Beloit Turner boys basketball coach Ken Watkins said Jordan Majeed is one of the best-kept secrets in the state.
After the junior’s monster outing Friday, the secret is probably out.
Majeed erupted for 43 points, carrying the Trojans to a 78-63 Rock Valley Conference win over McFarland.
“We’ve been waiting for a breakout game like this,” Watkins said of Majeed. “He’s been working his tail off.”
Both teams entered the game 5-3 and tied for third place. Turner (7-4, 6-3 RVC) snapped a two-game losing streak, while McFarland (8-4, 5-4 RVC) has dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Majeed’s career night helped the Trojans shake off Tuesday’s loss to league-leading East Troy. He made 14 field goals and was 14 of 17 at the free-throw line.
“Jordan has been pressing hard all year,” Watkins said. “He’s a kid who after practices is going over to the Y or to the college and getting in more shooting.”
Steve Dillard added 16 points for Turner, which pulled away after leading 36-35 at halftime.
Trevon Chislom led the Spartans with 30 points.
TURNER 78, MCFARLAND 63
McFarland (63)—Nichols 2-1-5; Miller 1-1-3; C. Werwinski 1-0-2; Witter 2-0-5; J. Werwinski 0-3-3; Toennies 3-6-13; Hanson 0-2-2; Chislom 12-6-30. Totals: 21-19-63.
Turner (78)—Lomax 1-2-4; Majeed 14-14-43; Wash 1-2-5; Draeving 1-0-2; Tinder 1-2-4; Dillard 6-2-16; Hoppel 0-4-4. Totals: 24-26-78.
McFarland 35 28—63
Turner 36 42—78
3-point goals—McFarland 2 (Witter, Toennies), Turner 4 (Dillard 2, Majeed 1, Wash 1). Free throws missed—McFarland 8, Turner 3. Total fouls—McFarland 22, Turner 24.
Evansville 74, Big Foot 49—Sulley Geske and Davonte McAlister teamed up for 41 points as the Blue Devils (8-5) downed the visiting Chiefs (4-6).
Logan Eischeid led Big Foot with 19 points.
EVANSVILLE 74, BIG FOOT 49
Big Foot (49)—Hildebrandt 2-0-4; Karabas 1-0-3; Eischeid 7-4-19; Foster 1-2-4; Courier 3-0-6; Gillingham 5-0-10; Nielsen 0-1-1; Peterson 1-0-2. Totals: 20-7- 49.
Evansville (74)—Maag 4-1-10; McAlister 7-3-19; Heinzelman 0-2-2; Geske 10-1-22; France 2-0-5; Anderson 2-0-4; Bisch 1-0-3; Hill 4-1-9. Totals: 30-8-74.
Big Foot 23 26—49
Evansville 38 36—74
3-point goals—Big Foot 2 (Karabas 1, Eischeid 1), Evansville 6 (McAlister 2, Maag 1, Bisch 1). Free throws missed—Big Foot 4, Evansville 3. Total fouls—Big Foot 12, Evansville 10.
Jefferson 62, Edgerton 59—James Monogue led the way for the Eagles (9-2) with 18 points.
Edgerton (5-5) got 21 points from Nick Spang.
JEFFERSON 62, EDGERTON 59
Edgerton (59)—Norland 1-0-2; Wille 6-0-15; Spang 7-7-21; Jenny 4-1-10; Fox 1-1-3; Hanson 3-2-8. Totals: 22-11-59.
Jefferson (62)—Sukow 2-3-7; Kaiser 4-1-10; Brost 5-2-12; Simdon 1-0-2; Fetherston 1-0-2; Stelse 2-1-6; Monogue 7-4-18; Vogel 2-1- 5. Totals: 24-12-62.
Edgerton 26 33 — 59
Jefferson 23 39 — 62
3-point goals—ED 4 (Wille 3, Jenny 1), JEF 2 (Kaiser 1, Stelse 1). Free throws missed—Edgerton 7, Jefferson 14. Total fouls —JEF 19, ED 20. Fouled out—Norland.
Whitewater 74, Clinton 56—Thirty points from sophomore Jake Martin propelled the Whippets to their third win this season (3-10). Riley Anastasi scored 16 for Clinton (1-11).
WHITEWATER 74, CLINTON 56
Whitewater (74)—J. Martin 14-2-30; Popke 0-1-1; Brown 1-3-5; Gmur 0-1-1; Kohl 1-7-9; Pease 1-2-4; Frye 0-4-4; Stoll 4-2-12; H. Martin 3-0-6. Totals: 23-22-74
Clinton (56)—Anastasi 4-2-16; Dominy 1-0-3; Duggan 5-1-11; Rangle 1-0-3; Espinoza 0-1-1; Wellnitz 2-0-4; H. Mueller 2-0-6; Peterson 2-0-4. Totals: 17-4-56.
Whitewater 34 40—74
Clinton 15 41—56
3-point goals—Whitewater 2 (Stoll 2), Clinton 6 (Anastasi 2, Dominy 1, Rangel 1). Free throws missed—Whitewater 21, Clinton 7. Total fouls—Whitewater 13, Clinton 18.
East Troy 96, Brodhead 65—The league-leading Trojans improved to 8-0, while the Cardinals fell to 2-7.
Game statistics were not reported.
Southern Lakes
Union Grove 58, Badger 44—The Badgers used a 10-point lead at halftime to put away the Broncos. Sam Rampulla scored 14 for the Broncos (4-7), and the Badgers were led by 12 from Kale Rodgers.
UNION GROVE 58, BADGER 44
Badger (44)—McGreevy 3-0-8; Rodgers 4-2-12; DuMez 3-0-8; Bishop 1-3-6; Johnston 4-1-10. Totals: 15-6-44.
Union Grove (58)—Koch 4-4-13; Hilandes 1-4-6; Hempel 1-0-3; Nelson 0-1-1; Long 2-1-5; Hansel 1-2-4; Pfaffer 4-0-12; Rampulla 7-0-14. Totals: 20-12-58.
Badger 15 29—44
Union Grove 25 33—58
3-point goals—Badger 8 (McGreevy 2, Rodgers 2, DuMez 2, Bishop 1, Johnston 1), Union Grove 6 (Pfaffer 4, Koch 1, Hempel 1). Free throws missed—Badger 9, Union Grove 8. Total fouls—Badger 18, Union Grove 18.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse