Evansville shook up the race for the Rock Valley boys basketball title Tuesday night with its 63-61 road win over previously unbeaten McFarland.
Kole Johnson scored 18 for the Blue Devils, and Aiden Maves added 16.
The Spartans fell to 11-1 in conference play, now just a single game ahead of second-place Beloit Turner. A rematch of the two teams is scheduled Feb. 20 in McFarland, which beat the Trojans 73-59 on Jan. 12.
The Blue Devils, meanwhile, are now two games back of McFarland at 9-3 and host Turner at 7 p.m. Friday. No box score was reported Tuesday night.
Brodhead 66, East Troy 61—The Cardinals fended off the Trojans as they tried to come back from a halftime deficit Tuesday night in East Troy.
Cullen Walker made five 3-point shots for Brodhead, including three in the first half in which his team outscored East Troy 31-24.
Jaxon Dooley had 15 and Aidyn Vondra finished with 12 for the Cardinals. Both did most of their damage from the free-throw line in the second half.
Brodhead held East Troy’s Ryan Weed, who was averaging 19.2 points per game, to just 10 in the contest.
The Cardinals’ next game is at home at 7 p.m. Friday against Whitewater.
BRODHEAD 66, EAST TROY 61
Brodhead (66)—Walker 5-2-17, Bockhop 2-1-5, Vondra 3-6-12, Dooley 3-9-15, S. Searls 2-1-6, Riese 3-0-6, Engen 3-1-7. Totals 21-20-66.
East Troy (61)—Weed 4-2-10, Lingford 5-2-12, Erman 7-5-20, Taylor 4-0-12, Geuder 1-0-2, Burke 2-0-5. Totals 23-9-61.
Halftime—B 31-24. 3-point goals—B 6 (Walker 5, S. Searls), ET 6 (Taylor 4, Erman, Burke). Missed free throws—B 16, ET 8. Total fouls—B 12, ET 24. Fouled out—Engen (B), Weed (ET), Burke (ET).
Edgerton 64, Jefferson 51—Leyton McKillips led three players in double figures with a game-high 18 points as the Crimson Tide sailed past the Eagles on Tuesday night in Jefferson.
Edgerton (12-6, 9-3) led 36-14 at halftime. Olin Zellmer added 13 points and Preston Schaffner contributed 12 for the Crimson Tide, who swept the season series.
Finn DeBlare scored 15 of his team-leading 17 points after halftime for Jefferson (3-13, 3-9).
The Tide will host McFarland at 7 p.m. Friday.
EDGERTON 64, JEFFERSON 51
Edgerton (64)—Hazeltine 1-1-3, Zellmer 5-1-13, Schaffner 4-2-12, Langer 3-0-6, McKillips 7-3-18, Schuman 0-2-2, Fox 2-0-4, Johnson 2-0-4. Kittel 0-2-2. Totals 22-11-64.
Jefferson (51)—Kammer 2-2-6, Cisse 1-0-3, Altermatt 1-0-2, Peterson 2-0-6, Schroedl 2-0-5, Phillips 4-2-10, DeBlare 7-3-17, Butina 1-0-2. Totals 20-7-51.
Halftime—E 36-14. 3-point goals—E 5 (Zellmer 2, Schaffner 2, McKillips), J 4 (Peterson 2, Cisse, Schroedl). Missed free throws—E 8, J 2. Total fouls—E 13, J 17.
Big Foot 75, Whitewater 42—Hudson Torrez buried seven 3-point shots to lead the Chiefs past Casey Lyon and the Whippets on Tuesday night.
Big Foot (10-8, 6-6) made 11 total shots from beyond the arc in winning its second straight game and led 42-16 at halftime.
Lyon had 22 for Whitewater (0-17, 0-12), but no other Whippet scored more than five points.
Big Foot’s next game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Monday at home against Jefferson.
BIG FOOT 75, WHITEWATER 42
Big Foot (75)—Torrez 8-0-23, Paul 1-0-3, Peterson 1-0-2, Gerdes 4-0-9, Penniman 1-0-2, Corey 2-0-6, Hollen 1-0-2, Normeyer 8-5-21, Robinson 2-0-4, Lavariega 1-1-3. Totals 29-6-75.
Whitewater (42)—Lyon 9-1-22, Rubio 2-0-4, Gonzalez 1-0-2, Carollo 1-0-3, Ellenwood 1-2-5, Nixon 2-0-4, Ewing 1-0-2. Totals 17-3-42.
Halftime—BF 42-16. 3-point goals—BF 11 (Torrez 7, Corey 2, Paul Gerdes), W 5 (Lyon 3, Carollo, Ellenwood). Missed free throws—BF 4, W 4. Total fouls—BF 11, W 11.