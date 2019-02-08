Evansville junior Davonte McAlister didn’t make much of a mark in the first half of Friday’s Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game with visiting Whitewater.

He changed his stat line and the final score in a big way with 15 points after halftime as the Blue Devils (10-7, 9-4 RVC) downed the Whippets, 59-52.

Whitewater took a narrow 27-24 lead into halftime on the heels of 14 points from sophomore Jake Martin.

Martin finished with a game-high 22 points, but it proved to not be enough as the Whippets lost at the hands of McAlister and the Blue Devils to fall to 3-15 overall and 2-12 in the Rock Valley Conference.

McAlister ended up with 18 points.

EVANSVILLE 59, WHITEWATER 52

Whitewater (52)—J. Martin 10-2-22; Brown 4-0-10; Kohl 0-1-1; D. Pease 5-0-13; Stoll 2-0-4; H. Martin 1-0-2. Totals: 22-3-52.

Evansville (59)—Maag 4-1-9; Stencel 1-0-2; Louis 3-0-6; McAlister 5-8-18; Heinzelman 1-0-2; Geske 4-2-11; Anderson 3-4-10; Korfmacher 0-1-1. Totals: 21-16-59.

Whitewater 27 25—52

Evansville 24 35—59

3-point goals—Whitewater 5 (Pease 3, Brown 2), Evansville 1 (Geske). Free throws missed—Whitewater 7, Evansville 10. Total fouls—Whitewater 16, Evansville 15.

McFarland 75, Big Foot 69—The Spartans hit four free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal a Rock Valley Conference victory over the host Chiefs (7-9, 5-8 RVC).

Daniel Toennies and Trevon Chislom had 19 points apiece for McFarland (11-5, 7-5), and Logan Eischeid and AJ Courier each scored 18 points for Big Foot.

MCFARLAND 75, BIG FOOT 69

McFarland (75)—Nichols 2-2-6; Pavelec 5-3-17; C. Werwinski 0-2-2; J. Werwinski 1-4-6; Toennies 4-8-19; Hanson 2-2-6; Chislom 7-5-19. Totals: 21-26-75.

Big Foot (69)—Hildebrandt 4-7-16; Greco 0-4-4; Eischeid 8-0-18; Trosclair 1-0-2; Foster 1-1-3; Courier 7-2-18; Gillingham 3-0-6; Nielsen 1-0-2. Totals: 25-14-69.

McFarland 40 35—75

Big Foot 36 33—69

3-point goals—McFarland 7 (Pavelec 4, Toennies 3), Big Foot 5 (Eischeid 2, Courier 2, Hildebrandt 1). Free throws missed—McFarland 13, Big Foot 13. Total fouls—McFarland 25, Big Foot 27.

Edgerton 75, Brodhead 45—The visiting Crimson Tide (10-6, 8-5 RVC) made quick work of the Cardinals Friday. Kyle Wille scored a game-high 18 points, and teammate Nick Spang added 16.

Brodhead (4-12, 3-10) got 15 points from Cade Walker.

EDGERTON 75, BRODHEAD 45

Edgerton (75)—Jenny 5-0-12; Hanson 4-2-12; Rusch 3-2-9; Fox 1-0-2; Krause 1-0-2; E. Norland 2-0-4; Wille 6-0-18; Spang 7-2-16. Totals: 29-6-75.

Brodhead (45)—Walker 6-1-15; Kloepping 0-1-1; Green 2-1-5; Baker 1-0-2; Moss 1-0-2; Van Wyhe 2-3-7; Malcook 3-1-7; Knuth 1-0-2; Harnack 1-0-2; McGinty 1-0-2. Totals: 18-7-45.

Edgerton 39 36—75

Brodhead 20 25—45

3-point goals—Edgerton 11 (Wille 6, Jenny 2, Hanson 2, Rusch 1), Brodhead 2 (Walker 2). Free throws missed—Edgerton 3, Brodhead 4. Total fouls—Edgerton 14, Brodhead 9.

Turner 73, Clinton 26—The Trojans (10-6) improved to 9-4 in league play, while the Cougars (1-15) dropped to 0-14.

A full box score was not reported.

East Troy 59, Jefferson 54—The league-leading Trojans (12-0 RVC) bested the second-place Eagles (10-3 RVC) to take a 2 1/2-game lead atop the Rock Valley.

A full box score was not reported.

Badger South

Fort Atkinson 58, Milton 47—The Red Hawks let a 15-point halftime lead slip away, and the Blackhawks rallied to force overtime in a Badger South Conference game Friday.

Then, Fort Atkinson outscored Milton (3-14) 11-2 in overtime.

A full box score was not reported.