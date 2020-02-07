Evansville's boys basketball team got back into a tie for fourth place Friday night.
The Blue Devils ended a three-game losing streak by sweeping the season series with McFarland, winning 52-34 on their home court.
Both teams are now 7-6, behind East Troy, Beloit Turner and Edgerton in the Rock Valley Conference standings.
Seth Maag scored 17 points, and Evansville held McFarland to 13 first-half points. It led by 14 at the break.
Mason Miller added 10 points for the Blue Devils (10-7 overall).
Blake Kes had a dozen for the Spartans (9-8)
EVANSVILLE 52, McFARLAND 34
McFarland (34)--Werwinski 3-0-6, Jansen 1-0-3, Kes 5-0-12, Larson 1-0-2, Olsen 0-1-1, Hanson 2-2-6, Kussow 1-2-4. Totals: 13-5-34.
Evansville (52)--Borchardt 3-3-9, Bisch 1-0-2, Louis 1-0-2, Miller 3-2-10, Maag 7-3-17, Anderson 4-0-8, Kopecky 0-2-2, Williams 0-2-2. Totals: 19-12-52.
McFarland;13;21--34
Evansville;27;25--52
3-point goals--M 3 (Kes 2, Jansen), E 2 (Miller 2). Free throws missed--M 3, E 6. Total fouls--M 17, E 10. Fouled out--Werwinski, Kes.
- Turner 71, Jefferson 50--Jordan Majeed scored 22 points to help the host Trojans to their eighth straight victory.
Majeed, the reigning Gazette area player of the year, surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career as the Trojans moved to 13-3 overall and 12-1 in the Rock Valley.
James Monogue led the Eagles (6-11, 5-8) with 20 points.
TURNER 71, JEFFERSON 50
Jefferson (50)--Neitzel 1-0-2, Rechlin 1-0-2, Fetherston 2-2-7, Stelse 3-1-7, Monogue 6-6-20, Vogel 5-2-12. Totals: 18-11-50.
Turner (71)--Wash 4-0-9, Draeving 5-0-10, Majeed 9-0-22, Strong 4-2-10, Burrows 3-0-9, Carter 1-0-3, Tinder 3-0-6. Totals: 30-2-71.
Jefferson;25;25--50
Beloit Turner;40;31--71
3-point goals--J 3 (Monogue 2, Fetherston), T 9 (Majeed 4, Burrows 3, Wash, Carter). Free throws missed--J 9, T 5. Total fouls--J 7, T 18.
- Edgerton 70, Clinton 31--The visiting Crimson Tide outscored the Cougars 39-8 in the first half and remain in third place in the RVC.
Brian Rusch led all scorers with 16 points for Edgerton (13-4, 10-3).
Tyler Dominy had 12 points for winless Clinton.
EDGERTON 70, CLINTON 31
Edgerton (70)--Krause 0-1-1, Jenny 3-4-11, Hanson 0-5-5, Coombs 2-2-8, Rusch 4-5-16, Gullickson 3-3-9, P. Fox 2-2-7, Norland 1-0-2, N. Fox 1-1-4, Spang 2-3-7. Totals: 18-26-70.
Clinton (31)--Dominy 5-0-12, Howard 1-0-2, Jacobs 1-2-4, Rangel 3-0-6, Peterson 1-0-2, Klein 2-0-5. Totals: 13-2-31.
Edgerton;39;31--70
Clinton;8;23--31
3-point goals--E 8 (Rusch 3, Coombs 2, Jenny, N. Fox, P. Fox), C 3 (Dominy 2, Klein). Free throws missed--E 9, C 0. Total fouls--E 10, C 23.
- Brodhead 68, Big Foot 57--The Cardinals made 11 3-pointers to pull off a road victory.
Owen Leifker led four Brodhead players in double figures with 16 points, while Cade Walker had 15 as the team improved to 7-10 overall and 4-9 in league play.
Gus Foster had 19 points to lead the Chiefs (4-13, 2-11).
BRODHEAD 68, BIG FOOT 57
Brodhead (68)--Walker 4-4-15, Green 3-4-13, Malcook 4-3-11, Leifker 4-4-16, Anderson 1-0-3, Boegli 1-0-2, Malkow 2-4-8. Totals: 19-19-68.
Big Foot (57)--Demco 0-1-1, Peterson 3-4-10, Gillingham 6-1-13, Foster 5-5-19, Wilson 6-0-12, Schmitz 1-0-2. Totals: 21-11-57.
Brodhead;31;37--68
Walworth Big Foot;24;33--57
3-point goals--Bro 11 (Leifker 4, Walker 3, Green 3, Anderson), BF 1 (Foster). Free throws missed--Bro 8, BF 6. Total fouls--Bro 15, BF 23. Fouled out--Greco, Wilson.
- East Troy 78, Whitewater 52--AJ Vukovich poured in 46 points to help the visiting Trojans remain unbeaten in RVC play.
Whitewater trailed by just 10 at halftime, but the Trojans pulled away from there. Vukovich had 23 points in each half.
Carter Brown led the Whippets (7-10, 5-8) with 16 points, while Jake Martin added 15.
EAST TROY 78, WHITEWATER 52
East Troy (78)--Nixon 3-2-8, Terpstra 2-0-6, Rosin 2-0-5, Lottig 3-2-10, Vukovich 18-8-46, Cummings 1-0-3. Totals: 29-12-78.
Whitewater (52)--Martin 7-1-15, Grosinske 1-2-4, Zimdars 2-1-5, Brown 5-4-16, Ellenwood 0-2-2, Nickels 3-0-7. Totals: 19-10-52.
East Troy;35;43--78
Whitewater;25;27--52
3-point goals--ET 8 (Terpstra 2, Lottig 2, Vukovich 2, Rosin, Cummings), W 4 (Brown 2, Grosinske, Nickels). Free throws missed--ET 5, W 6. Total fouls--ET 16, W 17. Fouled out--Lottig, Grosinske.
Trailways South
- Parkview 74, Johnson Creek 63--Connor Simonson scored 14 of his 20 points in a first half where the host Vikings outscored Johnson Creek 43-25, and they picked up a Trailways South victory.
Tyler Oswald led all scorers with 24 points for Parkview (9-9, 6-4).
Alex Garza scored 20 for Johnson Creek (5-12, 3-6).
PARKVIEW 74, JOHNSON CREEK 63
Johnson Creek (63)--Garza 6-5-20, Swanson 5-2-14, Sullivan 5-1-11, Walling 2-1-5, Pernant 3-2-10, Gorskey 0-3-3. Totals: 21-14-63.
Parkview (74)--Unseth 2-0-4, Barlass 1-2-4, Oswald 9-4-24, Simonson 8-2-20, Kundert 2-3-7, A. Crane 1-0-2, Klitzman 3-0-6, N. Crane 3-1-7. Totals: 30-12-74.
Johnson Creek;25;38--63
Orfordville Parkview;43;31--74
3-point goals--JC 7 (Garza 3, Swanson 2, Pernant 2), P 4 (Oswald 2, Simonson 2). Free throws missed--JC 4, P 8. Total fouls--JC 16, P 18. Fouled out--Gorsky, N. Crane.