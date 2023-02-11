WHITEWATER—Jefferson junior guard Andrew Altermatt hit five 3-pointers, scoring a career-high 17 points in a 66-40 blowout victory of host Whitewater in Rock Valley boys basketball Friday.
Altermatt hit four first-half 3s for the Eagles (5-14, 4-10 Rock Valley), who led 18-2 early on and 36-9 at halftime. Junior guard Aidan Kammer added 16 points and senior forward Paden Phillips chipped in nine.
"Our game plan was to come out and attack them and play hard defense," Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. "We wanted to play and react and then good things happened."
Altermatt and Kammer scored 12 apiece in the first half for Jefferson, which won the first meeting in the rivalry 69-58 on Dec. 16.
"Our two guards were letting it fly with confidence," Marshall said.
Casey Lyon led the Whippets (0-20, 0-15) with 10 points.
On Tuesday, Jefferson hosts first-place McFarland and Whitewater travels to play Clinton.
JEFFERSON 66, WHITEWATER 40
Jefferson (66)—Kammer 6-2-16, Cisse 1-1-3, Ganser 3-1-7, Altermatt 6-0-17, Krause 0-1-1, Tully 1-0-2, Peterson 1-1-4, P. Phillips 4-1-9, DeBlare 2-0-4, E. Phillips 0-3-3. Totals 24-10-66.
Halftime—J 36-9. 3-point goals—J 8 (Altermatt 5, Kammer 2, Peterson), W 6 (Lyon 2, Condon, Rubio, Gonzalez, Paraboteeah). Missed free throws—J 13, W 4. Total fouls—J 14, W 21.
McFarland 85, Big Foot 62—The Chiefs trailed by just six at halftime, but the Spartans, and especially Dadon Gillen, punched the gas after the break and left Big Foot (11-9, 7-7) in the dust at McFarland on Saturday night.
Gillen scored 29 points, including 24 in the final 18 minutes of the contest, to lead first-place McFarland (17-3, 13-1) to the win.
Gerdes and Nordmeyer kept the score close in the first half with 20 of Big Foot's 29 first-half points, but the offensive well dried up after the teams came out from the locker room.
The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Chiefs, who host second-place Beloit Turner at 7 p.m. Tuesday.