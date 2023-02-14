CLINTON—The Clinton boys basketball team still has some fine-tuning to take care of before playoff time.
But in the month of February, it is a whole lot better to be cleaning things up after a conference victory.
Despite a sluggish start, the Cougars used a big second half to defeat Whitewater 68-53 on Tuesday night.
“Whitewater came in with a good game plan,” Clinton coach Scott Gestrich said. “Their plan was to take the air out of the ball, to shorten the game a bit and see if we can’t make some plays.”
The winless Whippets (0-21, 0-15 Rock Valley) made their intentions known early as they ate up the clock with long possessions to keep the ball away from the Cougars (7-11, 4-10).
Clinton struggled to take advantage of opportunities in the first half as missed shots and turnovers helped Whitewater keep it 19-15.
“We were 7 of 17 in the first half,” Gestrich said. “I really think we should have been 14 of 17 there. We were missing point-blank shots.”
But senior Peyton Bingham hit two layups while sophomore Reagan Flickinger hit two free throws and sank a 3-pointer right before halftime to give the Cougars a 28-17 lead.
Flickinger led the team with 12 points in the first half, combining several graceful drives to the basket with two treys.
“I had a good game against Whitewater last time,” Flickinger said, “so I did whatever I needed to do to get a win for our team.”
He finished with a team-high 27 points while going 8-of-8 from the stripe.
Gestrich knew what needed to be done to ensure Clinton pulled away in the second half: get the ball into Bingham’s hands.
“We knew that there wasn’t a better athlete on the floor than Peyton,” Gestrich said. “We made a conscious effort to get the ball in Payton's hands and let him get to the basket. He's a heck of a finisher.”
Bingham scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half as the Whippets couldn’t contain the strong 6-foot-3 guard.
Whitewater's Wyatt Nixon led the team with 17 points, while Casey Lyon added 16 for the Whippets.
With playoffs just a few weeks away, Flickinger said it is important to keep finding ways to gain momentum.
“One of our big goals is to either get a home game or win a playoff game,” he said. “We have a few winnable games coming up, and we just have to keep having good practices.”
CLINTON 68, WHITEWATER 53
WHITEWATER (53)—Lyon 6-2-16, Condon 1-0-3, Gonzalez 0-1-1, Carollo 1-0-3, Boudreau 1-0-2, Nixon 7-2-17, Rubio 3-4-10. Totals: 19-9-52.
CLINTON (68)—Williams 0-1-1, Pey. Bingham 10-1-22, Weisensel 1-0-3, Flickinger 8-8-27, Krummel 2-0-4, Aceves 2-0-4, Pei. Bingham 3-1-7. Totals: 26-11-68.
Halftime—C 28-17. 3-point goals—W 5 (Lyon 2, Condon, Carollo), C 5 (Flickinger 3, Pey. Bingham, Weisensel). Missed free throws—W 6, C 4. Total fouls—W 18, C 15.
- Evansville 76, Brodhead 61—Five Blue Devils scored in double figures in their win over the rival Cardinals on Tuesday night.
Sawyer Holman had 17 points for Evansville with Kole Johnson not far behind with 16. Caleb Maguigad scored 13, Aiden Maves 12 and Reilly Buehl 11.
Gabe Bockhop of Brodhead also posted 17 points to share top scoring honors with Holman. Jaxon Dooley put in 11, and Cullen Walker finished with 10 for the Cardinals.
Clinton is the next opponent for both teams. Brodhead will host the Cougars at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and Evansville will travel to play them at the same time Friday.
EVANSVILLE 76, BRODHEAD 61
Evansville (76)—Johnson 7-0-16, Geske 1-0-2, Maves 6-0-12, Holman 7-2-17, Maguigad 5-2-13, Hanson-Howell 1-0-2, Kraus 1-0-3, Buehl 4-3-11. Totals 32-7-76.
Brodhead (61)—Walker 4-1-10, Bockhop 7-0-17, Pinnow 0-4-4, R. Searls 1-0-3, Vondra 1-0-2, Dooley 3-4-11, S. Searls 2-0-5, Riese 2-1-6, Engen 1-1-3. Totals 21-11-61.
Halftime—E 49-28. 3-point goals—E 5 (Johnson 2, Holman, Maguigad, Kraus), B 8 (Bockhop 3, Walker, R. Searls, Dooley, S. Searls). Missed free throws—E 3, B 12. Total fouls—E 19, B 15.
- Edgerton 67, East Troy 60—No further information was provided. Edgerton improved to 13-7 overall and 10-4 in Rock Valley play. The Crimson Tide play at Beloit Turner at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
- Burlington 52, Elkhorn 45—The Paddock brothers combined for six made 3-pointers and 27 points, but it wasn't enough to get the Elks (7-14, 5-7 Southern Lakes) past the Demons (16-5, 10-2) on Tuesday night.
Burlington's Connor Roffers scored 18 points for the hosts, who stayed a game back of Westosha Central in the Southern Lakes standings.
Elkhorn will next play at Wilmot at 7 p.m. Friday.
BURLINGTON 52, ELKHORN 45
Elkhorn (45)—Forster 3-0-7, Georgalas 1-2-4, Moore 1-2-4, R. Paddock 6-1-16, O. Paddock 4-0-11. Meinel 1-0-3. Totals 16-5-45.
Burlington (52)—Roffers 7-3-18, Teberg 2-0-6, Lukenbill 2-0-4, Graham 0-1-1, Lang 2-2-7, Skiles 1-0-2, Sulik 5-4-14. Totals 19-10-52.
Halftime—B 20-19. 3-point goals—E 8 (R. Paddock 3, O. Paddock 3, Forster, Meinel), B 4 (Teberg 2, Roffers, Lang). Missed free throws—E 3, B 5.
- Union Grove 51, Delavan-Darien 29—The Comets couldn't get on track offensively Tuesday night against the Broncos.
Owen Nowak scored 15 for Union Grove (16-6, 9-3 Southern Lakes), which extended its season-long win streak to seven, while Zach Montgomery had 14.
Hunter Rendon and Cameron Lumkes both scored seven points for Delavan-Darien (1-21, 0-12). The Comets will host first-place Westosha Central at 7 p.m. Friday.
UNION GROVE 51, DELAVAN-DARIEN 29
Delavan-Darien (29)—Rendon 3-0-7, Childers 1-0-3, Szcap 2-2-6, Lumkes 3-1-7, Wallman 2-2-6. Totals 11-5-29.
Union Grove (51)—Lee 3-0-8, Nowak 7-1-15, Dessart 1-0-2, To. Van De Water 1-1-3, Montgomery 7-0-14, Ty. Van De Water 1-0-3, Waters 3-0-6. Totals 23-2-51.
Halftime—UG 20-12. 3-point goals—DD 2 (Rendon, Childers), UG 3 (Lee 2, Ty. Van De Water). Missed free throws—DD 1, UG 4. Total fouls—DD 8, UG 5.
- Palmyra-Eagle 64, Orfordville Parkview 47—Ayden Lawson and Noah Taylor scored 19 points apiece, leading the Panthers (12-10, 6-5 Trailways South) past the Vikings on Tuesday.
Lawson nailed four first-half 3s, scoring 14 before half as the Panthers led 28-20 at the break. Taylor scored 17 after halftime, including a pair of 3s.
"This was a big win after a tough road loss against Parkview earlier in the year," Panthers coach Brandon Wilde said.
Rusty Klitzman led Parkview (6-14, 4-6) with 15 points, Gauge Pomplun added 11 and Aiden Crane registered 10.
The Vikings' next game is at 7:15 p.m. Friday at home against Madison Country Day.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 64, PARKVIEW 47
Orfordville Parkview (47)—Cramer 1-0-2, Cronin 2-1-7, Klitzman 4-5-15, Crane 4-0-10, Pomplun 3-5-11, Treinen 1-0-2. Totals 15-11-47.
Palmyra-Eagle (64)—Perez 4-2-10, Lawson 7-1-19, Lebanowski 1-2-4, Taylor 7-3-19, Patrick 3-3-10, Schneider 0-2-2. Totals 22-13-64.
Halftime—PE 28-20. 3-point goals -- OP 6 (Klitzman 2, Crane 2, Cronin 2), PE 7 (Lawson 4, Taylor 2, Patrick) 7. Missed free throws—OP 8, PE 7. Total fouls—OP 17, PE 18. Fouled out—Perez (PE), Schneider (PE).