Milton defeated Mount Horeb 70-59 on Friday behind Matt Kirk’s 19 points.
Up 34-29 at halftime, the Red Hawks (4-2) went on an offensive tear in the second half of the game. As a team, they hit nine 3-point goals against the Vikings (3-1).
Brogan McIntyre scored 13 points in the game. Ayden Goll scored 12 and hit two 3-point shots. Xander Wuetrich scored 10 and also made two 3-pointers.
Milton will play at Madison Edgewood on Tuesday.
MILTON 70, MOUNT HOREB 59
Milton (70)–A. Goll 4-2-12, L. Branch 6-0-9, L. Twist 3-1-7, B. McIntyre 5-2-13, M. Kirk 8-2-19, X. Wuertich 3-2-10. Totals 29-9-70.
Mount Horeb (59)–C. Martin 0-2-2, J. Manchester 8-0-20, N. Vorwald 4-3-12, R. Richie 4-0-10, L. Ellestad 0-1-1, Z. Maguire 1-0-2, Z. Peter 2-0-4, A. Leibfried 3-1-8. Totals 22-7-59.
Halftime–Milton, 34, Mount Horeb 29. 3-point goals–Milton 9 (Goll 2, Branch 3, McIntyre, Kirk, Wuetrich 2), Mount Horeb 8 (Manchester 4, Vorwald, Richie 2, Leibfried). Missed free throws–Milton 5, Mount Horeb 8.
- Union Grove 64, Elkhorn 44–Elkhorn (1-4, 0-1 Southern Lakes Conference) lost its fourth game in a row against Union Grove on Friday.
Down 28-25 at halftime, the Elks couldn’t slow down Union Grove (3-1, 1-0) in the second half.
Reid Paddock led the Elks in scoring with 11 points. Elkhorn will travel to Westosha Central on Tuesday.
UNION GROVE 64, ELKHORN 44
Union Grove (64)–J. Lee 4-0-8, O. Nowak 8-1-18, J. Barber 3-1-7, T. Van De Water 4-0-9, L. Barber 1-0-2, E. Berg 1-0-2, Z. Montgomery 8-2-18. Totals 29-4-64.
Elkhorn (44)–T. Forster 1-4-6, T. Truesdale 2-1-5, C. Georgalas 1-6-8, P. Moore 3-0-9, R. Paddock 4-0-11, O. Paddock 1-0-3, J. Ringhand 1-0-2. Totals 13-11-44.
Halftime–Union Grove 28, Elkhorn 25. 3-point goals–Union Grove 2 (Nowak, Van De Water), Elkhorn 7 (Moore 3, R. Paddock 3, O. Paddock). Missed free throws–Union Grove 7, Elkhorn 4. Team fouls–Union Grove 15, Elkhorn 13.
- Clinton 58, North Boone (Illinois) 52–Peyton Bingham’s 23 points led the Cougars (1-3, 0-3 Rock Valley Conference) to their victory over the Vikings on Saturday. This was Clinton’s first victory of the season.
Tied at 31 entering the second period, Clinton was able to hold North Boone off defensively and scored six more points than North Boone (4-3).
Reagan Flickinger scored 16 points for Clinton and Peircen Bingham added another 14.
Clinton will travel to East Troy on Tuesday.
CLINTON 58, NORTH BOONE 52
Clinton (58)–Peyton Bingham 7-9-23, R. Flickinger 4-7-16, G. Aceves 2-0-5, Peircen Bingham 7-0-14. Totals 20-16-58.
North Boone (52)–A. Shammakn 2-1-7, J. Lipinsky 3-0-9, C. Doetch 3-3-10, Q. Danner 1-0-3, J. Ford 3-3-9, A. Raabe 2-3-7, Z. Topping 3-0-7. Totals 17-10-52.
Halftime–Clinton 31, North Boone 31. 3-point goals–Clinton 2 (Flickinger, Aceves), North Boone 8 (Shammakn 2, Lipinsky 3, Doetch, Danner, Topping). Missed free throws–Clinton 10, North Boone 11. Team fouls–Clinton 18, North Boone 21.