs 5 2-3 13, Cain 5 0-0 11, Hoppe 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 6-7 49.
3-pointers: Turner 3 (Burrows, Cain, Jacobs).
- Jefferson 79, Clinton 46--The visiting Eagles built a 41-15 lead by halftime on the way to improving to 3-21 this season.
Braden McGraw led Jefferson with 16 points, while Ethan Phillips had 12.
Carter Klein made four 3-pointers on the way to 18 points for the Cougars (0-15).
JEFFERSON 79, CLINTON 46
Jefferson;41;38--79
Clinton;15;31--46
JEFFERSON--Miller 1 6-6 8, McGraw 7 1-2 16, Neitzel 2 0-0 4, Lenz 2 3-5 7, Erickson 1 0-2 2, Martin 4 0-1 8, Phillips 5 2-2 12, Pinnow 0 2-3 2, Hoffman 4 1-4 10, Steies 1 0-0 2, Devine 4 0-0 8. Totals: 31 15-25 79.
CLINTON--Pey. Bingham 4 0-0 9, Greer 1 0-0 2, Peterson 3 2-4 8, Feggestad 0 1-2 1, Mueller 1 1-3 3, Villanueva 1 0-0 2, Klein 6 2-4 18, Pei. Bingham 1 1-4 3. Totals: 17 7-17 46.
3-point goals: J 2 (McGraw, Hoffman), C 5 (Klein 4, Pey. Bingham). Total fouls: J15, C 19. Fouled out--Steies.
- Delavan-Darien 64, Elkhorn 52--Jordan Johnson scored 31 points for Elkhorn, but the host Comets rallied from a one-point halftime deficit and pulled away in the final nine minutes.
A full box score was not made available.
- Deerfield 80, Parkview 61--Parkview was outscored 44-25 in the second half after playing Deerfield to a 36-36 standstill in the first.
DEERFIELD 80, PARKVIEW 61
Parkview 36 25--61
Deerfield 36 44--80
PARKVIEW: Trey Oswald 3 1-2 9, Tyler Oswald 10 3-5 26, Simonson 7 4-4 22, Crane 1 0-2 2, Klitzman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 8-13 61.
DEERFIELD: Lees 2 2-3 6, Betthauer 1 2-2 5, Matheng 2 2-3 6, Fisher 7 8-9 22, Dunsirn 0 1-2 1, Klade 1 1-3 3, Kimmel 3 0-0 6, Lasaric 10 2-5 22, M Kimmel 4 0-0 8, Lemke 0 1-2 1.Totals: 30 19-29 80.