The second-half play of Milton’s Ayden Goll and Matt Kirk led the team to its 74-67 victory over Monroe on Tuesday.
Down 35-28 entering the second half, Milton flipped the script on Monroe. After missing all its first-half free throws and committing 10 fouls, the Red Hawks were on fire from the line in the second, making 13 of 16 attempts and drawing 10 fouls. Goll in particular was impressive, going 8-8 from the line in the final nine minutes of the contest.
“He’s a guy that can really he has a knack for getting fouls,” said Milton coach Alex Olson. “He does a good job of recognizing and putting himself in position to get fouls.”
On a relatively quiet night from 6-foot-6 forward Brogan McIntyre, who scored 10 points, Goll and Kirk took charge for Milton
“That was really great for us to see as a team and watch them grow,” Olson said. “I think those two took another step tonight.”
Off the bench, Logan Branch was a key player for the Red Hawks. He hit two 3-pointers in the second half to help Milton retake the lead. He was also irritating Monroe players on the defensive end.
“Logan Branch off the bench for us was phenomenal tonight,” Olson said. “He hit some huge shots. On defense, the help side and on loose balls, he was awesome.”
Milton will matchup against Lakeside Lutheran at home on Thursday.
MILTON 74, MONROE 67
Milton (74)—A. Goll 8-9-28, L. Branch 2-0-6, B. McIntyre 4-0-10, M. Kirk 6-4-18, X. Wuetrich 4-0-8, B. Kavanaugh 1-0-2. Totals 25-13-74.
Monroe (67)—B. Bassett 4-3-14, J. Seagreaves 10-1-21, T. Herbst 1-0-2, G. Brukwicki 5-0-12, K. Sweeney 0-1-1, T. Markham 3-0-10, C. Wiegel 2-2-7. Totals 25-7-67.
Halftime—Monroe 35, Milton 28. 3-point goals—Milton 11 (Goll 3, Branch 2, McIntyre 2, Kirk 2, Wuetrich 2), Monroe 8 (Bassett 3, Brukwicki 2, Markham 2, Wiegel). Missed free throws—Milton 9, Monroe 4. Team fouls—Milton 14, Monroe 13.
Greenfield 73, Elkhorn 49—Reid Paddock scored 24 points for the Elks in the nonconference road game against the Hustlin’ Hawks.
GREENFIELD 73, ELKHORN 49
Elkhorn (49)—Forster 0-2-2, Truesdale 1-0-3, Kitzmiller 1-0-2, Moore 4-1-11, R. Paddock 7-6-24, O. Paddock 3-0-7. Totals 16-9-49.
Greenfield (73)—Blackman 6-0-16, Carter 7-2-18, Abdullahi 2-0-4, Reed 7-3-17, Phelps 1-0-2, King 3-0-9, Stieber-Pinter 2-0-5, Bauer 1-0-2. Totals 29-5-73.
Halftime—Greenfield 39, Elkhorn 28. 3-point goals—E 8 (R. Paddock 4, Moore 2, Truesdale, O. Paddock), G 10 (Blackman 4, King 3, Carter 2, Stieber-Pinter). Missed free throws—E 6, G 1. Total fouls—E 11, G 15.
Big Foot at Delavan-Darien, 7 p.m.
