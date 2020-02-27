Jordan Johnson made sure Elkhorn got its share of the Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball title.
Johnson scored 38 points, including making five 3-pointers and 17 free throws, to lead the Elks to a 76-65 victory over host Union Grove on Thursday night.
The win gave the Elks a share of the SLC title with a 12-2 record. It is Elkhorn’s first conference title since 2008-2009.
Westosha Central also finished with a 12-2 mark after a 69-59 victory over Wilmot.
Johnson scored 21 points in the second half when the Elks pulled away after trailing 32-31 at halftime. Nick Brown added 14 points as the Elks concluded the regular season with an 18-4 record.
The Broncos finished 7-7 in the Lakes and is 9-13 overall.
ELKHORN 76, UNION GROVE 39
Elkhorn (76)—Johnson, 8-17-38; Van Dyke, 4-0-9; Davey, 1-3-5; Buelow, 1-0-2; Stebnitz, 4-0-8; Brown, 6-1-14. Totals: 24-21-76.
Union Grove (65)—Rampulla, 4-2-13; Hilardes, 1-3-6; Hempel, 0-1-1; Long, 6-1-14; Tenhagen, 2-2-7; Delagrave, 1-0-3; Skalecki, 7-0-21. Totals: 21-9-65.
Elkhorn;31;45—76
Union Grove; 32;33—65
3-point goals—E 7 (Johnson 5, Van Dyke, Brown), UG 14 (Rampulla 3, Hilardes, Long, Tenhagen, Delagrave, Skalecki 7). Free throws missed—E 6, UG 5. Total fouls—E 14, UG 15.
- Burlington 64, Badger 39—Joey Berezowitz scored 22 points, including four 3-point goals, to lead the Demons past visiting Lake Geneva Badger.
Dane Kornely added 18 points and Dylan Runkel had 10 for the Demons, who finished the regular season with a 10-4 record in the Southern Lakes and 14-8 overall mark.
Grant DuMez had 12 points for the Badgers (1-13, 2-20).
BURLINGTON 64, BADGER 39
Badger (39)—McGreevy, 3-1-8; Giovingo, 1-0-2; DuMez, 5-1-12; Bishop, 1-0-2; Murry, 2-0-6; Deleskiewicz, 1-1-3; Slayton, 2-0-6. Totals: 15-3-39.
Burlington (64)—Berezowitz, 9-0-22; Dietz, 1-0-2; Kornely, 7-2-18; Klug, 1-0-2; Runkel, 3-4-10; Lukenbill, 1-0-2; Kniep, 3-0-8. Totals: 25-6-64.
Badger;24;15—39
Burlington;27;37—64
3-point goals—Badger 6 (McGreevy, DuMez, Murry 2, Slayton 2), Burl 8 (Berezowitz 4, Kornely 2, Kniep 2). Free throws missed—Badger 7, Burl 3.
- Waterford 71, Delavan-Darien 57—The Comets lost at home to finish the Southern Lakes Conference season at 1-13 and their overall mark to 3-19.
A box score was not submitted.
Rock Valley
- Edgerton 83, McFarland 56—Brian Rusch scored 20 points, and the host Crimson Tide capped off their third-place finish in the Rock Valley.
Drew Hanson added 13 points for Edgerton, which closed out the regular season 18-4 overall and 15-3 in the RVC.
Jackson Werwinski scored 18 for the fifth-place Spartans (11-11, 9-9).
EDGERTON 83, McFARLAND 56
McFarland (56)—Nichols 1-0-2, Pavelec 3-0-7, Werwinski 6-2-18, Kes 8-0-16, Larson 2-0-5, Olsen 1-0-3, Hanson 1-0-2, Kussow 1-0-3. Totals: 23-2-56.
Edgerton (83)—Krause 1-0-2, Norland 2-0-4, Jenny 3-1-8, Hanson 4-3-14, Coombs 4-0-10, Rusch 8-2-20, Gullickson 3-0-6, P. Fox 2-5-9, N. Fox 1-0-2, Spang 4-0-8. Totals: 31-11-83.
McFarland;24;32—56
Edgerton;41;42—83
3-point goals—M 8 (Werwinski 4, Pavelec, Olsen, Larson, Kussow), E 8 (Hanson 3, Rusch 2, Coombs 2, Jenny). Free throws missed—M 1, E 5. Total fouls—M 18, E 11.
- Turner 65, Brodhead 60—The host Cardinals made 11 3-pointers to put a scare into the second-place Trojans, but Turner held on.
Dai’Vontrelle Strong scored a game-high 25 points and Jordan Majeed added 13 for Turner (18-4, 16-2).
Devon Anderson led Brodhead (8-14, 5-13) with 14 points.
TURNER 65, BRODHEAD 60
Turner (65)—Wash 3-4-11, Strong 11-3-25, Majeed 5-2-13, D. Burrows 2-0-4, Carter 1-0-2, Tinder 2-1-6, Hoppe 2-0-4. Totals: 26-10-65.
Brodhead (60)—Walker 3-2-11, Harnack 1-0-3, Green 2-3-8, Malcook 0-2-2, Leifker 3-2-11, Anderson 5-2-14, Boegli 0-2-2, Malkow 4-0-9. Totals: 18-13-60.
Beloit Turner;22;43—65
Brodhead;15;45--60
3-point goals—Turner 3 (Wash, Majeed, Tinder), Brodhead 11 (Walker 3, Leifker 3, Anderson 2, Harnack, Green, Malkow). Free throws missed—Turner 1, Brodhead 1. Total fouls—Turner 17, Brodhead 14.
- Evansville 58, Big Foot 55—Seth Maag scored 25 points as the visiting Blue Devils held off the Chiefs to finish alone in fourth place in the RVC.
Ryan Thompson added 14 points for Evansville (14-8, 11-7).
Gus Foster scored 24 points for Big Foot (5-17, 3-15).
EVANSVILLE 58, BIG FOOT 55
Evansville (58)—Borchardt 1-0-2, Bisch 1-0-3, Louis 2-0-4, Miller 0-2-2, Maag 10-3-25, Anderson 3-2-8, Thompson 5-1-14. Totals: 22-8-58.
Big Foot (55)—Bennett 3-0-8, Greco 2-1-6, Gillingham 3-0-6, Foster 10-2-24, Wilson 3-3-9, Shmitz 0-2-2. Totals: 21-8-55.
Evansville;27;31—58
Walworth Big Foot;22;33—55
3-point goals—E 6 (Thompson 3, Maag 2, Bisch), BF 5 (Bennett 2, Foster 2, Greco). Free throws missed—E 4, BF 2. Total fouls—E 9, BF 14.
- Whitewater 71, Clinton 28--Carter Brown scored 23 points to lead the visiting Whippets (8-14, 6-12 RVC) over the winless Cougars.
Brown scored 18 of his points in the first half, and Whitewater led 52-20 at the break.
WHITEWATER 71, CLINTON 28
Whitewater (71)--Martin 5-3-13, Grosinske 1-1-3, Pease 2-1-5, Zimdars 5-1-11, Aron 1-0-3, Brown 9-2-23, Heritage 1-0-3, Nickels 1-3-5, Wence 1-0-3. Totals: 26-13-71.
Clinton (28)--Dominy 4-0-11, Espinoza 0-1-1, Howard 1-0-2, Rangel 3-0-7, DuCharme 1-0-2, Peterson 0-3-3, Mueller 0-1-1, Kleir 0-1-1. Totals: 9-6-28.
Whitewater;52;19--71
Clinton;20;8--28
3-point goals--W 7 (Brown 3, Aron, Heritage, Nickels, Wence), C 4 (Dominy 3, Rangel). Free throws missed--W 8, C 8. Total fouls--W 15, C 14.
- East Troy 75, Jefferson 68--Rock Valley Conference champion East Troy nearly entered tournament play with two straight losses, but the Trojans outscored host Jefferson 12-5 in overtime to finish the regular season with a win.
The Trojans, who suffered their first conference loss in 44 games Monday to visiting Edgerton, finished 17-1 in the Rock Valley and will take a 20-2 overall record into the tournament.
AJ Vukovich scored 31 points to lead East Troy.
The Eagles (8-10 RVC) had four players in double figures, led by James Monogue with 21.
EAST TROY 75, JEFFERSON 68 (OT)
East Troy (75)—Nixon, 6-2-14; Rosin, 2-2-6; Hart, 1-1-3; Lottig, 2-0-6; Vukovich, 11-7-31; Cummings, 4-4-15. Totals: 26-16-75.
Jefferson (68)—Miller, 3-3-11; Fetherston, 2-3-9; Stelse, 4-4-13; Monogue, 8-2-21; Vogel, 6-2-14. Totals: 23-14-68.
East Troy;33;30;12—75
Jefferson;34;29;5—68
3-point goals—ET 7 (Lottig 2, Vukovich 2, Cummings 3), J 8 (Miller 2, Fetherston 2, Stelse, Monogue 3). Free throws missed—ET 7, J 5. Total fouls—ET 20, J 19. Fouled out—Monogue.
Badger South
- Monroe 72, Milton 58—The host Cheesemakers got out to an 11-point lead by halftime to avenge a loss to the Red Hawks earlier in the season.
Jack Campion led all scorers with 25 points for Milton, which finished third in the Badger South Conference at 8-6 (12-10 overall).
Monroe finished 11-3, a game behind Stoughton.
MONROE 72, MILTON 58
Milton (58)—Campion 8-4-25, Jordahl 4-0-12, Burrows 2-2-6, Larson 1-0-3, Nelson 1-0-2, Weberpal 1-0-2, Widner 1-0-3, Burdette 2-0-5. Totals: 20-6-58.
Monroe (72)—C. Leuzinger 1-3-5, Golembieski 3-0-8, Ziolkowski 1-2-4, Meyer 10-2-22, Sawdey 2-0-6, Matley 2-2-6, Bunker 3-0-6, Seagreaves 5-4-15. Toatls: 27-13-72.
Milton;24;34—58
Monroe;35;37—72
3-point goals—Mil 12 (Campion 5, Jordahl 4, Larson, Widner, Burdette), Mon 5 (Golembieski 2, Sawdey 2, Seagreaves). Free throws missed—Mil 1, Mon 8. Total fouls—Mil 23, Mon 15. Fouled out—Burdette.