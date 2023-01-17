JEFFERSON—Finn DeBlare and Aidan Kammer scored 20 points apiece and Jefferson rallied to beat visiting Brodhead 70-60 in a Rock Valley boys basketball game Tuesday.
“We’ve been working on our 1-3-1 defense and making sure our guys are in a stance, reading eyes and looking to deflect,” Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said.
The Cardinals (4-10, 2-7 Rock Valley) came roaring out of the gates to open up a 12-2 lead on a pair of 3s by Sam Searls. Brodhead pushed its advantage to 18-7 on a putback score by Cullen Walker, who made four 3s and led all scorers with 23 points.
The Eagles — behind the scoring of Kammer, DeBlare and Tyler Schroedl — knotted it up at the break, 30-30.
After halftime, DeBlare tallied 14 of his points, Kammer scored 13 of his, including three 3s, and Schroedl, who added 17 points, had a 3 and eight points. Andrew Altermatt also hit a second-half 3 for the Eagles (3-10, 3-6), who connected eight times from the beyond the arc by six different players.
Jefferson, which snapped a five-game slide, went 8 of 11 at the line in the second half and 12 of 16 in the game compared to 11 of 21 for the Cardinals, who missed five free throws in each half.
The Eagles will look to use this result as a springboard into the second half of their league slate, which begins at home versus Clinton on Friday. Brodhead, meanwhile, will travel to league-leading McFarland.
JEFFERSON 70, BRODHEAD 60
Brodhead (60)—Walker 8-3-23, Pinnow 1-0-2, Vondra 1-0-3, Dooley 4-6-14, S. Searls 2-0-6, Riese 2-2-6, Engen 3-0-6. Totals 21-11-60.
Jefferson (70)—Kammer 7-3-20, Cisse 1-0-3, Altermatt 1-0-3, Krause 1-2-4, Schroedl 6-4-17, DeBlare 8-3-20, E. Phillips 1-0-3. Totals 25-12-70.
Halftime—Tied 30-30. 3-point goals—B 7 (Walker 4, Searls 2, Vondra 1) 7, J 8 (Kammer 3, Cisse 1, Altermatt 1, Schroedl 1, DeBlare 1, E. Phillips 1). Missed free throws—B 10, J 4. Total fouls—B 18, J 17. Fouled out—Vondra (B).
Big Foot 69, Clinton 54—Hudson Torrez put on a scoring clinic, pouring in 40 points for the Chiefs against the visiting Cougars in Walworth.
He made 14 shots from the field, four from 3-point range, and made 8 of 9 free throws to carry Big Foot (8-6, 5-4) to its third consecutive win. Dakota Nordmeyer also had 17 for the Chiefs.
Clinton (3-7, 2-7), meanwhile, lost its third straight. The Bingham brothers, Peyton and Peircen, scored 17 and 12 to lead their team.
Big Foot’s next game will be at home at 7 p.m. Friday against Evansville.
BIG FOOT 69, CLINTON 54
Clinton (54)—Krummel 1-0-3, Pey. Bingham 8-1-17, Weisensel 3-1-7, Conway 0-1-1, Flickinger 2-2-6, Aceves 2-2-6, Pei. Bingham 4-2-12. Totals 20-9-54.
Big Foot (69)—Torrez 14-8-40, Paul 1-0-2, Peterson 1-0-3, Penniman 1-1-4, Nordmeyer 7-1-17, Lavariega 1-0-2. Totals 25-10-69.
Halftime—BF 39-27. 3-point goals—C 3 (Krummel, Pei. Bingham), BF 8 (Torrez 4, Nordmeyer 2, Peterson, Penniman). Missed free throws—C 10, BF 6. Total fouls—C 16, BF 15.
Beloit Turner 93, Whitewater 27—For the sixth time this season, the Trojans scored 80 or more points with the host Whippets their latest victims.
Thirteen players scored for Turner (11-2, 7-2), which held a commanding 41-15 lead by halftime. Turner’s defense was just as strong, limiting Whitewater (0-12, 0-9) to just 12 points in the second half while the buckets kept pouring in for the Trojans, who put up an outstanding 52 points in the second half.
Senior Will Lauterbach had a team-high 19 points and Tyshawn Teague-Johnson added 13.
Turner has a home game against East Troy on Friday next on its schedule. Whitewater is set to host Edgerton.
BELOIT TURNER 93, WHITEWATER 27
Turner (93)—Howard 3-1-7, Giddley 2-1-5, Teague-Johnson 6-1-13, Lauterbach 7-4-19, Hoppe 2-1-5, Sutherland 3-0-7, Erickson 2-1-5, Buckley 2-0-6, Repta 2-0-4, Amosa 2-1-5, Terrell 3-2-8, Njoo 1-0-2, Baker 1-4-7. Totals: 36-16-93.
Whitewater (27)—Lyon 2-0-5, Condon 2-0-6, Hagedorn 2-0-4, Gonzales 1-0-2, Vidales 1-0-3, Nixon 1-5-7. Totals: 9-5-27.
Halftime—T 41-15. 3-pointers: T 5 (Buckley 2, Baker, Sutherland, Lauterbach), W 4 (Condon 2, Lyon, Vidales). Missed free throws—T 7, W 2. Total fouls—T 12, W 20.
Monona Grove 69, Lake Geneva Badger 58—Ashton Turner led all scorers with 22 points, including nine on a trio of 3-point shots, but his Badgers couldn’t overcome the visiting Silver Eagles in a nonconference matchup.
Brad Lyon contributed 19 for Badger (7-8, 3-3 Southern Lakes). Isaiah Erb led Monona Grove (10-3, 4-3 Badger East) with 21 points.
Badger’s next game will be a home conference tilt against Wilmot at 7 p.m. Friday.
MONONA GROVE 69, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 58
Monona Grove (69)—Toijala 2-5-10, Weise 3-0-8, Erb 6-8-21, Bittner 0-1-1, Nelson 1-0-2, Inda 7-4-18, Svaldi 4-0-9. Totals 23-18-69.
Badger (58)—Teale 0-1-1, Lyon 7-4-19, Cataldo 2-2-7, Liptak 3-0-6, Turner 6-7-22, Thomas 0-1-1, Karnatz 1-0-2. Totals 19-15-58.
3-point goals—MG 5 (Weise 2, Toijala, Erb, Svaldi), B 5 (Turner 3, Lyon, Cataldo). Missed free throws—MG 9, B 6.
New Berlin Eisenhower 80, Delavan- Darien 41—The Lions ran out to a big lead and kept the pedal down in the second half to beat the Comets.
Cameron Lumkes scored 14 points to lead Delavan-Darien (1-12, 0-6 Southern Lakes). Eisenhower (8-5, 2-2 Wodland West) made 15 3-point shots in the game.
The Comets’ play next at Elkhorn at 7 p.m. Friday.
NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 80, DELAVAN-DARIEN 41
Delavan-Darien (41)—Early 0-1-1, Rendon 3-1-8, Loback 1-0-2, Duckworth 0-3-3, Szcap 1-5-7, O’Grady 1-1-4, Lumkes 6-1-14, Wallman 1-0-2. Totals 13-12-41.
Eisenhower (80)—Kratzer 4-0-10, Cefalu 3-0-9, Fleming 1-0-2, Davis 1-2-2, Woo 6-3-19, Schmidt 1-0-3, Batchelor 1-0-3, Veley 3-1-8, Vassel 4-0-11, Nimani 4-3-11. Totals 28-9-83.
3-point goals—DD 3 (Rendon, O’Grady, Lumkes), E 15 (Woo 4, Vassel 3, Cefalu 3, Kratzer 2, Schmidt, Batchelor, Veley). Missed free throws—DD 10, E 3.