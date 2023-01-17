01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

JEFFERSON—Finn DeBlare and Aidan Kammer scored 20 points apiece and Jefferson rallied to beat visiting Brodhead 70-60 in a Rock Valley boys basketball game Tuesday.

“We’ve been working on our 1-3-1 defense and making sure our guys are in a stance, reading eyes and looking to deflect,” Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you