Evansville remains unbeaten in the Rock Valley Conference.
The Blue Devils (3-1, 2-0) beat Jefferson (3-1, 1-1) Tuesday 71-66, joining East Troy as the only high school boys basketball teams in the conference with unblemished records.
The Blue Devils were led by juniors Sulley Geske (21 points) and Davonte McAlister (17 points).
The loss is Jefferson’s first of the season and first in conference play. The Eagles got 19 points from junior James Monogue.
EVANSVILLE 71, JEFFERSON 66
Evansville (71)—France 2-2-8; Maag 2-0-4; Geske 5-10-21; Anderson 4-4-12; McAlister 5-5-18; Hill 4-0-8. Totals: 22-22-71.
Jefferson (66)—Sukow 4-2-10; Kaiser 6-2-14; Brost 3-3-10; Simdon 1-0-2; Stelse 3-1-7; Monogue 7-4-19; Vogel 2-0-4. Totals: 26-12-66.
Evansville 38 33—71
Jefferson 30 36—66
3-point goals—Evansville 5 (France 2, Geske 1, McAlister 2), Jefferson 2 (Brost 1, Monogue 1). Free throws missed—Evansville 4, Jefferson 10. Total fouls—Evansville 18, Jefferson 17. Fouled out—Sukow.
McFarland 74, Edgerton 59—A second-half push led the Spartans over visiting Edgerton.
McFarland led by a single point at halftime before pulling away in the second half. Daniel Toennies led the Spartans (1-1 RVC) with 15 points. Edgerton (1-1 RVC) was led by 17 points from senior Kyle Wille.
MCFARLAND 74, EDGERTON 59
Edgerton (59)—Jenny 3-4-12; Hanson 0-2-2; Rusch 7-0-15; Norland 4-1-9; Wille 5-4-17; Spang 2-0-4. Totals: 21-11-59.
McFarland (74)—Totals: Schwarting 0-2-2; Price-Johnson 1-4-6; Pavelec 1-0-2; C. Werwinski 1-0-2; Witter 2-2-7; Semman 1-0-2; J. Werwinski 1-8-10; Toennies 7-1-15. 23-26-74.
Edgerton 30 29—59
McFarland 31 43—74
3-point goals—Edgerton 6 (Wille 3, Jenny 2, Rusch 1), McFarland 2 (Witter, Hanson). Free throws missed—Edgerton 7, McFarland 3. Total fouls—Edgerton 23, McFarland 19.
Turner 71, Whitewater 40—The host Trojans built a 33-point lead by halftime and buried 13 3-pointers to earn their first victory of the season.
Jordan Majeed made four of those 3s on the way to a game-high 19 points for Turner (1-1 RVC).
Hunter Martin led the Whippets (0-2 RVC) with 13 points.
TURNER 71, WHITEWATER 40
Whitewater (40)—J. Martin 3-0-6, C. Pease 1-0-2, Popke 1-1-3, Brown 0-2-2, D. Pease 1-2-5, Frye 2-0-4, Stull 2-0-5, H. Martin 3-7-13. Totals: 13-12-40.
Turner (71)—Lomax 4-1-11, Majeed 7-1-19, Wash 2-0-6, Heldt 1-0-2, Carter 3-0-7, Gurka 1-0-2, Draeving 3-0-7, Sawyer 1-0-2, Dillard 5-0-11, Hoppe 2-0-4. Totals: 28-2-71.
Whitewater 10 30—40
Beloit Turner 43 28—71
3-point goals—W 2 (D. Pease, Stull), T 13 (Majeed 4, Dillard 3, Lomax 2, Wash 2, Carter, Draeving). Free throws missed—Whitewater 6, Turner 3. Total fouls—Whitewater 21, Turner 16.
East Troy 101, Big Foot 67—Shooting from deep was the recipe for success for host East Troy, as five different players combined to hit 11 3-pointers.
Michael Polakoski and AJ Vukovich combined for 49 points for East Troy (2-0 RVC), and the Chiefs (1-1 RVC) were led by 20 points from Logan Eischeid.
EAST TROY 101, BIG FOOT 67
Big Foot (67)—A. Greco 3-3-9; Eischeid 8-2-20; Hibl 2-2-7; Trosclair 0-2-2; Buchholz 0-1-1; Foster 3-1-7; Courier 6-5-17; Nielsen 1-2-4. Totals: 23-18-67.
East Troy (101)—Nixon 4-0-8; Dudkiewicz 2-0-6; Sulivan 0-1-1; Rosin 4-0-11; Polakoski 11-1-25; Lottig 7-0-17; Vukovich 11-2-24; Cummings 2-0-4; Calderon 1-0-3. Totals: 43-4-101.
Big Foot 28 39—67
East Troy 49 52—101
3-point goals—Big Foot 3 (Eischeid 2, Hibl), East Troy 11 (Rosin 3, Lottig 3, Polakoski 2, Dudkiewicz 2, Calderon 1). Free throws missed—Big Foot 7, East Troy 2. Total fouls—Big Foot 9, East Troy 21.
Brodhead 54, Clinton 41—The Cardinals led by just three at halftime but pulled away for the road victory.
Cade Walker led Brodhead (1-1 RVC) with 17 points, while Connor Green and Cody Malcook each had nine.
Clinton (0-2 RVC), which was without post player Tyler Stauss due to illness, got 12 points from Riley Anastasi.
BRODHEAD 54, CLINTON 41
Brodhead (54)—Walker 17, Green 9, Turner 5, Van Whye 6, Malcook 9, Knuth 3, McGinty 5. Totals: 21-9-54.
Clinton (41)—Anastasi 12, Amador 7, Iniguez 7, Duggan 5, Dominy 3, Espinoza 3, Wellnitz 2.16-4-41.
Brodhead 29 25—54
Clinton 26 15—41
3-pointers—B 3, C 5. Free throws missed—B 6, C 7. Total fouls—B 16, C 18. Fouled out—Fjalstad (C).
