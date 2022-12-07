01STOCK_BASKETBALL
The second-half play of Milton’s Ayden Goll and Matt Kirk led the team to its 74-67 victory over Monroe on Tuesday.

Down 35-28 entering the second half, Milton flipped the script on Monroe. After missing all its first-half free throws and committing 10 fouls, the Red Hawks were on fire from the line in the second, making 13 of 16 attempts and drawing 10 fouls. Goll in particular was impressive, going 8-8 from the line in the final nine minutes of the contest.

