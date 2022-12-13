After a quiet first half in Madison on Tuesday night, Matt Kirk came to life for the Milton Red Hawks in the second.
He scored 20 of his game-high 21 points after the break to help the Red Hawks erase a narrow 22-20 deficit and win 63-54. Three of Kirk’s seven made baskets came from 3-point range, and he finished 4 of 5 from the free throw line.
Brogan McIntyre had 13 points and Ayden Goll had 10 for Milton. Also key to the game: The Red Hawks made 16 of 21 free throws while the Crusaders went just 5 for 8.
Milton is scheduled to play next at home against Oregon at 7:15 p.m. Thursday night.
Halftime—ME 22, M 20. 3-point goals—M 6 (Kirk 3, McIntyre 2, Twist), ME 3 (Lamb 3). Missed free throws—M 5, ME 3. Total fouls—M 14, ME 19. Fouled out—Jimenez (ME).
Big Foot 73, Jefferson 57—Hudson Torrez led all scorers with 24 points, hitting all five of his 3-pointers before halftime, as the Chiefs knocked off the host Eagles in a Rock Valley boys basketball game Tuesday.
Big Foot (4-2, 3-1) led 47-33 at the break and hit seven of their 10 3-pointers before the intermission. Evan Penniman added 17, Patrick Corey tallied 11 and Shawn Robinson chipped in 10.
For the Eagles (1-5, 1-3), Finn DeBlare and Aidan Kammer totaled 15 points apiece.
The Chiefs next scheduled game is at home against McFarland at 7 p.m. Friday.
BIG FOOT 73, JEFFERSON 57
Big Foot (73)—Torrez 8-3-24, Paul 0-2-2, Gerdes 1-0-2, Penniman 4-6-17, Corey 3-3-11, Hollen 1-0-2, Nordmeyer 2-1-5, Robinson 4-2-10. Totals 23-17-73.
Jefferson (57)—Kammer 6-2-15, Cisse 2-0-6, Altermatt 1-1-4, Krause 1-0-2, Peterson 1-0-2, Schroedl 2-0-5, P. Phillips 1-0-2, DeBlare 6-2-15, E. Phillips 2-0-4. Totals 23-5-57.