Milton defeated Mount Horeb 70-59 on Friday behind Matt Kirk’s 19 points.

Up 34-29 at halftime, the Red Hawks (4-2) went on an offensive tear in the second half of the game. As a team, they hit nine 3-point goals against the Vikings (3-1).

