After a quiet first half in Madison on Tuesday night, Matt Kirk came to life for the Milton Red Hawks in the second.

He scored 20 of his game-high 21 points after the break to help the Red Hawks erase a narrow 22-20 deficit and win 63-54. Three of Kirk’s seven made baskets came from 3-point range, and he finished 4 of 5 from the free throw line.

